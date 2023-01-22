PITTSBURGH --- When Megan Ost started her basketball career at Carlow University in 2018, she would frequently battle against Emma Stille in practice. Ost, a 6-foot-2 center, was the only player on the Celtics who could match up with the 6-foot-1 Stille. When Stille achieved the 1,000-point milestone early in...

