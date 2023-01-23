Two men arrested in connection to shooting in Madera County
Two men have been arrested following a shooting in Madera County. The shooting happened Saturday night in North Fork around 8 p.m. Deputies initially responded to a 911 call at a home on Peckinpah Acres Drive near Cascadel Road for some sort of argument. While on the call dispatchers believed they heard a gunshot. When deputies arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in a wooded area surrounding the home. That man was airlifted to the hospital. 30-year-old Keanu Alfieri of North Fork was arrested at the scene for attempted murder. 44-year-old Chance Moody of Oakhurst was also arrested for accessory. Officials did not release a possible motive for the shooting.
