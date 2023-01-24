Victim identified in fatal crash allegedly involving Coban Porter

Coban Porter, brother of Nuggets star MPJ, arrested in deadly crash 01:50

Coban Porter, the brother of Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., was arrested after a deadly crash, according to the Denver Police Department.

The department confirmed Sunday evening that the 21-year-old was taken into custody in connection with the fatal crash that occurred in the south Denver area. He was arrested early Sunday at the scene.

Coban Porter Denver Police

The arresting officer said that Porter was slurring his words and there was a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Investigators are waiting for the results of a blood test.

Porter was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and reckless driving, police spokesman Kurt Barnes confirmed.

A two-vehicle crash was reported around 1:54 a.m. Sunday at South University and Buchtel Boulevard as the driver was confirmed dead on the scene.

Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the victim as Katharina Rothman, 42, on Monday. DPD confirmed a male passenger in her car suffered serious injuries in the crash as well.

Online court records state Porter was released on a $2,000 bond and is tentatively facing vehicular homicide and reckless driving charges.

Porter did not other passengers in the vehicle, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Porter came to Denver after committing to the University of Denver men's basketball program. He appeared in 28 games as a freshman last season. He tore an anterior cruciate ligament during the offseason and has been unable to practice with the team this year because of the injury.

A university spokesperson released the following statement to CBS News Colorado:

"This is a tragic and heartbreaking situation, and our deepest sympathies are with those involved in the accident, their families, and friends. All the resources of our campus and broader community, including counseling services, are available to any DU community member in need of assistance 24/7. Information can be found on our website, or by calling the university Health & Counseling Center Front Desk at 303-871-2205. DU employees needing assistance can call 888-881-5462."

University of Denver

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. was reported out of Sunday night's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to "personal reasons."

A spokesperson for the Nuggets said Porter was not involved in the incident in any way. He will be listed as "questionable" for the team's game against New Orleans on Tuesday.

The investigation remains ongoing.