KFYR-TV
North Dakotans gather in Arizona for a piece of home away from home
MESA, A.Z. (KFYR) - Every spring for the past 50 years, hundreds and even thousands of North Dakotans gather on the other side of the country. The North Dakota picnic in Arizona has become a large event, formed by those who have moved to Arizona for warmer weather, but still want to keep and appreciate their North Dakota roots. Although it’s not clear why it started, North Dakota Community Foundation Director of Communications Christi Stonecipher says she’s sure it started with a potluck in true North Dakota fashion.
Snow, Ice & Wind Event For North Dakota Followed By Extreme Cold
North Dakota weather is about to get active. Another clipper system is about to hit North Dakota on Thursday, and this one will pack a bigger punch than the previous systems recently. January was a pretty quiet month weather-wise in Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota. After seeing 20-plus...
Steps toward saving North Dakota’s native grasslands
So, preserving and restoring our grasslands is important for our ecosystem to function properly.
What Do People From Out Of State Think About North Dakotans?
Honestly, my first thought of an answer to the question I posed on the cover... ..."Who cares?" Let people think what they want...so first of all, I can speak for some experience on both sides of this coin - I am from San Diego, California and I talk to my best friend ( who also lives there ) every weekend, just recently we laughed at what many people from out of state think about North Dakotans. The movie "Fargo" came out back in 1996 and left many people wondering if accents and the ways of life depicted in the film were really accurate - the answer to that was UFF DA. North Dakota natives were actually quite put off by the EXTRA exaggerated lingo that was delivered A LOT in the movie - Here is a quick video of one minute and eights seconds of what some people assumed North Dakotans were like:
ORDER NOW! Before The Next Snow Day In North Dakota Or MInnesota
Have You Tried? Indoor Fun Games & Activities.
North Dakota Game and Fish Updates: Hunter Harvest Surveys and Gear Removal
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week’s newsletter from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department features two key reminders to hunters: Clean up after yourself, and to be on the lookout for an important email. The first and most major piece of news shared by the Department is the return of the yearly Hunter Harvest […]
wdayradionow.com
Count of Homeless North Dakotans planned
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota agency is set to conduct a count of those who are homeless in the state. The North Dakota Homeless Continuum of Care will be doing a point-in-time count in several regions across the state. The information will be shared with over 50 counties, cities,...
North Dakota Angler Catches Massive 19-Pound State Record Burbot
A North Dakota angler caught a state-record burbot on January 3 while jigging for walleye in the Garrison Tailrace at Lake Sakakawea. Shane Johnson, of Minot, hooked the 19-pounder on a quarter-ounce jig rigged with a 3-inch plastic lure while fishing off a wing wall that juts into the spillway below the 2-mile-long Garrison Dam.
Request denied for resolution extension for state legislators: TRNP Wild Horses
MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) — The ability to manage the wild horses at the Theodore Roosevelt National Park has been a consistent struggle. More recently, the park has put out a request for plans for an opportunity to help. To assist in the efforts to create a plan for the wild horses, they are going to […]
Climate Prediction Center Has North Dakota Shivering In February
Here's what North Dakota can expect in February for temps and snow.
Details Of Another North Dakota Country Concert Announcement
TWO Country Hitmakers!
Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Source Of Caffeine
We live busy lives, and many of us use this one thing for a little extra motivation.
These 10 Animals Are On North Dakota's Endangered Species List
Similar to the national endangered species list, there is one that is specific to North Dakota.
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
Bismarck/North Dakota – Why Does This Get Denied Every Time?
I have two sides to this story, AND I understand all the arguments FOR and AGAINST this proposed bill. Here is the long-running debate about having it legal to smoke cigars in bars and lounges - secondhand smoke of course is the main culprit. In this day and age, it's really almost impossible to think back to what it must have been like when smoking inside was allowed and almost everywhere you went - I remember like it was yesterday sitting in a coffee shop with my dad when I was a kid, in San Diego, California, flanked by a smoker on our left and right. My dad was furious, but there was nothing he could do about it. For almost 10 years now here in North Dakota smoking INSIDE is not allowed. A controversial bill has been announced that would change that law.
Can You Guess North Dakota’s Favorite Pasta Dish?
A study was done over the course of five years to find each state's favorite dish.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
CHEF’STORE to open 3rd store in Montana on Saturday
The wholesale grocery industry landscape is widening. CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its third location in Montana on Saturday. The 20,000-square-foot Helena store will be located at 2885 North Sanders Street. Joining the existing Montana locations in Kalispell and Missoula, the new location...
Dollar General is Being Investigated in North Dakota
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Have You Heard Of North Dakota's Favorite TV Show??
Here is what everyone is watching in 2023.
Meet North Dakota’s First Woman On The Bachelor Tonight
Check out this stunning lady from the Peace Garden State. (PHOTOS)
