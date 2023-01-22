ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

KFYR-TV

North Dakotans gather in Arizona for a piece of home away from home

MESA, A.Z. (KFYR) - Every spring for the past 50 years, hundreds and even thousands of North Dakotans gather on the other side of the country. The North Dakota picnic in Arizona has become a large event, formed by those who have moved to Arizona for warmer weather, but still want to keep and appreciate their North Dakota roots. Although it’s not clear why it started, North Dakota Community Foundation Director of Communications Christi Stonecipher says she’s sure it started with a potluck in true North Dakota fashion.
US 103.3

What Do People From Out Of State Think About North Dakotans?

Honestly, my first thought of an answer to the question I posed on the cover... ..."Who cares?" Let people think what they want...so first of all, I can speak for some experience on both sides of this coin - I am from San Diego, California and I talk to my best friend ( who also lives there ) every weekend, just recently we laughed at what many people from out of state think about North Dakotans. The movie "Fargo" came out back in 1996 and left many people wondering if accents and the ways of life depicted in the film were really accurate - the answer to that was UFF DA. North Dakota natives were actually quite put off by the EXTRA exaggerated lingo that was delivered A LOT in the movie - Here is a quick video of one minute and eights seconds of what some people assumed North Dakotans were like:
wdayradionow.com

Count of Homeless North Dakotans planned

(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota agency is set to conduct a count of those who are homeless in the state. The North Dakota Homeless Continuum of Care will be doing a point-in-time count in several regions across the state. The information will be shared with over 50 counties, cities,...
Field & Stream

North Dakota Angler Catches Massive 19-Pound State Record Burbot

A North Dakota angler caught a state-record burbot on January 3 while jigging for walleye in the Garrison Tailrace at Lake Sakakawea. Shane Johnson, of Minot, hooked the 19-pounder on a quarter-ounce jig rigged with a 3-inch plastic lure while fishing off a wing wall that juts into the spillway below the 2-mile-long Garrison Dam.
Cool 98.7

Bismarck/North Dakota – Why Does This Get Denied Every Time?

I have two sides to this story, AND I understand all the arguments FOR and AGAINST this proposed bill. Here is the long-running debate about having it legal to smoke cigars in bars and lounges - secondhand smoke of course is the main culprit. In this day and age, it's really almost impossible to think back to what it must have been like when smoking inside was allowed and almost everywhere you went - I remember like it was yesterday sitting in a coffee shop with my dad when I was a kid, in San Diego, California, flanked by a smoker on our left and right. My dad was furious, but there was nothing he could do about it. For almost 10 years now here in North Dakota smoking INSIDE is not allowed. A controversial bill has been announced that would change that law.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

CHEF'STORE to open 3rd store in Montana on Saturday

The wholesale grocery industry landscape is widening. CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its third location in Montana on Saturday. The 20,000-square-foot Helena store will be located at 2885 North Sanders Street. Joining the existing Montana locations in Kalispell and Missoula, the new location...
Mandan, ND
