Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Lee Harvey's for an Incredible Dallas BurgerSteven DoyleDallas, TX
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Happiness is a Warm Jonathon's ClubSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas' Coyote ProblemNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Related
Six Dallas Cowboys Who Won't Be Back in 2023
A look at six players who won't be back with the Cowboys in 2023.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Cowboys Fans Angrily Go After Boise’s Kellen Moore After Loss
Another year and sadly for fans of the Dallas Cowboys fans, another playoff loss. The team failed to beat the San Fransisco 49ers losing 19-12. The Cowboy offense produced only one touchdown as quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions. The 49ers move on to take on Philadelphia while the Cowboys figure out how to advance past the divisional NFL Playoffs.
Mattress Mack Sends Message to Dak Prescott After Losing $2 Million Bet On Dallas Cowboys
The guy dubbed Mattress Mack lost $2 million when he bet that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys would beat the San Francisco 49ers. That’ll teach Mattress Mack, aka Jim Mcingvale, the friendliest millionaire in Houston, to place a hefty wager on a team in the Metroplex. First he lost a chunk on TCU against Georgia in the college football national title game. Now, it’s the Cowboys. He should stick to his Houston Astros.
atozsports.com
ESPN just gave Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes plenty of motivation for AFC Championship game
On Monday, ESPN gave Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plenty of motivation for the AFC Championship game this upcoming weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dan Orvlosky, a former NFL player turned ESPN analyst, said on Monday that he thinks Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in the NFL right now.
Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ weird gamble blows up in their face
On Tuesday the Chiefs made one of the weirdest gambles we have seen in quite some time. You may have seen by now that the Chiefs and Bengals are playing chess against each other, and the Bengals just made one of the sneakiest moves one could make. Kansas City let...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Controversial Dak Prescott Move
Even the official Dallas Cowboys Twitter account did not spare Dak Prescott on Sunday night. As is customary in the NFL, the Cowboys employ a staff writer--Patrik Walker--for their team website. In his article on Dallas' 19-12 NFC Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Walker led with ...
atozsports.com
One Cowboys star might have just made offseason significantly easier
The Dallas Cowboys are staring at very difficult decisions at running back entering the offseason. Ezekiel Elliott is no longer the #1 running back on the team unless we’re going by jersey sales. Even that might be changing as Tony Pollard has won over Cowboys Nation by being a more explosive and efficient running back than the former No. 4 overall draft pick.
atozsports.com
One potential offensive coordinator option for Nick Saban and Alabama has been ruled out
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide need a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to return to the New England Patriots as Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator. It’s always interesting when Saban has an offensive coordinator opener because it tells us which direction Alabama plans to take...
Cowboys Signed 5 Players Following Sunday's Loss
For NFL playoff teams, the offseason starts immediately after they have been eliminated, or, if they're lucky, win the Super Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to an end on Sunday with a 19-12 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. On Monday, the ...
Michael Irvin on exploring a Dak replacement, WR help, Zeke's future
Michael Irvin has had a few days to digest the Cowboys’ latest playoff loss and he joined Shan, RJ and Bobby on Wednesday morning to give his thoughts on what’s next for the Cowboys in the offseason.
atozsports.com
Bengals throw a major wrench in the Chiefs’ plans
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet in the AFC Championship this weekend. The matchup looks to be one of two high-flying offenses that have gotten great performances by their defense during the postseason. Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is always a matchup to get excited for if you’re a football fan.
Breaking: Cowboys Won't Bring Back 2 Notable Coaches
At least two members of the Cowboys' coaching staff will hit the open market this offseason. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, linebackers coach George Edwards and running backs coach Skip Peete will not return for the 2023 season. Edwards and Peete were both on expiring ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones' Tuesday Decision
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was set to appear on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday. That interview was ultimately canceled. The Cowboys are just two days removed from a heartbreaking playoff loss to the 49ers. Perhaps that's why Jones canceled his interview with the team's flagship station. ...
Report: 1 Coaching Candidate 'Impressed' Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have had more time than any other team in the NFL to scout their potential head coaching candidates. But one popular candidate appears to have "impressed" them early. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are focusing on hiring an experienced head coach in the ...
atozsports.com
Steelers reporter points out a troubling note about one member of the coaching staff
Pittsburgh Steelers fans, for the most part, don’t seem to be happy that Matt Canada will return as offensive coordinator in 2023. At one point this season, it felt like Canada was in danger of being fired during the season — something Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t typically do.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys will have to face many hard truths this offseason
Now that the Dallas Cowboys offseason is here, the team-building process starts over. A 12-5 season (again), resulting in a playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers (again). This time in the divisional round. Both free agency and the NFL Draft are coming up. The Cowboys will go into both...
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
atozsports.com
Top expert’s mock draft is going to piss off Cowboys fans
It’s officially “Draft SZN” for the Dallas Cowboys after being eliminated from the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers. And that means a lot, A LOT, of mock drafts, are coming your way. And up first is one that will piss off Cowboys fans even if it’s...
Comments / 0