Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Commanders Interview Dolphins Coach for Offensive Coordinator Job
Miami Dolphins associate head coach Eric Studesville puts his name in the hat for the Washington Commanders open job.
NECN
New Report Highlights Jerod Mayo's Growing Role With Patriots
New report highlights Jerod Mayo's 'growing role' with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jerod Mayo's role with the New England Patriots is expanding, it appears. Mayo's official title with the Patriots is inside linebackers coach, a position he's held since 2019. But according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer,...
Eagles News: Why A.J. Brown loves Philly; Looking at the last Jalen Hurts-Brock Purdy matchup
Philadelphia (14-3) defeated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the title game and then watched on Sunday evening, as the Niners (13-4) defeated the Cowboys 19-12 at Levi’s Stadium. Philadelphia rushed for 268 yards on the ground as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen got...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
BREAKING: Lakers And Wizards Reportedly Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards have made a trade.
New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Former Duke Star
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the New York Knicks have shown interest in Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Jets requested permission to interview Bills coach Joe Brady
Where there was smoke there evidently was fire relating to Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. According to a report on Jan. 14, there was reportedly a level of interest in Brady from the New York Jets. At that time, an update stated that the Jets were “doing their homework” on Brady regarding their vacant offensive coordinator position.
AOL Corp
How one roster move saved the 49ers' season before it even began
Only days before the NFL’s 53-man cutdown deadline in August, the quarterback now hailed as the San Francisco 49ers’ savior wasn’t even a sure bet to make their roster. Brock Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, had to beat a well-liked veteran whom the 49ers had just paid lavishly to be their top backup.
Sabrina Ionescu Announces Engagement to Raiders’ Hroniss Grasu
The couple both played their respective sports at the University of Oregon.
Shannon Sharpe Addresses Altercation With Ja Morant’s Father At Lakers-Grizzlies Game
Shannon Sharpe has broken his silence on his altercation with Tee Morant during an exhibition between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies on Friday (Jan. 20). “They didn’t want this smoke,” the ex-NFL Tight End said of Tee and the Grizzlies in a quick interview with ESPN as he walked back to his seat following the melee. “They do all this talking and jockeying, and I ain’t about that jockeying. I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now.”More from VIBE.comKobe Bryant MVP Season Jersey Expected To Fetch $7M At AuctionLeBron James Calls Himself A "Pass First"...
AOL Corp
Why Tom Brady thinks it's important for his kids to ‘fail’
NFL star Tom Brady doesn't mind if his children experience failure. During a Jan. 23 episode of his podcast “Let’s Go,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and father of three shared his parenting advice with co-host Jim Gray. “In life, you try a lot of things, and...
The Chicago Bulls' playoff hopes will hinge on youngsters' consistency
With the playoffs quickly approaching, the Bulls will need their young players to be consistent if they want to make a run.
AOL Corp
South Carolina signee, local standout picked for McDonald’s All-American game
MiLaysia Fulwiley added another honor to her accomplished career — McDonald’s All-American. The Keenan High standout and South Carolina signee was one of the 24 girls picked for the nation’s top all-star game. The announcement was made during Tuesday’s edition of the “NBA Today” on ESPN. The game will be held in Houston on March 28 and televised on one of ESPN’s family of networks.
Why Titans might wait on WR until Day 2 of NFL draft
It’s no secret that the Tennessee Titans desperately need an influx of talent on offense before next season. The offensive line and wide receiver positions, in particular, need to be completely overhauled this offseason. Over the coming months, many expect the Titans to fill both position groups with veteran...
NBC Sports
Mike McCarthy apologizes to photojournalist after loss to 49ers
Mike McCarthy had a rough Sunday, and it included an apology. Following the Dallas Cowboys’ divisional round defeat against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, the Cowboys head coach appeared to shove a camera out of his way. A photo from the game made it look like he pushed a photojournalist.
