Passion for dance drew many of those slain to ballroom
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Among the 11 people killed when a gunman opened fire during a Lunar New Year celebration at a Los Angeles-area dance hall popular with older Asian Americans were a family’s beloved aunt, a retired man who decided to return to school and the venue’s always-smiling manager.
At least 4 killed in Northern California agricultural area
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — At least four people were fatally shot Monday in a Northern California agricultural area and a man suspected in the killings is in custody, authorities and local lawmakers said. California state Sen. Josh Becker, who represents the area, said at least four people...
New crime mapping tool for St. Louis County
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office has launched an online dashboard that details where crime incidents have occurred. The online crime map shows various types of crime incidents, including crimes against people, property crimes, and others that are reportable as part of the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS).
Faculty calls on embattled Minnesota college head to resign
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Faculty leaders at a Minnesota college that dismissed an art history instructor who showed depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a course have overwhelmingly called for the university president to resign. Faculty leaders at Hamline University said 71 of 92 members who attended a...
New report: teacher shortage affecting nearly every district in Minnesota
According to a new state report, the shortage of full-time and substitute teachers has reached nearly every school district in Minnesota. Education Minnesota says the shortage is actively the quality of learning for students, and burning out educators of all kinds. The organization’s President, Denise Specht, says there simply aren’t enough Minnesotans willing to teach, for what districts are paying and the pensions offered by the state.
From their perspective: MN DNR summer interns share their experiences
The Minnesota DNR is currently accepting applications for their summer internship program. Each intern will get paid $15 an hour and obtain college credit as part of their internship. “For an intern, it really is a way for them to expand on what they’re learning in the classroom and to...
Voting begins for MnDOT’s third annual “Name a Snowplow” contest
Betty Whiteout, No More Mr. Ice Guy, Plow Bunyan and Darth Blader are some of the favorites from past years, but what names will make the list for 2022-2022? On Wednesday the Minnesota Department of Transportation opened their 2022-2023 “Name a Snowplow” Contest. The top eight vote-getters will...
Governor Evers Delivers 2023 State of the State Address
Tonight was Wisconsin Governor, Tony Evers, State of the State Address. In it he discussed how he and the community are going to continue to invest in all 72 counties across Wisconsin and build the future for the next four years. “We knew that small businesses employ nearly half of...
