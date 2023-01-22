Read full article on original website
lafourchegazette.com
Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off
My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
Louisiana Democratic Party ‘funneled’ utility donations to climate candidate challenger
This story was originally published by DeSmog. Louisiana Democratic Party leaders are accused of funneling thousands of dollars from utility companies to the campaign of a fossil fuel–friendly candidate who ran for reelection on the state’s utility regulatory committee. Campaign finance records filed this week show that the...
Ever Visited The Most Historical Building In Louisiana?
Louisiana might just have more historical landmarks than any state outside of Massachusetts, where you'll find Plymouth Rock, but there's one spot that even native born Louisianans might not know about and it's certainly worth a visit. Most have studied in their Louisiana history class that Natchitoches is the oldest...
This Is Louisiana's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
Louisiana Driver Wanting to Fly Vulgar Anti-Biden Flag Sues Town
A Louisiana man has been ticketed several times for flying flags from his truck deemed vulgar and offensive. Ross Brunet of Cut Off, Louisiana is now suing the town of Grand Isle, claiming the resort town is "trying to supress free speech with an ordinance aimed at stopping a contractor from flying flags emblazoned with vulgar insults aimed at President Joe Biden."
5 of the Coldest Mardi Gras Days in History
It always seems that each year when Mardi Gras rolls around the weather is either very cold or very hot... no in-between.
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
NOLA.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. Meteorologists with the Slidell office of the National Weather Service completed damage surveys...
Scoot: I'm always the last to know when it comes to Billy Nungesser!
I had a lively conversation with Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser today about some serious topics, but I made sure to give him a hard time about how he always tells everyone else the big news before he tells me.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Most University of Louisiana System universities saw tuition revenue fall in 2022
As the state’s largest higher education system has faced falling enrollment, the majority of the University of Louisiana System’s universities have seen tuition revenue fall over the last two years, audits show. The system reported that its total revenue fell by $134 million from the 2021 fiscal year...
How Many Louisiana 'World Capitals' Can You Name?
Louisiana is home to at least 14 "capitals of the world" from fish to fried food and everything in between, how many can you name?
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana
Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
Country Superstar’s Mom Is A Louisiana Mayor; Know Which One?
While I'm nearly positive that reading that headline drew out the inner sleuth in you, this one is not nearly as covert as your favorite CSI episode. However, staying in that frame of mind, I'm going to withhold the location of the Louisiana town to give you a few other clues to help you narrow down the possibility of who this country superstar might be.
theadvocate.com
Bacchus announces actor, comedian as 2023 king. His wife is a Louisiana local.
Actor and comedian Adam Devine will reign over the 2023 Krewe of Bacchus, according to krewe captain Clark Brennan. Devine is from Waterloo, Iowa, but his wife is a Louisiana native. In 2021, Devine married actress Chloe Bridges, who is from Houma. As Bacchus LIV, Devine will lead the parade...
Ernest Gaines awarded 46th Black Heritage Series Stamp
In 1981, Gaines took a position teaching creative writing at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, he is best known for novels "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman" and "A Lesson Before Dying."
Louisiana School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text Reaches Co-Worker. Oops! How Did That Happen?
A white supremacist who worked as a secretary at a Louisiana middle school was forced to vacate her position after she accidentally sent a racist text to another staff member on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
KNOE TV8
Homeowner’s insurance crisis in Northeast Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A special season to debate Louisiana’s insurance crisis begins next week in Baton Rouge. “This was a bill we passed in 2022, and they want us to put some dollars toward that fund to hopefully either attract or obtain existing state insurers in the property and casualty market,” State Representative Michael Echols (R-14) explained.
postsouth.com
Is your water fit to drink in Louisiana? New report card grades cities, systems
As the focus on America's deteriorating drinking water infrastructure sharpens with crises like the recent long-term outage in Jackson, Miss., Louisiana residents now have access to an online report card showing whether their water is fit to drink. Republican state Sen. Fred Mills of New Iberia passed a law last...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
More than 100,000 Louisiana workers left jobs in November, among the highest in U.S.
Around 101,000 Louisiana workers left their jobs – either voluntarily or involuntarily – in November 2022, as Louisiana has one of the highest rates of job separations, quittings, firings and job openings in the nation. Data released from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Louisiana is...
NOLA.com
Tennessee educator named superintendent of the Louisiana Special School District
A Tennessee educator has been named superintendent of the troubled Special School District, which oversees the Louisiana School for the Deaf and other operations. David Martin, who is now superintendent of the Tennessee Department of Education School for the Blind, was picked for the job in a unanimous vote of the SSD's board of directors.
