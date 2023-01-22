Read full article on original website
Related
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Restaurants Featured In Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat
We are always looking for new restaurants to try. Our friends often have great recommendations but another resource we use is the review site Yelp. The site recently released its annual list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the US for 2023. There were two North Carolina restaurants that were named to the top places to eat list. One of them is even local to Charlotte! The other you will find in Greensboro. To determine this list Yelp reached out to the user community first, requesting individuals to submit their favorite U.S. restaurants. From there the data science team at Yelp looked at the top community submissions to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions. They also made sure to include an equal geographic representation. Yelp community managers helped finalize the rankings.
country1037fm.com
These Are the Quirkiest Cities in North and South Carolina
Quirky? That is kind of a different type of word for sure. Quirky is a word used to describe an unusual trait or something different/unique. Yes, everywhere has a quirky spot or quirky thing about them. But, what about quirky cities? What makes a city so “quirky”? Well, Reader’s Digest is trying to tell us. There are tons of quirky cities in both North and South Carolina. But, maybe you should find out which one just in case you’re there. Then, you can determine what makes the city quirky to you. And, if you are from there then tell us what you think.
country1037fm.com
Find Out the Smallest Towns in North and South Carolina
Itty, bitty, tiny. North and South Carolina are pretty big but there are also spots that are very, very small. I am not a girl that has ever lived in a “small town” so I don’t know how that is. But, once I got to college and started meeting people it blew my mind to know how many small towns there are within the states.
country1037fm.com
Jurassic World Star Stops By South Carolina Restaurant For Lunch
This happens to all of us all the time, right? You’re sitting in a restaurant and you’re looking around, people watching. Someone catches your eye and you turn to your table companions and say, “You know what, that guy/girl looks just like (fill in the celebrity’s name here). Then, in turn everyone casually turns to sneak a subtle gaze and pass judgement as to whether you’re on to something or just crazy. Here’s the catch. When it happens to you and me, 99.9999% of the time, it’s just someone who happens to slightly resemble someone famous. It’s never someone famous. Unless you happened to be eating at Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar on Sunday. According to their Facebook page, if you thought you saw Jurassic World star, Chris Pratt dining in, you were correct!
country1037fm.com
Professional Cuddling Is A Big Thing Now In North Carolina
Nothing like a good hug to make you feel better. Professional cuddling is a thing now in North Carolina. And by “thing” I mean people are making money on hugging or cuddling; in a nonsexual way of course. Is cuddling a health benefit? Researchers say yes!! It can...
iheart.com
North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like New Orleans and New York City. One city in North Carolina snagged a spot on the list.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store
If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are around and want to try a new restaurant.
country1037fm.com
Get Free Chick Fil A Sandwiches In North Carolina And Here’s How
There is nothing like a Chick Fil A sandwich. Many try to put themselves in the chicken sandwich wars. And, there are a lot of good options out there. However, I always seem to come back to the one and only. Now, you can get free Chick Fil A sandwiches across the Charlotte area this week. A local owner at the Blakeney location said they wanted to treat loyal customers to a free sandwich as a sign of gratitude and support. According to WCNC, to claim the offer you need the app. Of course, that’s easy to download. Then, customers open it and redeem the reward at any of the participating locations through January 28. The deal is a limit one per person per account. Check here for locations participating.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina’s Most Popular, Favorite Dog Breed
Are you a dog lover? I know I am. I am currently wondering what type of dog breed I want to get when I get my dog this year. I love puppies and grew up with dogs and enjoy it all when it comes to a dog. Everyone has those specific dog breeds that they prefer, which is totally understandable. But, it is kind of cool that some states have their favorite dog breeds as well.
kiss951.com
People Are Moving To North Carolina At Some Of The Highest Rates But Where Are They Coming From?
It’s not your imagination, people are moving to North Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, North Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
country1037fm.com
Top Ten Best Country Revenge Breakup Songs In North Carolina
I went straight to the experts and surveyed five thousand active country music fans in North Carolina and South Carolina. We put together a list of the top ten best country revenge breakup songs in North Carolina from the 1990s and beyond. I have been an on air personality in...
North Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Waffle Houses Hosting Romantic Valentine’s Dinners
One of the most romantic days is coming up. And, if you’re stumped for something different to plan for your sweetie, we have the answer. Visit one of the North Carolina Waffle Houses hosting romantic dinners on February 14. But, make sure to plan ahead, because you need reservations. This is the 15th year Waffle Houses across America are hosting the cozy dinner. Expect Valentine-themed decor, candles and soft dinner music. I know it’s just what we all see every day at our favorite Waffle House! Hey, I said it was different. It tends to be very popular. So, don’t delay if you think your Valentine is up for some out of the ordinary dinner plans. And, some folks even take the opportunity to dress up as if in a fancy restaurant. After all, it is Valentine’s Day. Plus, the event is open to anyone including, couples, families, friends and singles.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023
Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
kiss951.com
9 Peculiar Roadside Attractions You’ll Find In North Carolina
There’s something just so American about roadside attractions. We’ve all been on the family road trip and seen the gimmicky roadside attractions they hope you’ll stop at. No matter what part of the country you are traveling through you will find these tourist traps on backroads. I’m sorry to admit I have never stopped, even though there are a lot of rather interesting roadside attractions in North Carolina. I did drive by one mentioned on the list, in Thomasville, on my way to a dance competition years ago. Couples were taking prom photos in front of a giant chair. That memory has stuck with me for years!
country1037fm.com
Here Are the Top 5 Richest People in North Carolina
Fun fact, some of the richest people in the world actually live right here in our backyard. I actually mean billionaires who you may not know but actually interact with regularly without knowing live right here in the Tar Heel State. From those who have created software to clinical research to video game creators. Suburbs 101 top 5 lists of the richest people in the state of North Carolina are all billionaires. WOW!?
iheart.com
This Is North Carolina's Best Restaurant For Pasta
Fettuccini, linguini, penne, lasagna — pasta comes in all shapes and sizes, and plenty of restaurants around North Carolina specialize in serving up the delicious, comforting dishes. But where can you find the best?. 24/7 Wall St. looked at reviews and information from local, regional and national sources to...
Comments / 3