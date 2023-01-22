Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Monterey Park's long history as a bastion for Asian-American suburban life
Well, authorities in California have now publicly identified some of the victims, but the names of others have yet to be released as officials work to notify their families. We'll have the latest on that and the ongoing investigation later in the program. But first, we're going to hear a little bit more about the city of Monterey Park itself and the community there. And for that, we turn now to Min Zhou. She's a professor of sociology and Asian American studies at UCLA. Welcome.
What motivated a gunman to open fire on a Lunar New Year celebration near LA
Some other news now. Police want to know what motivated a gunman to open fire on a dance hall near Los Angeles during the Lunar New Year weekend. Ten people died. Ten were injured. The suspect was a 72-year-old man who later killed himself. Josie Huang of our member station KPCC has been talking with people in the community where it happened.
The death toll in the Monterey Park shooting rises to 11
We have to take a moment to distinguish between two mass shootings, both in California, both in the last few days. One shooting came yesterday in Half Moon Bay. In that rural community. A man opened fire at a farm and a plant nursery and killed seven people. INSKEEP: Then...
Monterey Park residents say they are in shock and denial after the shooting
As early evening settled in on Sunday, members of the Monterey Park, Calif., community came and went near the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, mourning and trying to process what had happened the night before. Police tape, barricades and memorials of candles, flowers and handwritten notes offered a somber mood on...
Monterey Park community is relieved shooter is no longer a threat, Rep. Chu says
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Democratic Rep. Judy Chu of California, about the mass shooting in Monterey Park that left 10 people dead.
Monterey Park shooting update
Authorities are looking for a man who has allegedly shot and killed 10 people and wounded 10 others in an overnight shooting in Monterey Park, a community just east of Los Angeles.
The suspected Monterey Park attacker was 72. Here's why older shooters are rare
Police are still investigating a motive behind an attack in Monterey Park, Calif., this weekend that left 11 dead. The suspected shooter, a man named Huu Can Tran, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a manhunt on Sunday, authorities said. He used a magazine-fed, assault-style pistol to...
Monterey Park victims' names are released as the gunman's motives are investigated
Authorities have released the names of all 11 people killed in the Monterey Park, Calif., shooting. The investigation continues into the gunman's motive.
How the neighborhood is coping after a gunman killed 11 people at a dance studio
On Saturday, a gunman killed 11 victims at a ballroom studio in Monterey Park, Calif. Residents react near the site of the shooting, where normally, Lunar New Year Celebrations would be ongoing. Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where...
WFAE
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0