Los Angeles, CA

The latest on the Monterey Park shooting

Officials in Los Angeles County are still trying to figure out what drove a 72-year-old man to enter a packed ballroom dance studio on Saturday and open fire. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ROBERT LUNA: We still don't have a motive, but we want to know the motive behind this tragic...
Monterey Park victims' names are released as the gunman's motives are investigated

We now know the identities of all 11 people killed in the mass shooting at a dance hall in Monterey Park, Calif. The youngest was 57 years old, the oldest 76. Their love of dancing brought them together at the Star Ballroom on Saturday night. And now the largely Chinese American community that lost them is starting to memorialize the victims, even as people grasp for answers about why they were killed. We're joined by NPR's Adrian Florido in Monterey Park. Hi there.
Connecticut Public

America's relationship with guns

Well, as we have been reporting, Monterey Park is not the only mass shooting America has suffered this month or even this week. Just since the weekend, Monterey Park, Oakland, Half Moon Bay, all mass shootings that took the lives of at least 19 people, collectively. And that is just in California.
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

