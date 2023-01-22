ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

What motivated a gunman to open fire on a Lunar New Year celebration near LA

Some other news now. Police want to know what motivated a gunman to open fire on a dance hall near Los Angeles during the Lunar New Year weekend. Ten people died. Ten were injured. The suspect was a 72-year-old man who later killed himself. Josie Huang of our member station KPCC has been talking with people in the community where it happened.
The latest on the Monterey Park shooting

Officials in Los Angeles County are still trying to figure out what drove a 72-year-old man to enter a packed ballroom dance studio on Saturday and open fire. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ROBERT LUNA: We still don't have a motive, but we want to know the motive behind this tragic...
