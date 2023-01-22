A mass shooting over the weekend at a dance studio in Monterey Park, a city east of Los Angeles, killed 10 people and left 10 others injured. After an hours-long manhunt, the suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Torrance, about 30 miles southwest of Monterey Park, officials said. The suspect has been identified as Huu Can Tran, a 72-year-old man.

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO