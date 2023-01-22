Read full article on original website
In Style
Zoe Saldaña Is Already Wearing the Shoe Trend That’ll Be Everywhere in Spring 2023
It’s kind of nice that we have fashionable celebrities on both sides of the coast. Some live in sunny Los Angeles, others live in New York City, which means there's no shortage of fashion inspiration for every season, all year long. Take Zoe Saldaña’s recent off-duty look as an...
AOL Corp
'Yellowstone' and '1923' Fans Need to Sit Down for This Heartbreaking Episode News
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." This story contains spoilers from 1923. It's been over a month since 1923 premiered on Paramount+, and fans already want more from the 20th-century version of the Dutton family. But sadly, it looks like it will be a little while until we can catch up with them.
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Shows Newborn Daughter Esti's Face in New Photo
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl has stepped into the spotlight and already proven she's an adorable little thief, because she's stolen everyone's hearts!. The 37-year-old model on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the first close-up photo of Esti Maxine Stephens. In the photo, the little one's enjoying a few Z's while in Teigen's comforting arms. She captioned the photo, "[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby."
AOL Corp
'My skin looks 10 years younger': Amazon's bestselling anti-aging scrub is 70% off, today only
It's a fact of life: Over time, your skin can show signs of aging. Wrinkles, scars and dead skin cells add up to you have dull-looking skin. While you can't turn back time, nearly 20,000 Amazon shoppers swear by a bestselling anti-aging scrub for more glowy, youthful-looking skin. It's called the M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Foot and Body Scrub and, just for today, it's 70% off at Amazon.
Kylie Jenner Wears Controversial Noose-Like Givenchy Necklace While Out in Paris
Kylie Jenner has found herself in the midst of fashion-fueled controversy. On Monday the makeup mogul was spotted in Paris, where she's visiting the city for Fashion Week, wearing a controversial noose-shaped necklace from Givenchy. The Kardashians star paired the jewelry with an electric blue dress and sparkly pink boots,...
Complex
Paris Hilton Is Now a Mom, Welcoming Baby Boy With Husband Carter Reum
Paris Hilton is officially a parent. The celebrity and her husband Carter Reum revealed on Tuesday that they welcomed their newborn son via a surrogate mother. “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Hilton, 41, told People. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”
ETOnline.com
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Rock Matching Looks With Baby Royce
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma love a matching moment! Wilson took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to share photos of her and Agruma in coordinating Valentino outfits as they posed with baby Royce. The sweet snaps see Wilson in a black and beige printed wrap dress while Agruma...
Oreo's New Flavor Is a Clever Take on Cookies and Cream
Stuffed with pieces of the iconic sandwich cookies, 'The Most OREO OREO' hits shelves on Jan. 30 Oreo's newest flavor is an homage to the cookie brand. On Tuesday, the dessert company announced a new limited-edition flavor called "The Most OREO OREO." Similar to cookies and cream, the sweet product features a "Most Stuf" level of creme that's packed with ground-up pieces of Oreo cookie. Available for presale now, the innovative flavor will hit shelves nationwide starting Jan. 30. Since the Oreo is stuffed with itself, the brand decided...
Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Dramatic Lion's Head Gown at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner wore a black velvet gown bearing a life-sized faux lion's head to the Schiaparelli fashion show on Sunday Kylie Jenner knows how to make an entrance. The reality star, 25, attended the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday wearing a strapless, fitted black velvet gown featuring a replica life-sized lion's head across her torso. The mom-of-two complemented her bold look with black Schiaparelli sling-backs with golden toes. Kylie wasn't the only one to rock the lioness look, which also featured corset-style straps on its rear side. Inside, Irina Shayk hit...
Doja Cat Glued 30,000 Swarovski Crystals All Over Her Body In The Name Of Fashion
If you were scrolling through Instagram this morning and thought you were seeing red, you were probably just watching Doja Cat’s arrival at the Schiaparelli show. Doja Cat’s fashion week look featured full-on red body crystals—30,000 Swarovski crystals to be exact. The singer’s entire head, face and arms were artfully bedazzled in red to match her fiery red Schiaparelli look. While Paris Couture week brings out the height of fashion on the runway, on the street and especially on celebrities, the Schiaparelli show always manages to take the drama a step further. Daniel Roseberry, the current designer behind Schiaparelli, is known...
ETOnline.com
Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, Pajamas, Jewelry and More Gifts
Love is in the air! To celebrate Valentine's Day, Kate Spade just introduced their Love Shack collection. The Kate Spade Valentine's Day styles feature heart-shaped purses, adorable pajama sets, and a dress made for date night. Even better, at Kate Spade Surprise, you can save up to 75% on gifts for your Valentine, a Galentine, or yourself.
Hilary Swank Puts Baby Bump on Display During Gym Workout Session
The actress is making movement a priority during her 'miracle' twin pregnancy.
Couple Gives Popular IKEA Shoe Rack a Cute Upgrade
The small change made a big difference. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ikea is the go to place for all things furniture on a budget. They have so many different...
Step Aside, Mushroom Lamp: IKEA’s New Donut Lamp Is the Next “It” Lighting Trend
Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
TODAY.com
Panic! At The Disco breaks up as the lead singer shares personal news
Panic! At The Disco is calling it quits after nearly 20 years, the pop-punk group's lead singer, Brendon Urie, announced on Jan. 24. “Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way,” Urie wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”
Daily Beast
Amazon’s ‘Made in Italy’ Storefront Is an International Shopping Excursion Without the Airfare
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Amazon has been going hard on curated collections organized by dedicated landing pages to make it easier to navigate the breadth of its product offerings. Hot off the success of the Japan Store, where all things Japanese can be shopped–even those elusive Kit Kat flavors, is the Made In Italy store. After spending weeks in Genova with friends, I’ll forever love the country and its stylish products (the motorcycles, too–but those are not available on Amazon).
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Enjoy Beach Day with Daughter Malti — See the Sweet Photos!
The couple recently celebrated daughter Malti's first birthday Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas enjoyed a special day at the beach with their little girl. Over the weekend, the Quantico star, 40, shared a series of sweet photos of the new parents with daughter Malti, who turned 1 earlier this month, as they went for a beach outing in Malibu, California. Chopra Jonas and the "Sucker" musician, 30, smile together as they pose in front of the ocean while the actress holds her daughter, whose face is covered by...
Best Valentine's Day gifts at Amazon
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Valentine's Day is less than a month away, which means it's time to start shopping for your loved ones. Thankfully,...
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' to Feature Raven and SK, Cole and Zanab Following Messy Splits
Time to check in on these cuties! The season 3 cast of Love Is Blindis back for a three-episode After the Altar special featuring all of your favorite cast members. Netflix announced on Wednesday that the special will premiere Friday, Feb. 10 on the streaming service. "A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Watch as the season three cast readjusts to life in Dallas after the altar and comes together for a birthday extravaganza," the show's official synopsis reads. "Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"
