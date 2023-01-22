If you were scrolling through Instagram this morning and thought you were seeing red, you were probably just watching Doja Cat’s arrival at the Schiaparelli show. Doja Cat’s fashion week look featured full-on red body crystals—30,000 Swarovski crystals to be exact. The singer’s entire head, face and arms were artfully bedazzled in red to match her fiery red Schiaparelli look. While Paris Couture week brings out the height of fashion on the runway, on the street and especially on celebrities, the Schiaparelli show always manages to take the drama a step further. Daniel Roseberry, the current designer behind Schiaparelli, is known...

