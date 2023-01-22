The College Board’s AP African American Farce & DeSantis’ Decisiveness – Top 3 Takeaways – January 24th, 2023. Doing the right thing isn't always easy and what is easy isn't always right. It’s a classic quote with simple wisdom attached to it. But the thing is, when Ron DeSantis is the governor, doing the right thing is actually proving to be easy and he's increasingly making doing the wrong thing the harder way to go. On Monday, while making a stop at a Jacksonville area school for the start of National School Choice week, DeSantis successfully challenged political correctness while defending his administration's decision to ban the College Board’s pilot AP African American studies course in Florida’s schools. Quoting DeSantis: This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory! Now who would say that an important part of Black History is queer theory? That is somebody pushing an agenda on our kids. And guess what? DeSantis is right. Topic 4.19 in the AP African American Studies Course is entitled: Black Queer Studies. And what does the curriculum include? Building forms of queerness that reject the given realities of the government and the market. Yes, that’s a quote. Building forms of queerness that reject the given realities of the government and the market. I don’t know about you, but I’m thinking we’re probably not needing to spend our tax dollars to teach Florida’s students about how to build forms of queerness regardless of race. But that's far from the only questionable section of the course that seems to deviate considerably from the concept of education, in lieu of indoctrination. There’s a section of the course entitled: Intersectionality and Activism. IE...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO