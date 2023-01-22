Read full article on original website
High schoolers threaten to sue DeSantis over ban of African American studies course
Three Florida high school students are poised to sue Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the state Education Department rejected a new Advanced Placement course covering African American studies. The news comes one day after the College Board announced it would revise the course. "By rejecting the African American history pilot...
fox8live.com
Fla. church offers space for AP African American Studies class
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) - A Methodist church in Florida is offering space for teaching Advanced Placement African American Studies following the state’s push to ban the course at high schools. St. Petersburg’s Allendale United Methodist is throwing open its doors to support the study of African American history....
WCJB
‘Stop the Black Attack’ rally held inside the Florida Capitol in response to AP African American Studies denial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following the state of Florida’s rejection of a new AP African American Studies course, Black elected officials, activists, and the community are holding a rally inside on Wednesday the Florida Capitol building in protest of the decision. Leading chants of “Black history is American history,”...
iheart.com
The College Board’s AP African American Farce & DeSantis’ Decisiveness
The College Board’s AP African American Farce & DeSantis’ Decisiveness – Top 3 Takeaways – January 24th, 2023. Doing the right thing isn't always easy and what is easy isn't always right. It’s a classic quote with simple wisdom attached to it. But the thing is, when Ron DeSantis is the governor, doing the right thing is actually proving to be easy and he's increasingly making doing the wrong thing the harder way to go. On Monday, while making a stop at a Jacksonville area school for the start of National School Choice week, DeSantis successfully challenged political correctness while defending his administration's decision to ban the College Board’s pilot AP African American studies course in Florida’s schools. Quoting DeSantis: This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory! Now who would say that an important part of Black History is queer theory? That is somebody pushing an agenda on our kids. And guess what? DeSantis is right. Topic 4.19 in the AP African American Studies Course is entitled: Black Queer Studies. And what does the curriculum include? Building forms of queerness that reject the given realities of the government and the market. Yes, that’s a quote. Building forms of queerness that reject the given realities of the government and the market. I don’t know about you, but I’m thinking we’re probably not needing to spend our tax dollars to teach Florida’s students about how to build forms of queerness regardless of race. But that's far from the only questionable section of the course that seems to deviate considerably from the concept of education, in lieu of indoctrination. There’s a section of the course entitled: Intersectionality and Activism. IE...
Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida public universities spent $15 million of taxpayer dollars on CRT, diversity initiatives: report
Universities in Florida spent $28 million on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) or CRT programs in the 2022-2023 school year, which were over 50 percent taxpayer funded.
wqcs.org
Florida Senate Minority Leader Book and State Representative Harris Propose Eliminating the 'Panic Defense' for Those Accused in LGBTQ+ Attacks
Florida - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) and Representative Jennifer 'Rita' Harris (D-Orlando) this week filed legislation to eliminate the so-called “gay/trans panic defense” from being used in Florida to legally defend assaults and lethal attacks on LGBTQIA+ individuals. SB 328/ HB 393 would disallow the legal strategy of asking a jury to find that a crime victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity caused the defendant to “panic” and react violently.
MSNBC
‘I was teaching before he was born’: professor slams DeSantis for quashing Black history education
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is trying to control the type of education that Florida students can receive, most recently rejecting an advanced placement course in African-American studies, claiming it was “contrary to Florida law” and “significantly lacking educational value.” The law he is referring to seems to be the "Stop Woke Act" that basically gives him the power to downplay the true racial history of America. This has impacted many educators, but there are some in the state who refuse to back down. Dr. Marvin Dunn, one of the preeminent historians in Florida, is one of those saying, "Bring it on." Professor Marvin Dunn, author of, 'A History of Florida Through Black Eyes,' joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 24, 2023.
Florida rejects an advanced placement course covering African American studies
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, about the state's education department blocking an advanced placement high school course in African American studies.
Florida leaders and lawmakers pledge to ‘fight like hell’ against DeSantis decision to block Black history class
Gov’s spokesman calls the Advanced Placement history elective ‘a vehicle for a political agenda’
DeSantis thinks Americans misunderstand him. Critics think he is erasing minority voices
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In recent months, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has become a controversial figure in the political landscape due to his attempts to reduce the rights of minorities in the state.
Examining TikTok bans by North Carolina, other states
Earlier this month, North Carolina joined several other states in banning the use of the social media app TikTok on state government phones and other devices. Governor Roy Cooper said it is a cybersecurity issue. TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. Over the last several years, it has...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Unprecedented Legislation to Empower Educators, Protect Teachers from Overreaching School Unions and Raise Teacher Pay
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (January 23, 2023) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced an unprecedented legislative proposal to create a Teacher’s Bill of Rights that empowers educators to be leaders in their classrooms, enact paycheck protection, reduce terms for school board members from twelve to eight years, and invest another $1 billion in teacher pay. For more information, click here.
The arguments around releasing report on efforts to overturn 2020 election in Georgia
A Georgia judge holds a hearing to decide whether to make public a report from a special grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he helped cover...
wlrn.org
Florida mail-in voters need to apply for new ballots
Due to a change in state law, Florida voters interested in voting by mail have to apply for new ballots. Since 2002, mail-in voting has soared in popularity. In 2022, the Florida Division of Elections reported more than 2.7 million Floridians voted by mail in November's general election. Another 1.5 million residents received ballots but did not return them.
Tampa city council candidate Blake Casper gave over $200K to DeSantis, and helped reopen Florida at onset of pandemic
Casper said he doesn’t regret his efforts to reopen Florida just two months after the first COVID-19 case was found in the state.
This Is Florida's Most Expensive College
24/7 Wall St. found every state's most pricey college.
Independent Florida Alligator
The threat of DeSantis’ transphobic memo
I came out as transgender in 2015, at just 11 years old. Then, there was minimal discussion of transgender individuals — especially transgender youth — in the media as compared to today. When I came out to my friends and family, I was the first transgender child many...
Ron DeSantis Says Florida Shouldn't Require Unanimous Juries for Death Sentences
While addressing a gathering of law enforcement officers on Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said he hopes to change state law to make it easier to execute convicted criminals. Calling it "one of the things we have to address," DeSantis said that a "supermajority" of jurors ought to...
Florida DOE says banning of AP African American history is to protect students from "radicalization." Critics skeptical
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Ron DeSantis, the Republican Governor of Florida, made headlines this week after he requested information on trans students from universities in the state and banned Advanced Placement (AP) African American History from high school classes.
WFAE
