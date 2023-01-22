Read full article on original website
Two North Carolina Restaurants Featured In Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat
We are always looking for new restaurants to try. Our friends often have great recommendations but another resource we use is the review site Yelp. The site recently released its annual list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the US for 2023. There were two North Carolina restaurants that were named to the top places to eat list. One of them is even local to Charlotte! The other you will find in Greensboro. To determine this list Yelp reached out to the user community first, requesting individuals to submit their favorite U.S. restaurants. From there the data science team at Yelp looked at the top community submissions to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions. They also made sure to include an equal geographic representation. Yelp community managers helped finalize the rankings.
These Are the Quirkiest Cities in North and South Carolina
Quirky? That is kind of a different type of word for sure. Quirky is a word used to describe an unusual trait or something different/unique. Yes, everywhere has a quirky spot or quirky thing about them. But, what about quirky cities? What makes a city so “quirky”? Well, Reader’s Digest is trying to tell us. There are tons of quirky cities in both North and South Carolina. But, maybe you should find out which one just in case you’re there. Then, you can determine what makes the city quirky to you. And, if you are from there then tell us what you think.
Find Out the Smallest Towns in North and South Carolina
Itty, bitty, tiny. North and South Carolina are pretty big but there are also spots that are very, very small. I am not a girl that has ever lived in a “small town” so I don’t know how that is. But, once I got to college and started meeting people it blew my mind to know how many small towns there are within the states.
Well Known South Carolina City Named A Most Popular Travel Destination By TripAdvisor
Are you looking to plan your summer vacation? It’s never too early. Or maybe you’re still in the spring planning mode- I definitely am. If you are unsure where you want to visit, consulting TripAdvisor is a great place to start. The vacation rating platform recently released its Best of The Best awards for 2023. One of the categories they published is the most popular travel destination in the United States. There are some great vacation hotspots on this list- some you’d expect, and others that are a little surprising. And it was great to see a South Carolina travel destination getting some national recognition from TripAdvisor.
North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like New Orleans and New York City. One city in North Carolina snagged a spot on the list.
South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store
If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
North Carolina Ending Emergency Food And Nutrition Benefits For Many Families
A service that has been helping North Carolina families throughout the last several years is ending. Around 1 million North Carolina families will no longer be able to take advantage of the COVID-19 emergency allotments through the state’s Food and Nutrition Services. The loss of these additional food and nutrition benefits means our neighbors could be left wondering where they’ll get their next meal. Especially as grocery prices continue to rise nationwide.
This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are around and want to try a new restaurant.
South Carolina’s Most Popular, Favorite Dog Breed
Are you a dog lover? I know I am. I am currently wondering what type of dog breed I want to get when I get my dog this year. I love puppies and grew up with dogs and enjoy it all when it comes to a dog. Everyone has those specific dog breeds that they prefer, which is totally understandable. But, it is kind of cool that some states have their favorite dog breeds as well.
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
People Are Moving To North Carolina At Some Of The Highest Rates But Where Are They Coming From?
It’s not your imagination, people are moving to North Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, North Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North Carolina
The Carolina Coffee Shop is the oldest continuously running restaurant in North Carolina. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1922 at 138 E. Franklin St., the old home of Carolina's student post office. Originally a soda shop, it shifted to serving meals in the 1950s.
Actor Chris Pratt Visits South Carolina Restaurant For a Bite to Eat
Were you in South Carolina over the weekend? If so, you may have missed a fun opportunity. Actor Chris Pratt was in the Carolinas and stopped at one eatery for a quick bite to eat. The Jurassic World actor stopped by a Greenville restaurant for a quick meal on Sunday. How cool is that?
North Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
9 Peculiar Roadside Attractions You’ll Find In North Carolina
There’s something just so American about roadside attractions. We’ve all been on the family road trip and seen the gimmicky roadside attractions they hope you’ll stop at. No matter what part of the country you are traveling through you will find these tourist traps on backroads. I’m sorry to admit I have never stopped, even though there are a lot of rather interesting roadside attractions in North Carolina. I did drive by one mentioned on the list, in Thomasville, on my way to a dance competition years ago. Couples were taking prom photos in front of a giant chair. That memory has stuck with me for years!
North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023
Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
Here Are the Top 5 Richest People in North Carolina
Fun fact, some of the richest people in the world actually live right here in our backyard. I actually mean billionaires who you may not know but actually interact with regularly without knowing live right here in the Tar Heel State. From those who have created software to clinical research to video game creators. Suburbs 101 top 5 lists of the richest people in the state of North Carolina are all billionaires. WOW!?
6 Wintertime Experiences Around North Carolina You Can Cross Off Your Bucket List
What are you supposed to so when it’s cold out in North Carolina?. Instead of hiding away in your home all winter season, why not go and explore the state one winter wonderland at a time? While North Carolina might not be an epic winter destination, there’s still plenty to do that’ll get you excited to head outdoors. From chasing frozen waterfalls that you can only see during this month, to snow sports, we’ve got a quick guide of what to cross off your bucket list this winter.
North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations
Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
