ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Comments / 5

Related
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors call for solutions to youth crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Law enforcement officers are sounding the warning bell about youth crime, and they’re encouraging everyone to be part of the solution. With youth school age children committing violent, heinous crimes in Jackson, some believe a lack of resources and interest in educational development can lead youth down the wrong path. “I […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Wendy Knight named branch manager at Clay Street location of Mutual Credit Union

Mutual Credit Union is pleased to announce the hiring of Wendy Knight as branch manager of our Clay Street location. Originally from Chicago, IL, Wendy began her career as a teller coordinator with Bank of America. Throughout her 8+ years there, she held a variety of roles with increasing responsibility, including personal banker, client service specialist, lead operations representative and teller supervisor. Since moving to the Vicksburg area in 2013, she has been a financial relationship senior consultant with Regions Bank – focusing on proactively meeting the banking and financial service needs of her clients. Her goal has always been to provide quality service to customers through efficient branch operations and a positive team environment which she is eager to bring to the Clay Street Branch.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Miller’s invites Vicksburg to dinner starting Thursday

Starting Thursday, Carley and Miller Rials invites Vicksburg to enjoy dinner at Miller’s. Carley and Miller Rials met in 2016 and married in 2018. They have three children, Tripp, Natalie Claire and their 3-month-old newborn, Mary Hannon. Miller Rials is the third generation to operate KFCs in Vicksburg. “My...
VICKSBURG, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial

JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
STARKVILLE, MS
WAPT

Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend. The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details. Ross' mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Smith named director of Mississippi Community College Board

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A longtime employee of the Mississippi Community College Board has been named executive director of the agency that oversees the 15 colleges. Kell Smith has worked for the board since May 2008, starting as director of communications and legislative services. He became interim executive director in July after Andrea Mayfield resigned. The board […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed on St. Charles Street in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed in Madison County Saturday, January 21. According to the Madison County coroner, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on St. Charles Street in Kearney Park. Jaquarius Ross, 21, was identified as the victim. He died at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

New ramen restaurant opens in Fondren this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new ramen restaurant will open in Fondren this week. Restauranteur Kam Ngai will open the Zundo Ramen Bar in the Jackson neighborhood. The business is located at 3100 N. State Street Suite 102. “I was craving good ramen after having lived in New York,” said Ngai. “I wanted to provide that same quality […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Group wants to excavate the Witch of Yazoo’s grave

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group interested in finding out who lies below the Witch of Yazoo’s grave has requested to excavate the site. The Yazoo Herald reported the Witch’s Grave can be found surrounded by chain links in Glenwood Cemetery. Willie Morris’ book “Good Old Boy” tells the story of an old woman […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Land acquired for Gluckstadt Family Entertainment

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans to bring family fun to Madison County are one step closer to becoming a reality after land was acquired for the project. The Northside Sun reported Gluckstadt Family Entertainment will be located on Autobahn Loop south of the Mac Haik dealership. The over 40,000 square foot entertainment center will have […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
KNOE TV8

Vicksburg police searching for man accused of drive-by shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg Police Department says they are searching for Christopher Morgan for an alleged drive-by shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Turner, VPD asks that you contact them at (601)-636-2511 or contact Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Vigil held for sisters killed in DUI crash

JACKSON, Miss. — A vigil was held Sunday to honor two sisters killed in a DUI crash in Jackson. Mourners gathered at the Tapestry Northridge Apartments on Parkway Drive and lit candles. Azure Higgins and Valerie Lynch were killed in a crash on Canton Mart Road on Jan. 15.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy