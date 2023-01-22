Mutual Credit Union is pleased to announce the hiring of Wendy Knight as branch manager of our Clay Street location. Originally from Chicago, IL, Wendy began her career as a teller coordinator with Bank of America. Throughout her 8+ years there, she held a variety of roles with increasing responsibility, including personal banker, client service specialist, lead operations representative and teller supervisor. Since moving to the Vicksburg area in 2013, she has been a financial relationship senior consultant with Regions Bank – focusing on proactively meeting the banking and financial service needs of her clients. Her goal has always been to provide quality service to customers through efficient branch operations and a positive team environment which she is eager to bring to the Clay Street Branch.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO