Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
‘As a parent, you never think, where would I go?’: Doctor and staff providing burn care at Baptist
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You never know when an accident may happen. A burn center is something you hope your family never needs to know about. But, there was a gap in access when the state’s only center closed in the fall. As WLBT reported previously, UMMC is requesting...
Jackson neighbors call for solutions to youth crime
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Law enforcement officers are sounding the warning bell about youth crime, and they’re encouraging everyone to be part of the solution. With youth school age children committing violent, heinous crimes in Jackson, some believe a lack of resources and interest in educational development can lead youth down the wrong path. “I […]
vicksburgnews.com
Wendy Knight named branch manager at Clay Street location of Mutual Credit Union
Mutual Credit Union is pleased to announce the hiring of Wendy Knight as branch manager of our Clay Street location. Originally from Chicago, IL, Wendy began her career as a teller coordinator with Bank of America. Throughout her 8+ years there, she held a variety of roles with increasing responsibility, including personal banker, client service specialist, lead operations representative and teller supervisor. Since moving to the Vicksburg area in 2013, she has been a financial relationship senior consultant with Regions Bank – focusing on proactively meeting the banking and financial service needs of her clients. Her goal has always been to provide quality service to customers through efficient branch operations and a positive team environment which she is eager to bring to the Clay Street Branch.
vicksburgnews.com
Miller’s invites Vicksburg to dinner starting Thursday
Starting Thursday, Carley and Miller Rials invites Vicksburg to enjoy dinner at Miller’s. Carley and Miller Rials met in 2016 and married in 2018. They have three children, Tripp, Natalie Claire and their 3-month-old newborn, Mary Hannon. Miller Rials is the third generation to operate KFCs in Vicksburg. “My...
Some church attendance recovering from Covid-19 in Mississippi community
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in 2020, it forced people, businesses, and organizations to radically change the way they conducted business and other activities. The virus created a new challenge for area churches as pastors and other church officials examined creative ways to continue to meet the...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial
JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
WAPT
Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend. The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details. Ross' mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights...
Smith named director of Mississippi Community College Board
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A longtime employee of the Mississippi Community College Board has been named executive director of the agency that oversees the 15 colleges. Kell Smith has worked for the board since May 2008, starting as director of communications and legislative services. He became interim executive director in July after Andrea Mayfield resigned. The board […]
Man shot, killed on St. Charles Street in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed in Madison County Saturday, January 21. According to the Madison County coroner, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on St. Charles Street in Kearney Park. Jaquarius Ross, 21, was identified as the victim. He died at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.
WAPT
Local Jackson restaurant "Stamps Super Burgers" awarded grant from National Trust of Historic Preservation
JACKSON, Miss. — A local Jackson burger staple has received grant funding to help make renovations to their decades old restaurant. The National Trust of Historic Preservation awarded Stamps Super Burgers funding. Stamps, which is located on Dalton Street near the Jackson State University campus, used the funds to...
WLBT
Jackson water manager calls bill to create water, sewer authority a ‘pure grab for money’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water manager is denouncing a bill that would place Jackson’s water system under the control of a nine-member authority, saying the effort is nothing more than a money grab. On Tuesday, S.B. 2889 passed out of a Senate committee, setting it up for...
New ramen restaurant opens in Fondren this week
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new ramen restaurant will open in Fondren this week. Restauranteur Kam Ngai will open the Zundo Ramen Bar in the Jackson neighborhood. The business is located at 3100 N. State Street Suite 102. “I was craving good ramen after having lived in New York,” said Ngai. “I wanted to provide that same quality […]
WLBT
Hinds County officials look to implement alert system for jail escapes following Christmas Day incident
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The escapes of two Hinds County inmates on Christmas Day is prompting officials to implement an alert system for future incidents. A number of people in the Raymond area expressed frustration because they weren’t aware of the incident until long after it happened. The sheriff...
Group wants to excavate the Witch of Yazoo’s grave
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group interested in finding out who lies below the Witch of Yazoo’s grave has requested to excavate the site. The Yazoo Herald reported the Witch’s Grave can be found surrounded by chain links in Glenwood Cemetery. Willie Morris’ book “Good Old Boy” tells the story of an old woman […]
School district offers counseling outreach following death of FCMS eighth grader
The death of an eighth grade Franklin County Middle School student — Landen Harris — on Friday, J...
WDAM-TV
Family of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson relieved her suspected killer is behind bars
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “He shouldn’t walk again in the free world. He don’t deserve that. We’ll never get past this. Me and my family are broken and torn.”. A Jackson family is still devastated and heartbroken after losing the person they called “the life of the family.”
Land acquired for Gluckstadt Family Entertainment
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans to bring family fun to Madison County are one step closer to becoming a reality after land was acquired for the project. The Northside Sun reported Gluckstadt Family Entertainment will be located on Autobahn Loop south of the Mac Haik dealership. The over 40,000 square foot entertainment center will have […]
WLBT
Family of Alcorn State student looks for answers 3 years after death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of 20-year-old Tahir Fitzhugh says they’ve been seeking justice since 2020 when their son was shot and killed in Claiborne County. Fitzhugh’s parents feel an improper investigation and judicial process are to blame. “I just want closure for my family and for...
KNOE TV8
Vicksburg police searching for man accused of drive-by shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg Police Department says they are searching for Christopher Morgan for an alleged drive-by shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Turner, VPD asks that you contact them at (601)-636-2511 or contact Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.
WAPT
Vigil held for sisters killed in DUI crash
JACKSON, Miss. — A vigil was held Sunday to honor two sisters killed in a DUI crash in Jackson. Mourners gathered at the Tapestry Northridge Apartments on Parkway Drive and lit candles. Azure Higgins and Valerie Lynch were killed in a crash on Canton Mart Road on Jan. 15.
Comments / 5