A fresh start? After reports emerged that her ex Drew Taggart, 33, is now dating Selena Gomez, 30, Eve Jobs scrubbed her Instagram of pics of The Chainsmokers‘ star. According to Us Weekly, the 24-year-old model and youngest daughter of Steve Jobs removed pics of him before doing away with her account entirely. However, they didn’t appear to have had a particularly long relationship — they reportedly began dating in September of 2022, with Eve wishing the DJ a happy birthday in December. “Happy birthday lover,” she captioned the post, which she deleted in the aftermath. Their romance started innocently with what a source for Us called a “casual summer fling.”

8 DAYS AGO