Hood River, OR

Channel 6000

Portland sees calm before next storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of dry weather is expected for western Oregon and Washington Wednesday. Morning fog will be slow to clear as an air stagnation advisory remains along the Willamette Valley. Afternoon sunshine will help warm temperatures back into the upper 40s. The mild conditions will last into Thursday.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Greenbrier Notifies State of Layoffs at Northwest Portland Railcar Plant

The Greenbrier Companies officially notified the state of Oregon and local elected officials of the layoffs of 101 workers at its Northwest Portland railcar factory. The Lake Oswego-based company previously told shareholders in a scheduled quarterly earnings release that it would discontinue its Gunderson subsidiaries’ longtime railcar business here.
PORTLAND, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the FOX 12 Oregon Reporter Retiring?

The people of Portland have enjoyed Marilyn Deutsch’s news reporting for three decades. She is always the first on the job, whether it is raining or snowing. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from FOX 12 Oregon. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. FOX 12 viewers have grown attached to her over the years and have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. So here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.
PORTLAND, OR
fsrmagazine.com

The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
SEATTLE, WA
WWEEK

How Did the Banfield Freeway Get Its Name?

How did the Banfield Freeway get its name? I tried Googling, but all I can find is stuff about Banfield Pet Hospital. Was there a Dr. Cyrus Q. Banfield back in the day who became famous as Portland’s first veterinarian? —Big Dog. Shortly after World War I, a...
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Lloyd Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Lloyd Center isundoubtedly one of the most prominent shopping centers in the town. Given that, you can find the best stores in Portland. Additionally, apart from the variety in boutiques, you can find many restaurants with interesting gastronomic offers, and interesting entertainment areas. Featured shopping stores: Forever 21, Hot Topic,...
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

$61,100 awarded to art collectives, alternative spaces, and collaborative projects

Portland Institute for Contemporary Art (PICA) is pleased to announce the grant recipients of Round 11 of the Precipice Fund, administered by PICA as part of the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts’ Regional Regranting Program. Established in 2013, the Precipice Fund supports unincorporated, collaborative visual art projects,...
PORTLAND, OR

