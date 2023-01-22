Read full article on original website
WWEEK
The City’s Proposed Sale of a West Hills Property Revives a Feud With Longtime Portland Produce Royalty
In the swanky Healy Heights neighborhood in Portland’s Southwest Hills, most houses are propped up by stilts on one side to prevent them from toppling down the steep slopes. But one property does not look like the others. There’s no million-dollar home on the quarter acre. Instead, the plot...
Channel 6000
Portland sees calm before next storm
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of dry weather is expected for western Oregon and Washington Wednesday. Morning fog will be slow to clear as an air stagnation advisory remains along the Willamette Valley. Afternoon sunshine will help warm temperatures back into the upper 40s. The mild conditions will last into Thursday.
WWEEK
Greenbrier Notifies State of Layoffs at Northwest Portland Railcar Plant
The Greenbrier Companies officially notified the state of Oregon and local elected officials of the layoffs of 101 workers at its Northwest Portland railcar factory. The Lake Oswego-based company previously told shareholders in a scheduled quarterly earnings release that it would discontinue its Gunderson subsidiaries’ longtime railcar business here.
earnthenecklace.com
Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the FOX 12 Oregon Reporter Retiring?
The people of Portland have enjoyed Marilyn Deutsch’s news reporting for three decades. She is always the first on the job, whether it is raining or snowing. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from FOX 12 Oregon. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. FOX 12 viewers have grown attached to her over the years and have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. So here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.
hereisoregon.com
Native jazz artist Jim Pepper’s Portland home nominated to be on National Register of Historic Places
Native American jazz artist Jim Pepper’s humble Northeast Portland home, where he found creativity as a child, success as a composer and comfort as he battled cancer, has been nominated to be on the National Register of Historic Places. If accepted, the wood-framed house in the Parkrose neighborhood would...
These Portland plant shops rank as some of the best in the U.S.
Portland anthophiles rejoice, you are surrounded by some of the best plant shops around. According to Yelp.com, three of the 50 best plant stores in the U.S. and Canada are here in Portland.
10 Oregon restaurants, chefs named James Beard semifinalists
Several Oregon restaurants and chefs were named as James Beard semifinalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards.
kptv.com
Winter isn’t finished yet; colder days return in final days of January
We all know January as been very mild. Temperatures are running several degrees above average; the official climate station at PDX hasn’t even dropped below 32 degrees! That mild weather continues through Friday and probably Saturday too, but then we see a change in the last 4 days of the month.
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
WWEEK
How Did the Banfield Freeway Get Its Name?
How did the Banfield Freeway get its name? I tried Googling, but all I can find is stuff about Banfield Pet Hospital. Was there a Dr. Cyrus Q. Banfield back in the day who became famous as Portland’s first veterinarian? —Big Dog. Shortly after World War I, a...
tourcounsel.com
Lloyd Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Lloyd Center isundoubtedly one of the most prominent shopping centers in the town. Given that, you can find the best stores in Portland. Additionally, apart from the variety in boutiques, you can find many restaurants with interesting gastronomic offers, and interesting entertainment areas. Featured shopping stores: Forever 21, Hot Topic,...
Channel 6000
Oregon receives $3 million in rental assistance funding to deal with ‘urgent crisis’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers announced Tuesday that the U.S. Treasury is providing the state with more than $3 million in rental assistance funding. More than $2 million will go to Oregon Housing and Community Services while over $1 million was given to the City of Portland. “This...
The best public high schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
thatoregonlife.com
49 Extraordinary Photos of What Oregon Life Was Like During World War II
His name was Al Monner and he never became a world-famous photographer (unlike his peers Ray Atkeson, Minor White, and Dorothea Lange). As far as Oregon is concerned though, I would argue that Monner gave us a priceless look into life during WWII. Born and raised in Portland and small...
hereisoregon.com
$61,100 awarded to art collectives, alternative spaces, and collaborative projects
Portland Institute for Contemporary Art (PICA) is pleased to announce the grant recipients of Round 11 of the Precipice Fund, administered by PICA as part of the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts’ Regional Regranting Program. Established in 2013, the Precipice Fund supports unincorporated, collaborative visual art projects,...
West Linn interim mayor calls out ODOT on tolling plans
After West Linn Mayor Jules Walters resigned in December, the city appointed one of its youngest city leaders ever.
These local eateries make Yelp’s top 100 US restaurants, but one is closing
For many years, Portland has been a hotspot for the food scene. Whether you want traditional fare, or something a little more experimental, Portland runs the gamut when it comes to restaurants.
Leaders: I-205 tolling could ‘negatively impact’ communities
One of the biggest concerns from local leaders still is about thousands of drivers cutting thru communities to avoid paying tolls.
Intel won’t build $700 million ‘mega lab’ in Hillsboro after all
Multiple news reports say Intel has scrapped plans to develop a $700 million "mega lab" at its Jones Farm campus in Hillsboro, part of ongoing downsizing at the international chipmaking company.
