Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental CollectiveMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Homeless in Bend have to move from the popular Hunnell Road encampment by MarchRobbie NewportBend, OR
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With WeaponsOregon Coast Breaking NewsBend, OR
Related
centraloregonian.com
Prineville woman is passionate about promoting the Western way of living
When it comes to anything related to the Crooked River Roundup (CRR), one will not have to look very far to find Linda Smith involved in some way. Smith has been the CRR Queen Coordinator and chair since 2017. She also became a member of the board within the past year. She was born and raised in Crook County and has always been in love with rodeos. She was a CRR princess while in high school and has continued the passion throughout her entire life.
Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed
Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
Recreation liability bill to ‘restore balance’ backed by several C.O. businesses
A group of nearly 100 small businesses, nonprofits and user groups called Protect Oregon Recreation recently announced its support of Senate Bill 754, new legislation in Salem of great interest to the recreation industry. The post Recreation liability bill to ‘restore balance’ backed by several C.O. businesses appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Point in Time’ homeless count kicks off in Central OR, increases expected
The homeless crisis is visibly worsening, but what do the numbers show? It will all be revealed in the annual Point in Time homeless count, which began on Tuesday. The count, run by the Central Oregon Homeless Leadership Coalition, is a chance for a check-in on the state of homelessness in our region and a reflection on the work left to be done.
thatoregonlife.com
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort Approves Funding For Reopening In 2023
Kah-Nee-Ta was once a thriving resort and tourist destination in Warm Springs. The resort featured an Olympic size swimming pool, lodge, spa, restaurants, golf course, and RV park. Living out most of its peak season in the summertime, adored by families for decades, quickly becoming an annual vacation destination for those near and far. Those days all came to a screeching halt in 2018 when the resort sadly shuttered its doors for good. Or so we thought.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Neff – Purcell intersection in Bend to close for 5 months
Get ready for a roughly five-month closure of the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard in Bend. The City of Bend said Tuesday the intersection near St. Charles Hospital and Pilot Butte Middle School will be closed from Feb. 22 through mid-summer. It’s part of the Neff & Purcell...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Volunteers help rescue 87 animals from abusive conditions at Terrebonne ranch
Dozens of farm animals were rescued from what were described as abusive and neglectful conditions at a 17-acre Terrebonne ranch over the weekend, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. The scale of the evacuation required three animal rescue organizations, sheriff’s deputies and two days to complete. “We were...
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Redmond man stands trial for 2020 car accident that killed 19-year-old
The trial of Brandon Tylor Kern began Monday, Jan. 23 after over two years since the accident that permanently disabled one then 17 year-old girl, and killed a 19-year-old mother. The prosecution and defense place blame for the accident on different people. The state claims Kern, who had a .245...
kpic
Sheriff: 15-year-old charged with assault after incident in Oregon park; another sought
BEND, Ore. — A teenager was arrested and another is being sought after authorities responded to an incident at a park in Bend, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said. Around 7:45 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 19), deputies responded to Pine Nursery Park after receiving a report of a possible robbery.
Bend man killed, 2 others injured in crash at intersection east of Bend
A T-bone crash at an intersection east of Bend Monday morning killed a 74-year-old Bend man and injured two others, one critically, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend man killed, 2 others injured in crash at intersection east of Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Bend man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for road rage incident
BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man from Bend was sentenced to more than five years in prison earlier this month after a road rage incident in April 2021, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office. On April 16, at about 11 p.m., Kalan Roberts and another driver crossed...
Comments / 1