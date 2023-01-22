Read full article on original website
Inside the Magic
Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See
Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Popculture
Disney World Preparing to Shut Down Major Animal Kingdom Ride
Parkgoers heading to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park now have one less attraction to add to their itinerary. The Orlando-based theme park on Monday, Jan. 9 officially closed the Kali River Rapids ride, sparking some fears that the closure could be permanent. News of the closure was first confirmed...
Inside the Magic
Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage
A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
Inside the Magic
Splash Mountain Closed, Completely Drained At Disney’s Magic Kingdom
Looks like Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear are causing some kind of commotion downstream. Splash Mountain is a beloved, yet problematic ride found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts. One version can be found in Disneyland, another in Walt Disney World, and the third version can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Elite Daily
Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides
There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Universal Releases Statement After WaterWorld Performer Rushed to Hospital
More information is now available about the recent incident at “WaterWorld” in Universal Studios Hollywood when a performer was rushed to the hospital. “WaterWorld” is a popular stunt show located at Universal Studios parks in Hollywood, Japan, Singapore, and Beijing based on the 1995 Kevin Costner-led film of the same name. Despite being a financial and critical disappointment, the stunt show received high marks and has been installed at four of the five Universal Studios parks around the world.
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Inside the Magic
Disney Mysteriously Cancels ALL Fantasmic! Shows For Extended Closure
Disney has seemingly canceled multiple performances of the fan-favorite show Fantasmic! Is the coming Disney100 celebration to blame?. Fantasmic! has been a fan-favorite nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park for over 30 years, mesmerizing millions of fans and generations as they journey into Mickey Mouse’s imagination. However, it would seem that the hit Disney show will take an abrupt break at the Southern California theme park.
disneyfoodblog.com
An Animal Kingdom Thrill Ride and 7 Other Attractions That Are CLOSED in Disney World Next Week
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopened in Magic Kingdom on January 14th, but several other attractions remain closed at the parks. Some shows, character meet-and-greets, restaurants, and more will be closed at Disney World, and you’ll want to know what’s going to be unavailable during your upcoming trip. Check out everything that’s going to be closed in Disney World next week here!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Skyliner Is Now Temporarily CLOSED in Disney World
When you go to Disney World do you think about the closures that could affect your trip?. This is the time of year when Disney World does a lot of refurbishments at the resort, so you might be surprised to find that certain rides are down, hotel pools are closed, and more. As of today, though, a mode of Disney World transportation is closed for refurbishment.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Getting Desperate? Cancelling Voyages, Giving Away Resort Stays for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel
The Walt Disney World Resort is canceling “low occupancy voyages” and offering an insane discount to get Guests aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Built as an ultra-immersive extension of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Galactic Starcruiser takes Guests on a two-night cruise through a Galaxy Far, Far Away where you can truly become a character in the Star Wars Cinematic Universe. While the experience has received praise, the price for the experience and the need to Resort hop after two days have continued to keep people away. Now, Disney Parks is unleashing a discount for what was supposed to be a real money winner for The Most Magical Place On Earth.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney Begins Cleaning Filthy TRON Lightcycle Run Building Ahead of Grand Opening at Magic Kingdom
As we FINALLY near the opening of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom, Disney is preparing the already-aged show building for public consumption. Usually, when a new ride is built, there’s not enough time between the completion of the structures and the grand opening for noticeable amounts of dirt and grime to accumulate on it. In the case of TRON Lightcycle Run, where construction began in earnest in early 2018, there has been more than enough time for this to happen and the show building (and the canopy over the outdoor section of track for that matter) have been noticeably filthy for some time now.
disneyfanatic.com
Guests Notice Bizarre Discrepancies In Disney100 Decor
Even though Disney Parks and the team behind the Disney rides or shows (such as Imagineers from Walt Disney Imagineering) are known for their attention to detail, errors or mishaps can still occur — especially when Disney is rolling out a sweeping brand-new campaign for the 100th anniversary of Disneyland Resort in California!
disneyfoodblog.com
Construction Walls Are Already UP at Splash Mountain in Disney World
Yesterday was a busy day in Magic Kingdom — it was the last day to ride Splash Mountain before it closed for retheming as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The closure is planned to last almost two years. But Disney is wasting no time! While Tiana’s Bayou Adventure isn’t scheduled to open until at least late 2024, that hasn’t stopped Disney from preparing for construction already.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Roundup Rodeo BBQ Opening Date Announced, Full Menu Revealed for Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Disney has announced that Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on March 23, 2023. They also released the new restaurant’s full menu. Using some of his favorite toys, games, and playsets, Andy has created a rodeo arena for his toys … and all honorary toys visiting Andy’s backyard. Chow down on house-smoked meats, a roundup of sides, sweet surprises, and more in this western-themed family-style restaurant, where you’ll see the world through the eyes of Andy’s toys.
disneyfoodblog.com
Splash Mountain Had a ROUGH Day in Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain is about to close in Disney World — for good. If you want to ride the classic attraction before it’s gone, you need to make sure you’re in Magic Kingdom before January 22nd. But, for guests visiting Magic Kingdom today — it wasn’t so easy to visit the Briar Patch and ride Splash Mountain.
WDW News Today
People Are Selling ‘Splash Mountain Water’ on eBay After Permanent Ride Closure at Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom closed permanently last night to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and some people are taking advantage of others’ emotional connections to the attraction by auctioning off “Splash Mountain water” on eBay. There are more than 20 listings from a...
WDW News Today
Construction Walls Go Up Around The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios Florida, Vehicle With Characters Removed
Construction walls have gone up around The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios Florida, although the ride remains open. We immediately noticed that the ride vehicle full of the Simpsons family had been removed from near the sign. Below is a photo from the Universal Studios Florida website of the figure.
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain References Removed from Magic Kingdom, People Selling Splash Mountain Water on eBay, Disney Skyliner Refurbishment Begins, & More: Daily Recap (1/23/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 23, 2023.
