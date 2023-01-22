ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Dezerland Orlando to host FREE annual FAMILYFEST

Start the new year off right by spending a day full of family fun at FamilyFest Orlando. This year, the parenting expo is taking place at Florida’s largest indoor attraction, Dezerland Action Park, on January 28th from noon to 6 p.m. This is the first time the event will be held in Orlando and it promises to be more exciting than ever before.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Iconic College Park Building for Sale

A very recognizable College Park building is up for sale, as the former home to Top Drawer Consignments hits the market. The building is located at the corner of Edgewater Drive and Rugby Street. Tavistock Development Co., which is based in Orlando, is reportedly predicting a record sale price for...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando’s hottest new restaurants, according to Yelp

The foodies have spoken. Here's a list of the newest and hottest restaurants and cocktail bars now open in Orlando, according to Yelpers. From ramen to pizza to Filipino ice cream and more, there's a ton of great reasons to be hungry in Orlando right now. Sampaguita. 5 out of...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Orlando Attraction Shutting Down Next Month

We hope you weren’t planning on riding this attraction next month!. The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to dozens of iconic rides and attractions, some of which have entertained Guests for decades. The Resort’s two newest rides, Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, top multiple “best of the best” lists, and for a good reason, as each ride is thrilling and truly innovative.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

NEW Campus Details Revealed for Disney Employee Relocation to Florida

Back in 2021, The Walt Disney Company purchased land in the Lake Nona area of Orlando with plans to move thousands of employees from California to Florida. Since then, the project has been put on pause, and with Bob Iger’s return as Disney’s CEO, the future of the relocation had been uncertain. A recent update indicates that Disney is still moving forward with the project, and now we’re taking a look at the full details of the plan.
ORLANDO, FL
East Coast Traveler

Where to Dine in Disney Springs

FLORIDA - If you're looking for the best restaurants at Disney Springs, you're in luck. Below, we've compiled a list of five of the most popular dining options in the resort. Each has been chosen based on the food quality, service, and location. From the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill to Morimoto Asia, you will surely find something that tickles your tastebuds. Listed below are our must-try picks for dining out at Dinsey Springs.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney’s Lake Nona campus plans revealed

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A first look at the site plans for The Walt Disney Co.’s future 60-acre Lake Nona campus made available to Orlando Business Journal reveals an outline for how one of the region’s most anticipated real estate projects will take shape.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival to feature concerts by En Vogue, Ludacris and more

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival kicks off next week, and besides hundreds of tastes from around the world on offer, there will be plenty of live music from big headliners. The likes of En Vogue, Ludacris, Collective Soul, Don "American Pie" McLean and boy-bander Joey Fatone are among the first batch of weekend headliners announced. Here's the lineup so far, and the theme park promises more acts will be added in the coming weeks: Saturday, Feb. 4: En Vogue Sunday, Feb. 5: REO Speedwagon ...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Car goes up in flames on Florida turnpike

OCOEE, Fla. - A car was engulfed in flames on the Florida turnpike Wednesday afternoon, causing all southbound lanes to close, fire officials said. According to fire officials, the fire happened on the southbound turnpike in Orange County near mile marker 270. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The fire backed traffic...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Orlando builder buys 25 acres in region, plans 242-unit community

An Orlando-based homebuilder with an office in Tampa, Park Square Homes, has acquired 25 acres in Babcock Ranch, a solar-powered master-planned community northeast of Fort Myers. The sale price for the site wasn’t disclosed. Park Square Homes, according to a statement, plans to build 242 town homes on the...
FORT MYERS, FL
Evan Crosby

10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
ORLANDO, FL

