NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Cooper the charismatic golden retriever earns over 1 million views per YouTube videoEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Was "The Sunshine State" ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
taco restaurants in OrlandoOscarOrlando, FL
High-End Japanese Cuisine to Debut in Baldwin Park
"Baldwin Park has an amazing lakefront and lakes are so much of what makes Orlando Orlando.”
Orlando-area restaurateurs earn 2023 James Beard Award nominations
Nominees include Johnny and Jimmy Tung, as well as Kabooki Sushi's Henry Moso
Locally Owned and Operated Salvadoran Restaurant to Open in Orlando
“Obviously, we’ll be serving Salvadoran food,” Owner Adan Menjiva Gerber tells What Now Orlando. “We’ll be selling grilled meat, chicken, and pupusas, for example.”
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Dezerland Orlando to host FREE annual FAMILYFEST
Start the new year off right by spending a day full of family fun at FamilyFest Orlando. This year, the parenting expo is taking place at Florida’s largest indoor attraction, Dezerland Action Park, on January 28th from noon to 6 p.m. This is the first time the event will be held in Orlando and it promises to be more exciting than ever before.
Iconic College Park Building for Sale
A very recognizable College Park building is up for sale, as the former home to Top Drawer Consignments hits the market. The building is located at the corner of Edgewater Drive and Rugby Street. Tavistock Development Co., which is based in Orlando, is reportedly predicting a record sale price for...
Orlando’s hottest new restaurants, according to Yelp
The foodies have spoken. Here's a list of the newest and hottest restaurants and cocktail bars now open in Orlando, according to Yelpers. From ramen to pizza to Filipino ice cream and more, there's a ton of great reasons to be hungry in Orlando right now. Sampaguita. 5 out of...
Universal Orlando Attraction Shutting Down Next Month
We hope you weren’t planning on riding this attraction next month!. The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to dozens of iconic rides and attractions, some of which have entertained Guests for decades. The Resort’s two newest rides, Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, top multiple “best of the best” lists, and for a good reason, as each ride is thrilling and truly innovative.
NEW Campus Details Revealed for Disney Employee Relocation to Florida
Back in 2021, The Walt Disney Company purchased land in the Lake Nona area of Orlando with plans to move thousands of employees from California to Florida. Since then, the project has been put on pause, and with Bob Iger’s return as Disney’s CEO, the future of the relocation had been uncertain. A recent update indicates that Disney is still moving forward with the project, and now we’re taking a look at the full details of the plan.
Where to Dine in Disney Springs
FLORIDA - If you're looking for the best restaurants at Disney Springs, you're in luck. Below, we've compiled a list of five of the most popular dining options in the resort. Each has been chosen based on the food quality, service, and location. From the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill to Morimoto Asia, you will surely find something that tickles your tastebuds. Listed below are our must-try picks for dining out at Dinsey Springs.
Disney’s Lake Nona campus plans revealed
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A first look at the site plans for The Walt Disney Co.’s future 60-acre Lake Nona campus made available to Orlando Business Journal reveals an outline for how one of the region’s most anticipated real estate projects will take shape.
AdventHealth opens new clinic for long-haul COVID treatment
ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth has opened a new clinic for long-haul COVID treatment. The new clinic will help people who still have COVID-19 symptoms three months after the virus left their bodies. It will also serve as a research center for long-haul COVID to prepare the hospital network for...
SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival to feature concerts by En Vogue, Ludacris and more
SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival kicks off next week, and besides hundreds of tastes from around the world on offer, there will be plenty of live music from big headliners. The likes of En Vogue, Ludacris, Collective Soul, Don "American Pie" McLean and boy-bander Joey Fatone are among the first batch of weekend headliners announced. Here's the lineup so far, and the theme park promises more acts will be added in the coming weeks: Saturday, Feb. 4: En Vogue Sunday, Feb. 5: REO Speedwagon ...
VIDEO: Car goes up in flames on Florida turnpike
OCOEE, Fla. - A car was engulfed in flames on the Florida turnpike Wednesday afternoon, causing all southbound lanes to close, fire officials said. According to fire officials, the fire happened on the southbound turnpike in Orange County near mile marker 270. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The fire backed traffic...
‘Faith, family & service’: Massey Services founder, philanthropist Harvey Massey dies at age 81
ORLANDO, Fla. — Massey Services founder and chairman Harvey L. Massey died peacefully Tuesday. The longtime Winter Park resident was born in the small town of Melville, Louisiana. He was the grandson of Italian immigrants and Missouri farmers. At age 18, Massey joined the United States Army Security Agency,...
Orlando builder buys 25 acres in region, plans 242-unit community
An Orlando-based homebuilder with an office in Tampa, Park Square Homes, has acquired 25 acres in Babcock Ranch, a solar-powered master-planned community northeast of Fort Myers. The sale price for the site wasn’t disclosed. Park Square Homes, according to a statement, plans to build 242 town homes on the...
What’s new with former Macy’s in Daytona Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The looming redevelopment of a big-box mall retail store into apartments took a big step forward last week with the $10 million sale of the site.
Florida community still plagued by late-night street racing, resident says
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A street racing nightmare is continuing for some in a Florida community. Residents in Windermere said cars race through traffic circles on a regular basis, screeching their tires and revving their engines. However, things have gotten much worse, according to one neighbor. Kat Thomas said it's...
“The Corporate Kingdom Has Come to an End” — Updates on Disney World’s Reedy Creek District
Disney could be headed toward some MAJOR changes in 2023. Bob Iger is back as CEO, a proxy battle is underway related to seats on Disney’s Board of Directors, and NEW attractions will be opening soon. But, for today we’re focusing on another situation that is plagued with uncertainty and could significantly impact Disney’s way of operating.
10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
