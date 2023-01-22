ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Gabriel, CA

tourcounsel.com

The Pike Outlets | Outlet mall in Long Beach, California

To start with the best malls, outlets, and shops in Long Beach, we'll start with one of the main shopping areas: The Pike Outlets, where you'll find many outstanding stores, restaurants with a variety of cuisines, and various spaces for entertainment. Featured Shopping Stores: Nike, H&M, Forever 21, Columbia, GAP,...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

L.A. County Sheriff provides update on Monterey Park mass shooting

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna on Wednesday updated the public on the investigation into the Monterey Park mass shooting, which left 11 people dead and wounded 9 others following Lunar New Year festivities on Jan. 22. Authorities say the suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, entered the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park Saturday […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Double arrest following downtown shooting yesterday

Two men have been arrested, each for attempted murder, after a violent altercation near Downtown Santa Monica. The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) said officers were flagged down by several people, who heard gunshots near 6th and Broadway at about 3:42 p.m. on Jan. 24. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles, an SUV and a van, that had been involved in a collision. The driver of the SUV, Emilio Reyes, appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper arm.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Secret LA

5 Powerful Ways You Can Help The Monterey Park Community Right Now

As Los Angeles and the AAPI community continue to heal from the tragic Monterey Park shooting, these fundraisers and local organizations are teaming up to help the community directly—and here’s how you can join them: The LA-based nonprofit, Classroom of Compassion, will be creating 10 public altars to honor the ten victims that lost their lives on the evening of January 21 in Monterey Park. For more information on their efforts and to donate directly, you can visit their GoFundMe here. Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California, The Asian American Foundation, Asian Pacific Community Fund, Stop AAPI Hate, Gold House, Stand with Asian Americans, AAPI Equity Alliance, and Chinatown Service Center have all teamed up together to raise money with a goal of $500,000 that will all go directly to the victims. Donate to their verified GoFund me here!
MONTEREY PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA

A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Lives lost in Monterey Park remembered at Phoenix Chinese Week event: 'We are one'

PHOENIX - The Asian American Pacific Islander community in Phoenix is reacting to tragedy amidst the biggest cultural holiday of the year, the Lunar New Year. The first Lunar New Year's festival in Phoenix was held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers say it was an absolutely phenomenal turnout, but the tragedy in California was certainly on both the minds and hearts of so many.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Los Angeles

Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return

The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
GLENDORA, CA
Secret LA

The City Of Monterey Park Has Set Up A Vigil In Honor Of Shooting Victims

As of now, news on the shooting that took place on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Monterey Park is still unfolding. In response to the tragic event, all Lunar New Year festivities in the city were canceled Sunday, January 22, 2023. The community of Monterey Park has put together a vigil and memorial taking place on January 23, 2023  at 7 p.m. to honor the victims in front of Monterey Park City Hall. The City of Monterey Park has scheduled its own vigil for January 24, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring candles or flowers. “The unimaginable...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
