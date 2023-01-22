As Los Angeles and the AAPI community continue to heal from the tragic Monterey Park shooting, these fundraisers and local organizations are teaming up to help the community directly—and here’s how you can join them: The LA-based nonprofit, Classroom of Compassion, will be creating 10 public altars to honor the ten victims that lost their lives on the evening of January 21 in Monterey Park. For more information on their efforts and to donate directly, you can visit their GoFundMe here. Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California, The Asian American Foundation, Asian Pacific Community Fund, Stop AAPI Hate, Gold House, Stand with Asian Americans, AAPI Equity Alliance, and Chinatown Service Center have all teamed up together to raise money with a goal of $500,000 that will all go directly to the victims. Donate to their verified GoFund me here!

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO