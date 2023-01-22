Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
L.A. County Sheriff provides update on Monterey Park mass shooting
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna on Wednesday updated the public on the investigation into the Monterey Park mass shooting, which left 11 people dead and wounded 9 others following Lunar New Year festivities on Jan. 22. Authorities say the suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, entered the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park Saturday […]
Santa Monica Daily Press
Double arrest following downtown shooting yesterday
Two men have been arrested, each for attempted murder, after a violent altercation near Downtown Santa Monica. The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) said officers were flagged down by several people, who heard gunshots near 6th and Broadway at about 3:42 p.m. on Jan. 24. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles, an SUV and a van, that had been involved in a collision. The driver of the SUV, Emilio Reyes, appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper arm.
KESQ
Fire breaks out at Pasadena banquet hall hosting quinceañera; worker severely burned
PASADENA, California (KABC) — A fire broke out at a Pasadena banquet hall during a quinceañera Saturday night, leaving a young worker severely burned, authorities said. It happened at the Imperial Event Venue Banquet Hall on Lake Avenue and Claremont Street. According to a spokesperson for the Pasadena...
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In Torrance
Two armed suspects is on the loose after robbing someone and threatening to shoot them at a Walmart in Torrance Tuesday morning. Torrance PD responded to reports of an assault at Walmart on the 19000 blk of Normandie Ave just cross of 190th St around 8:20am.
Video shows violent struggle as Monterey Park shooter was disarmed
New surveillance video shows the violent struggle between the suspected Monterey Park gunman and the 26-year-old man who disarmed him at the Lai Lai Ballroom late Saturday night.
5 Powerful Ways You Can Help The Monterey Park Community Right Now
As Los Angeles and the AAPI community continue to heal from the tragic Monterey Park shooting, these fundraisers and local organizations are teaming up to help the community directly—and here’s how you can join them: The LA-based nonprofit, Classroom of Compassion, will be creating 10 public altars to honor the ten victims that lost their lives on the evening of January 21 in Monterey Park. For more information on their efforts and to donate directly, you can visit their GoFundMe here. Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California, The Asian American Foundation, Asian Pacific Community Fund, Stop AAPI Hate, Gold House, Stand with Asian Americans, AAPI Equity Alliance, and Chinatown Service Center have all teamed up together to raise money with a goal of $500,000 that will all go directly to the victims. Donate to their verified GoFund me here!
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 “It is with […]
NBC Los Angeles
Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA
A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on Thursdays
The Love My Neighbor Foundation seeks volunteers to participate in the distribution of food and clothing to homeless people in Los Angeles on Thursdays from noon to 2:30 in the afternoon. The volunteer work will take place outdoors at 620 East 7th Street.
fox10phoenix.com
Lives lost in Monterey Park remembered at Phoenix Chinese Week event: 'We are one'
PHOENIX - The Asian American Pacific Islander community in Phoenix is reacting to tragedy amidst the biggest cultural holiday of the year, the Lunar New Year. The first Lunar New Year's festival in Phoenix was held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers say it was an absolutely phenomenal turnout, but the tragedy in California was certainly on both the minds and hearts of so many.
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County Pays $20K Reward to Informant Who Helped Solve Altadena Crest Homicide
Funds will be distributed as case reaches 10th anniversary!. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today approved a $20,000 reward for an individual whose information and assistance led to the successful apprehension and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Marcus Nieto. Nieto was last seen alive...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Hollywood Apartment Fire Leaves 3 Injured, 1 Critically
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: An upstairs unit in a two-story apartment building burned in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, sending three to… Read more "Hollywood Apartment Fire Leaves 3 Injured, 1 Critically"
Searchers find 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Rescue personnel in California have found a 75-year-old hiker who was lost on the same snow-covered mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing. NBC LA captured images of Jin Chung, of North Hollywood, being loaded into an ambulance Tuesday afternoon. He had a leg...
4.2 magnitude California earthquake, aftershock shake Malibu Beach area
Southern California was shaken early Wednesday by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near Malibu Beach.
2 Females in Custody for Allegedly Stealing U-Haul Van
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department San Dimas Station took a female driver and female passenger, who was holding a small dog, into custody for allegedly stealing a U-Haul van. Deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle at West Orange Grove Avenue and Fairfax...
NBC Los Angeles
Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return
The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
The City Of Monterey Park Has Set Up A Vigil In Honor Of Shooting Victims
As of now, news on the shooting that took place on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Monterey Park is still unfolding. In response to the tragic event, all Lunar New Year festivities in the city were canceled Sunday, January 22, 2023. The community of Monterey Park has put together a vigil and memorial taking place on January 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. to honor the victims in front of Monterey Park City Hall. The City of Monterey Park has scheduled its own vigil for January 24, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring candles or flowers. “The unimaginable...
Monterey Park mass shooting: Authorities took 5 hours to warn the public that gunman was on the run
Lost in the aftermath of the Monterey Park ballroom dance hall shooting that left 11 people dead is an alarming fact: It took five hours for authorities to alert the public that the gunman was on the loose.
