Man dies after being shot by police officer in Deptford Township, N.J.

A 55-year-old man was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer in Gloucester County on Sunday afternoon.

The incident is now under investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

Officials say police were responding to a 911 call from a residence along Fox Run Road in Deptford Twp.

According to the Attorney General's Office, Deptford Police Officer Luke Ivey fired his service weapon at 1:22 p.m. striking Daniel Nevius.

Emergency medical personnel responded to rendered aid to the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:55 p.m.

Daniel Munoz of Woodbury, N.J. lives nearby and said he heard about seven gunshots.

"I seen the officers surround the wooded area and they jumped out of their cars and they had shotguns," he said.

He was in the area of Delsea Drive and Fox Run Road when the shooting happened.

"I just came out of a meeting and then when I looked over, I saw a bunch of state troopers and Deptford police surrounding the wooded area - and then all I heard was gunshots inside the wooded area," said Munoz.

For hours after the incident, Fox Run Road was blocked off as investigators worked, taking photos and gathering evidence.

Investigators looked at a black Jeep Wrangler, which appeared to be left along the side of the road with the driver's side door open.

Police have not released the reason behind that initial 911 call.