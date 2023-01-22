ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
friars.com

Women's Hoops Falls To Creighton, 64-46

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team fell to Creighton, 64-46, on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. The Bluejays, who are receiving votes in the national coaches' poll, improved to 13-6 (7-4 BIG EAST), while the Friars dropped to 12-10 (3-8 BIG EAST).
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

No. 23/21 Men's Basketball Game Notes vs. Butler

Friars To Play Butler On Wednesday, January 25: No. 23/21 Providence will continue BIG EAST play when it hosts Butler on Wednesday, January 25 on FS1. The Friars lead the all-time series versus Butler, 17-5. PC has posted a 7-2 mark at home, a 7-3 mark at Butler and a 3-0 mark on neutral courts. In the first meeting ever between the two teams, the Friars defeated the Bulldogs, 65-56, on January 21, 2014 in Providence. Butler's first win in the series was a 68-64 victory in Providence on March 7, 2015. In the first meeting this season, the Friars earned a 72-52 win in Indianapolis on December 29. The last time the two teams met in Providence, the Friars defeated the Bulldogs, 69-62, on January 23, 2022.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. Creighton

GAME NOTES (PDF) | LIVE STATS | WATCH. FRIARS FINISH TWO-GAME HOME STAND ON TUESDAY NIGHT VS. CREIGHTON... Providence will complete a two-game home stand on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when it welcomes Creighton to Alumni Hall for the second game of the regular-season series. The game will be broadcast live on the BIG EAST Digital Network via FloSports and will tip at 7:00 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
Turnto10.com

Cumberland, Barrington basketball game called off

Monday night's "High School Hoops" game between the Cumberland Clippers and the Barrington Eagles has been called off because of the weather. Tipoff was set for 7 p.m. Our next "High School Hoops" game is scheduled for Jan. 31, when Westerly will visit Bishop Hendricken. Watch "High School Hoops" on...
BARRINGTON, RI
GoLocalProv

NEW: Three RI Chefs Named James Beard Award Semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards — and three Rhode Island chefs are on the list. The local mentions in “Best Chef Northeast” are Robert Andreozzi at Pizza Marvin in Providence; Milena Pagán at Little Sister,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Ricky Salzillo Memorial Game Dinner returns after 3-year hiatus

It seems like excitement is running rampant everywhere in and around Johnston and Cranston these days. One reason, in particular, is that one of the town’s most special and time-honored traditions will be back on Sunday, Feb. 5 inside the well-appointed Santa Maria DiPrata Hall located at 34 Walnut Grove Ave. in Cranston.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Boy, 7, struck by car in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a boy was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after being a struck by a car. Police said the 7-year-old boy ran into the road near the intersection of Charles and Randall Streets when he was struck by a black SUV.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

RI School Choice Fair event held in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Families for Schools Choice is hosting its premiere all school fair on Sunday. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The organization says the purpose of the fair is to empower families to choose educational environments that best […]
WARWICK, RI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Charlestown, RI

Charlestown is a town in Washington County, Rhode Island. Before the arrival of European settlers, the area was occupied by Native Americans whose lives centered around agriculture, fishing, and hunting. Currently, the town serves as the headquarters of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, with their lands, institutions, and historic sites still...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Snow to Rain Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR WORCESTER COUNTY AND WESTERN MA AS WELL AS NH AND VT. FOR TOMORROW INTO THURSDAY MORNING. Our next storm is over the southern plains and will track into Ohio and then through northern New England. Expect light to moderate snow Wednesday afternoon changing to rain during the evening commute for Rhode Island.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
WUPE

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
NECN

At Least 2 Killed as Slick Roads Cause Over 150 Crashes Across New England

At least two people were killed as slick roads caused over 150 crashes across New England while a mix of rain and snow fell across the region Sunday and Monday. In Rhode Island, a crash on Interstate 95 north in West Warwick that claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman is being blamed on the weather. A witness said the vehicle was traveling in the right lane and lost control, exiting onto the shoulder where it rolled over and struck a tree. The driver, identified as Beatrice J. Batista, of Central Falls, Rhode Island, died at the scene.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $960,199 in Mendon

Joseph Yellope bought the property at 22 Locust Hill Drive, Mendon, from Springs Rt Sylvan on Dec. 29, 2022, for $960,199 which works out to $332 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
MENDON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy