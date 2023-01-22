Friars To Play Butler On Wednesday, January 25: No. 23/21 Providence will continue BIG EAST play when it hosts Butler on Wednesday, January 25 on FS1. The Friars lead the all-time series versus Butler, 17-5. PC has posted a 7-2 mark at home, a 7-3 mark at Butler and a 3-0 mark on neutral courts. In the first meeting ever between the two teams, the Friars defeated the Bulldogs, 65-56, on January 21, 2014 in Providence. Butler's first win in the series was a 68-64 victory in Providence on March 7, 2015. In the first meeting this season, the Friars earned a 72-52 win in Indianapolis on December 29. The last time the two teams met in Providence, the Friars defeated the Bulldogs, 69-62, on January 23, 2022.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO