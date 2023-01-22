Read full article on original website
friars.com
Women's Hoops Falls To Creighton, 64-46
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team fell to Creighton, 64-46, on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. The Bluejays, who are receiving votes in the national coaches' poll, improved to 13-6 (7-4 BIG EAST), while the Friars dropped to 12-10 (3-8 BIG EAST).
friars.com
No. 23/21 Men's Basketball Game Notes vs. Butler
Friars To Play Butler On Wednesday, January 25: No. 23/21 Providence will continue BIG EAST play when it hosts Butler on Wednesday, January 25 on FS1. The Friars lead the all-time series versus Butler, 17-5. PC has posted a 7-2 mark at home, a 7-3 mark at Butler and a 3-0 mark on neutral courts. In the first meeting ever between the two teams, the Friars defeated the Bulldogs, 65-56, on January 21, 2014 in Providence. Butler's first win in the series was a 68-64 victory in Providence on March 7, 2015. In the first meeting this season, the Friars earned a 72-52 win in Indianapolis on December 29. The last time the two teams met in Providence, the Friars defeated the Bulldogs, 69-62, on January 23, 2022.
friars.com
Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. Creighton
GAME NOTES (PDF) | LIVE STATS | WATCH. FRIARS FINISH TWO-GAME HOME STAND ON TUESDAY NIGHT VS. CREIGHTON... Providence will complete a two-game home stand on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when it welcomes Creighton to Alumni Hall for the second game of the regular-season series. The game will be broadcast live on the BIG EAST Digital Network via FloSports and will tip at 7:00 p.m.
Woonsocket Call
McGAIR: On PC's Early Admitted Student Day, Ed Cooley once again demonstrates the impact you can have beyond basketball
PROVIDENCE – There was Ed Cooley, addressing a crowded ballroom located inside the Rhode Island Convention Center. It was T-minus an hour to go before Saturday’s game against DePaul. Say what? Did the head coach of a Big East school actually take time out of his busy schedule...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland, Barrington basketball game called off
Monday night's "High School Hoops" game between the Cumberland Clippers and the Barrington Eagles has been called off because of the weather. Tipoff was set for 7 p.m. Our next "High School Hoops" game is scheduled for Jan. 31, when Westerly will visit Bishop Hendricken. Watch "High School Hoops" on...
GoLocalProv
NEW: Three RI Chefs Named James Beard Award Semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards — and three Rhode Island chefs are on the list. The local mentions in “Best Chef Northeast” are Robert Andreozzi at Pizza Marvin in Providence; Milena Pagán at Little Sister,...
johnstonsunrise.net
Ricky Salzillo Memorial Game Dinner returns after 3-year hiatus
It seems like excitement is running rampant everywhere in and around Johnston and Cranston these days. One reason, in particular, is that one of the town’s most special and time-honored traditions will be back on Sunday, Feb. 5 inside the well-appointed Santa Maria DiPrata Hall located at 34 Walnut Grove Ave. in Cranston.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
Turnto10.com
Boy, 7, struck by car in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a boy was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after being a struck by a car. Police said the 7-year-old boy ran into the road near the intersection of Charles and Randall Streets when he was struck by a black SUV.
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
US Navy names future ship after URI professor
A future Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship with the U.S. Navy will be named after University of Rhode Island Professor Robert Ballard.
Sunrise Bakery For Sale After 42 Years in New Bedford, Dartmouth
It's a bittersweet announcement. The SouthCoast's beloved Sunrise Bakery and Coffee Shop is for sale after 43 years in business. Manny Amaral, Inez Pacheco and Joe Amaral are the owners of the signature bakery in New Bedford and Dartmouth that pumps out fresh pops, hot linguica rolls and decadent desserts daily.
RI School Choice Fair event held in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Families for Schools Choice is hosting its premiere all school fair on Sunday. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The organization says the purpose of the fair is to empower families to choose educational environments that best […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Charlestown, RI
Charlestown is a town in Washington County, Rhode Island. Before the arrival of European settlers, the area was occupied by Native Americans whose lives centered around agriculture, fishing, and hunting. Currently, the town serves as the headquarters of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, with their lands, institutions, and historic sites still...
ABC6.com
Snow to Rain Wednesday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR WORCESTER COUNTY AND WESTERN MA AS WELL AS NH AND VT. FOR TOMORROW INTO THURSDAY MORNING. Our next storm is over the southern plains and will track into Ohio and then through northern New England. Expect light to moderate snow Wednesday afternoon changing to rain during the evening commute for Rhode Island.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
When the Commonwealth Raided Fairhaven and Fall River Internet Cafes
Casino gaming has been legal in Massachusetts since then-Governor Deval Patrick signed the Expanded Gaming Act into law on November 22, 2011. Months before Patrick acted, Fall River City Councilor Leo Pelletier launched a gaming venture of his own. Pelletier, who was then and is currently a member of the...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
NECN
At Least 2 Killed as Slick Roads Cause Over 150 Crashes Across New England
At least two people were killed as slick roads caused over 150 crashes across New England while a mix of rain and snow fell across the region Sunday and Monday. In Rhode Island, a crash on Interstate 95 north in West Warwick that claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman is being blamed on the weather. A witness said the vehicle was traveling in the right lane and lost control, exiting onto the shoulder where it rolled over and struck a tree. The driver, identified as Beatrice J. Batista, of Central Falls, Rhode Island, died at the scene.
Detached house sells for $960,199 in Mendon
Joseph Yellope bought the property at 22 Locust Hill Drive, Mendon, from Springs Rt Sylvan on Dec. 29, 2022, for $960,199 which works out to $332 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
