At least one dead, several injured in machete attack at southern Spain churches
Spanish authorities said they were investigating what they called a possible “terrorist” incident after a machete-wielding man attacked several people at two churches in the southern port city of Algeciras, killing at least one person. The man attacked clergymen at two different churches – San Isidro and Nuestra Senora de La Palma, around 1,000 feet apart – just after 8 pm on Wednesday evening in downtown Algeciras, a spokesperson for the city said. A source at Madrid’s High Court said the incident was being investigated as terrorism. Police said the attacker had been arrested, and a police source shared footage showing two...
In death, Monterey Park shooter's exact motives, mindset may prove elusive
Four days into the investigation, fragments are emerging about Huu Can Tran's motives for killing 11 people and wounding nine others in a mass shooting in Monterey Park.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed
A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child. The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.
Search teams find second lost hiker in area where actor Julian Sands went missing
Rescue personnel have found a hiker who was lost on the same mountain where actor Julian Sands is reported to be missing.Jin Chung, 75, was reported missing on Sunday after he did not return from a hike on the 10,064-foot Mt Baldy in California.Authorities said he had carpooled with two others and planned to meet at the vehicle at 2pm but did not return.On Tuesday, images showed Mr Chung being put in an ambulance, reported NBC LA.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said he had a leg injury and some weather-related injuries, but was able to walk with assistance...
Gov. Gavin Newsom's Heavy Response To Mass Shootings: 'Freedom? This Is The Price?'
The California governor slammed the federal government and called on politicians to “do their job” following two mass shootings in his state.
VP Harris visits Monterey Park; calls on Congress to act on gun violence
Vice President Kamala Harris visited Monterey Park on Wednesday where she called on Congress to act to prevent further mass shootings like that which killed 11 people at a night club in the California city on Saturday.
LA Sanitation Bureau truck fatally strikes person in Sherman Oaks
A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck this afternoon struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks “believed to be unhoused,” according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman. No other details were immediately available. Elena Stern, the public information director at the city Department of Public Works, called the death...
