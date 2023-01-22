Rescue personnel have found a hiker who was lost on the same mountain where actor Julian Sands is reported to be missing.Jin Chung, 75, was reported missing on Sunday after he did not return from a hike on the 10,064-foot Mt Baldy in California.Authorities said he had carpooled with two others and planned to meet at the vehicle at 2pm but did not return.On Tuesday, images showed Mr Chung being put in an ambulance, reported NBC LA.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said he had a leg injury and some weather-related injuries, but was able to walk with assistance...

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO