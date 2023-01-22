ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hale, MI

Jerry Ehinger, 95, of West Branch

Gerald “Jerry” Anthony Ehinger, age 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 21, 2023, at home surrounded by loving family. He was born on February 9, 1927 in West Branch, MI, to parents Anthony and Elizabeth (Winter) Ehinger, the youngest of 11 children. Jerry was a lifelong resident of...
WEST BRANCH, MI
Bob Binder, 84, of Tawas City

Robert T. Binder, age 84, a lifelong resident of our area passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Ascension Genesis Hospital in Grand Blanc, MI. He was born on January 26, 1938 in National City, MI to the late Russ and Leona Binder (Brown). Bob graduated from Tawas Area...
TAWAS CITY, MI
Cecille Chapman, 71, of Oscoda, formerly of Tawas City

Cecille Ellen Chapman, age 71, of Oscoda, MI, formerly of Tawas City, MI passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Alpena Regional Hospital. She was born on June 30, 1951 in Northfield, MN to the late Merrill and Arlene (Bungaard) Chapman. Cecille worked as a family nutritional specialist for...
TAWAS CITY, MI
Ken Green, 96, of Higgins Lake

Kenneth “Ken” R. Green, age 96, of Higgins Lake passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born on January 28, 1926, in Lansing, Michigan to Fred and Prudence (Whitney) Green. He served in the US Army during World War II where he was a tank and heavy equipment driver in the 3rd Army under General Patton. Ken retired from Michigan State University where he had worked for 47 years in the power plant. He was married on November 22, 1969, in Lansing to Margaret L. Rockwood. The couple moved to the Higgins Lake area over 30 years ago after retiring. He was a Lifetime member of the American Legion, a member of Grayling Moose Lodge, and a member of the Forty and Eight. Ken could fix anything and over the years helped many grateful people with many projects. He enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, and traveling.
HIGGINS LAKE, MI
Lois Steward, 86, of Gladwin

Lois Elaine Stewart, age 86 of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Horizon Senior Living in West Branch surrounded by her family. Lois was born on December 29, 1936, to William and Esther Geese in Saginaw, MI. She married Robert Edwin Stewart on May 2, 1953,...
GLADWIN, MI
Kim Marx, 63, of East Tawas

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Kim I. Marx, of East Tawas, Michigan passed away after a long health battle. Kim graduated from Tawas Area High School in 1977 and enlisted in the Navy in 1985. She served onboard the USS John C. Stennis and for a time as the local Navy recruiter in East Tawas. She later went on to teach at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Chicago before retiring in 2004. She then went to work for Grainger Industrial Supply in Chicago.
EAST TAWAS, MI
Paul Kortier, 93, of Hillman

Paul C. Kortier, age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Paul Carl Kortier was born in Flat Rock on July 23, 1929, to the late Omer and Florence (Bruskotter) Kortier. On September 15, 1954, he married Cecile L. Tortorelli. Paul was proud to serve 35 years in the Military, US Army (2 years), the Air National Guard (33 years). He was also a truck driver for 35 years, a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He served as an usher and greeter of St. Augustine Catholic Church for many years, as well as volunteering on the Board of Directors of Michigan Lakes and Streams (25 years).
HILLMAN, MI
Guy Rabey, 63, of Tawas City

Guy Joseph Rabey, age 63, of Tawas City, Michigan, former resident of Harrisville, Michigan died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Guy was born on October 17, 1959 the son of Lawrence and Dolores (Lemieux) Rabey in Detroit, Michigan. Guy graduated from Alcona High School class of 1977, after graduation he...
TAWAS CITY, MI
Lela Cohoon, 95, of Hillman

Lela Alene Cohoon, 95, of Hillman, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at MyMichigan Medical Center – Alpena. Lela Alene Slight was born in Reed City on December 10, 1927, to the late Floyd and Alberta (Sims). On May 21, 1949, she married Murel Cohoon. She was an avid reader, enjoyed quilting, gardening and traveling with her husband with their camper.
HILLMAN, MI
Emma Elkie, 86, of Hillman

Emma Lou Elkie, 86, of Hillman passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at home. Emma Lou Ferguson was born October 23, 1936, in Hillman to the late Ralph and Emily (Sumerix) Ferguson. In April 1999, she married James Elkie. Emma was a member of Hillman United Methodist Church and enjoyed baking, crocheting, and knitting.
HILLMAN, MI
City of West Branch snow policy set

WEST BRANCH – The City of West Branch has posted their city snow policy to help people get around safely this winter:. Keep sidewalks free of snow and ice. City crews will clean sidewalks occasionally when large quantities fall (5” and more), but property owners remain responsible until city crews clear them.
WEST BRANCH, MI
Manfred Boehmer, 71, of Prudenville

Manfred Boehmer, age 71, of Prudenville passed away on Wednesday January 18, 2023 at Covenant Medical Center in Saginaw with his loving family by his side. Manfred was born on May 16, 1951 in Ludwigshafen, Germany. He and his loving wife, Diane were married in October, 1982 in Marion. Manfred and his wife were the proud owners of the Swiss Inn, Bay Breeze Inn, and Northern Linen Service in the Prudenville area for many years. He enjoyed fishing, skeet shooting, watching formula one racing, hockey, traveling and building and fixing anything that he possibly could. Manfred played on a semi-pro soccer team in Germany and continued to love watching the games.
PRUDENVILLE, MI
Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman

The Clare County Sheriff's Office had Burns' abandoned vehicle towed from an area near Leota on Jan. 11. Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue crews with assistance from K-9s and drones are blanketing an area of northern Clare County to look for 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
26-year-old mother dies after crash in rural Iosco County

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 26-year-old mother died in a crash Saturday afternoon that left her husband and child hospitalized. Michigan State Police say the woman from Hale was driving a GMC Yukon north on Vaughn Road near Davison Road in Iosco County's Plainfield Township around when she attempted to pass another northbound vehicle around noon.
IOSCO COUNTY, MI
Corvette driver crashes into two Saginaw Township police cars

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland man is in the Saginaw County Jail, accused of hitting a police officer's car and driving off in his 2023 Corvette. The crash happened at the corner of Weiss Street and Hemmeter Road in Saginaw Township just after midnight. Police say a Saginaw...
MIDLAND, MI

