LIVE: Opening statements begin in Murdaugh murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Opening statements will begin Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial for the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County. Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.
122 potential jurors to return Wednesday for Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A total of 122 potential jurors are expected to return to the courthouse on Wednesday when prosecutors and the defense will begin questioning them. The second day of jury selection started Tuesday with the final pool of jurors coming through for the qualification process. As...
National, local media to converge in Walterboro for Murdaugh murder trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the local and national media are expected to converge on the Town of Walterboro ahead of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial this week. The town of less than 6,000 people will be teeming with journalists for at least three weeks. CBS News will have crews stationed at the Colleton County Courthouse during the trial.
Jury selection set to begin Monday in Murdaugh double murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the most notorious crime cases in South Carolina history heads to the courtroom Monday. Jury selection for the double murder trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to begin. Murdaugh is charged with killing his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul.
Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured.  On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd.  WPD reported significant damage to the ATM.  Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
Judge approves settlement in Murdaugh boat crash lawsuits

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly four years after a family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh and his family members, a judge approved a settlement agreement in the case, dropping the estate of Murdaugh’s wife and his surviving son. Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley...
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone who took I-26 eastbound to work Tuesday morning had two good reasons if they arrived late at the office. Just as a crash that blocked two left lanes was being cleared near the Aviation Avenue exit, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a vehicle on fire just two miles from the crash scene that blocked two other lanes.
Leilani Simon has motion hearing scheduled for Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Wednesday, the mother accused of murdering her 20-month-old son is due back in court. During a hearing, a superior court judge will decide what kinds of documents are going to be available and who can access them as the case moves forward. Earlier this month,...
