wtoc.com
LIVE: Opening statements begin in Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Opening statements will begin Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial for the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County. Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.
WSAV-TV
Alex Murdaugh arrives at Colleton County courthouse for second day of jury selection
Alex Murdaugh is at the courthouse for day two of jury selection. Alex Murdaugh arrives at Colleton County courthouse …. Alex Murdaugh is at the courthouse for day two of jury selection. As egg prices soar, local businesses feel the impact. Owner of Unforgettable Bakery in Savannah, Belinda Baptiste, says...
Local restaurants in Walterboro expecting new wave of customers during Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — While jury selection is underway in the Murdaugh double murder trial, Walterboro locals say they haven’t seen much more business than usual, although that might change soon. Many locals say it's a little bit busier here than normal, who tell News 19 that because jury...
wtoc.com
122 potential jurors to return Wednesday for Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A total of 122 potential jurors are expected to return to the courthouse on Wednesday when prosecutors and the defense will begin questioning them. The second day of jury selection started Tuesday with the final pool of jurors coming through for the qualification process. As...
iheart.com
National, local media to converge in Walterboro for Murdaugh murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the local and national media are expected to converge on the Town of Walterboro ahead of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial this week. The town of less than 6,000 people will be teeming with journalists for at least three weeks. CBS News will have crews stationed at the Colleton County Courthouse during the trial.
wtoc.com
Jury selection set to begin Monday in Murdaugh double murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the most notorious crime cases in South Carolina history heads to the courtroom Monday. Jury selection for the double murder trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to begin. Murdaugh is charged with killing his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul.
wtoc.com
Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
blufftontoday.com
Who is the real Alex Murdaugh, the man who wrecked a South Carolina legal dynasty?
Who is Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, the now-disbarred attorney who utterly disgraced and ultimately destroyed a South Carolina legal dynasty and faces more than 100 criminal charges, including indictments that he murdered his wife and child?. To better understand this accused killer and how he was allegedly able to steal more...
Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
wtoc.com
Judge approves Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit settlement for Buster, Maggie Murdaugh
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A judge has approved a settlement between the family of Mallory Beach, the young woman killed in a boat crash in 2019, and two of Alex Murdaugh’s family members, according to Beach family attorney Mark Tinsely. Maggie and Buster Murdaugh’s names have been dropped...
Affidavit: Man charged for shooting ex-girlfriend’s house on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing multiple charges after shooting into a Johns Island home Saturday, affidavits show. On January 21, a deputy responded to a Trucklands Road location following a report of a man firing a handgun at a home, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, identified as Justin […]
Man recalls near tragic summer on Lake Moultrie, warns of dangers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men who had been fishing on Lake Moultrie were pulled from the water Tuesday afternoon after they were found floating on Lake Moultrie. But accidents on that lake in Berkeley County are not too uncommon. One man recalled just how dangerous the water on Lake Moultrie can be. “It […]
abcnews4.com
Student charged after bringing loaded gun to school in North Charleston: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A student at the Lowcountry Acceleration Academy is facing charges after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Monday, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. Zhyleke Johnson, 18, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and carrying weapons...
Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured. On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd. WPD reported significant damage to the ATM. Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
live5news.com
Murdaugh defense asks court to block testimony on blood evidence from T-shirt
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh filed a motion Monday morning before the scheduled start of Murdaugh’s murder trial seeking to exclude blood spatter evidence in the trial. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie; and their...
live5news.com
Judge approves settlement in Murdaugh boat crash lawsuits
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly four years after a family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh and his family members, a judge approved a settlement agreement in the case, dropping the estate of Murdaugh’s wife and his surviving son. Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley...
2 arrested for attempted shoplifting with minor at Mt. Pleasant Walmart
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested after a report of shoplifting Sunday evening at a Walmart, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Officers responded to the Walmart in Wando Crossing following a reported shoplifting. Arriving officers found three people loading a television, which they purchased, and baby formula into a Chrysler […]
live5news.com
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone who took I-26 eastbound to work Tuesday morning had two good reasons if they arrived late at the office. Just as a crash that blocked two left lanes was being cleared near the Aviation Avenue exit, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a vehicle on fire just two miles from the crash scene that blocked two other lanes.
wtoc.com
Leilani Simon has motion hearing scheduled for Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Wednesday, the mother accused of murdering her 20-month-old son is due back in court. During a hearing, a superior court judge will decide what kinds of documents are going to be available and who can access them as the case moves forward. Earlier this month,...
