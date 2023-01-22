Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. New Jersey at...
Porterville Recorder
Columbus 3, Edmonton 2
Edmonton0200—2 First Period_1, Columbus, Jenner 14 (Laine, Boqvist), 12:25. Penalties_None. Second Period_2, Edmonton, Ryan 7, 10:17. 3, Edmonton, Hyman 25 (Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid), 16:16 (pp). Penalties_Nurse, EDM (Hooking), 1:45; Gaudreau, CBJ (Cross Checking), 14:39. Third Period_4, Columbus, Marchenko 11, 11:26. Penalties_Kulak, EDM (Tripping), 4:13. Overtime_5, Columbus, Johnson 9, 2:29. Penalties_None.
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 6, Vancouver 1
Seattle231—6 First Period_1, Seattle, Bjorkstrand 8 (Larsson, Dunn), 7:57. 2, Seattle, Wennberg 9 (Eberle, McCann), 9:46 (pp). Penalties_Kuzmenko, VAN (Hooking), 9:38; Tolvanen, SEA (Slashing), 12:57; Miller, VAN (Tripping), 14:12. Second Period_3, Seattle, McCann 23 (Burakovsky, Eberle), 5:55 (pp). 4, Seattle, Tolvanen 8 (Gourde, Dunn), 7:50. 5, Seattle, Bjorkstrand 9...
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Toronto1011—3 First Period_1, Toronto, Holmberg 5 (Anderson, Kerfoot), 2:27. Penalties_Toronto bench, served by Holmberg (Too Many Men on the Ice), 5:18; Trocheck, NYR (Tripping), 8:42. Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 14, 2:10. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 15 (Kakko, Lafreniere), 6:31. Penalties_Chytil, NYR (Tripping), 9:27; Schneider, NYR (Holding), 17:01. Third...
Porterville Recorder
Carolina 3, Dallas 2
Dallas2000—2 First Period_1, Carolina, Aho 18 (Pesce), 8:46 (sh). 2, Dallas, Johnston 13, 10:59. 3, Dallas, Robertson 33, 15:17. Second Period_4, Carolina, Burns 8 (Staal, Martinook), 4:55. Third Period_None. Overtime_5, Carolina, Necas 19, 1:34. Shots on Goal_Carolina 7-10-6-1_24. Dallas 6-6-9-0_21. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Dallas 0 of 2.
Porterville Recorder
Portland 134, Utah 124
UTAH (124) Beasley 3-10 1-1 10, Markkanen 7-16 7-8 24, Kessler 3-4 0-2 6, Clarkson 7-18 1-1 18, Conley 3-6 0-0 8, Bolmaro 0-0 0-0 0, Fontecchio 0-0 0-0 0, Vanderbilt 5-9 0-2 12, Azubuike 2-2 0-0 4, Gay 4-4 0-0 11, Agbaji 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Horton-Tucker 5-9 1-1 12, Sexton 8-11 0-0 19. Totals 47-90 10-15 124.
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 137, Brooklyn 133
BROOKLYN (133) J.Harris 3-4 0-0 8, O'Neale 3-7 1-2 8, Claxton 11-12 3-6 25, Irving 9-15 10-11 30, Simmons 5-7 2-3 12, Morris 1-1 0-0 2, Warren 1-2 0-0 2, Watanabe 4-7 2-2 11, Curry 11-20 3-3 32, Sumner 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 49-76 21-27 133. PHILADELPHIA (137) T.Harris 7-11...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 107, Denver 99
DENVER (99) Cancar 3-5 2-2 9, Gordon 10-24 3-4 26, Nnaji 2-7 1-2 6, Braun 3-6 0-0 8, Brown 5-14 1-2 12, J.Green 4-14 1-2 11, Jordan 1-1 0-0 2, Hyland 5-14 4-4 15, Reed 0-5 0-0 0, Smith 5-7 0-0 10. Totals 38-97 12-16 99. MILWAUKEE (107) Connaughton 7-8...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 137, Oklahoma City 132
ATLANTA (137) Bogdanovic 7-11 2-4 20, Collins 7-12 4-4 19, Capela 8-8 2-6 18, Murray 9-19 2-2 21, Young 10-20 10-11 33, Griffin 2-4 4-4 9, Johnson 2-3 2-2 6, Okongwu 4-5 0-0 8, A.Holiday 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 50-84 26-33 137. OKLAHOMA CITY (132) Dort 4-10 1-2 12, Jal.Williams...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 111, New Orleans 102
MINNESOTA (111) Anderson 3-6 4-4 10, McDaniels 4-7 0-0 10, Gobert 7-12 3-5 17, Edwards 12-25 9-10 37, Russell 8-17 0-1 19, Ryan 1-2 0-0 3, Reid 1-1 3-4 6, Knight 1-1 0-0 2, Nowell 2-5 1-4 5, Rivers 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 40-82 20-28 111. NEW ORLEANS (102) Ingram...
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 113, Sacramento 95
TORONTO (113) Anunoby 4-9 0-0 11, S.Barnes 3-8 1-2 7, Siakam 11-24 2-2 26, Trent Jr. 7-15 0-0 16, VanVleet 7-16 1-1 17, Achiuwa 9-12 0-0 19, Hernangomez 0-2 1-2 1, Boucher 7-11 0-0 16. Totals 48-97 5-7 113. SACRAMENTO (95) H.Barnes 3-7 3-4 10, Murray 6-10 0-0 16, Sabonis...
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 126, Indiana 120
INDIANA (120) Hield 7-13 1-2 21, Nesmith 0-5 0-0 0, Turner 7-16 5-6 22, Duarte 4-9 6-8 16, McConnell 8-8 1-1 17, Jackson 3-4 0-0 6, Taylor 3-7 0-0 7, Mathurin 7-18 10-12 26, Brissett 2-4 0-0 5, Queen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-85 23-29 120. ORLANDO (126) Banchero 6-14...
Porterville Recorder
STANFORD 72, CHICAGO STATE 65
Percentages: FG .400, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Cardet 3-3, Weaver 3-9, Johnson 1-3, Corbett 1-6, Davis 0-1, Green 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 5 (Cardet 3, Johnson, Weaver). Steals: 6 (Cole 2, Cardet, Corbett, Kacuol, Weaver). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. STANFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Angel220-11-22-4331. Ingram274-56-101-73315. S.Jones317-141-12-70321. Raynaud347-133-46-130217.
Porterville Recorder
Northwestern 87, Chicago St. 64
NORTHWESTERN (7-13)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.333, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Lau 3-6, Walsh 0-3, McWilliams 0-2, Rainey 0-3, Goodchild 0-1, Brown 0-2, Weaver 0-2) Blocked Shots: 8 (Lau 2, Shaw 2, Ademusayo 1, McWilliams 1, Rainey 1, Walsh 1) Turnovers: 18 (Rainey 4, Walsh 4, Weaver 4, Brown 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 108, Houston 103
WASHINGTON (108) Kispert 2-8 2-2 7, Kuzma 12-25 4-5 33, Gafford 3-6 3-5 9, Beal 7-17 3-4 17, Wright 2-6 0-0 5, Avdija 4-13 1-2 10, Gibson 1-2 0-0 2, Carey Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Barton 2-5 3-3 8, Goodwin 1-4 2-2 5, Nunn 5-9 0-0 12. Totals 39-98 18-23 108.
Porterville Recorder
INDIANA 61, MINNESOTA 57
Percentages: FG .411, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Kopp 3-7, Galloway 1-3, Bates 0-1, Hood-Schifino 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Jackson-Davis 6, R.Thompson 3, Reneau). Turnovers: 10 (Jackson-Davis 3, Galloway 2, Geronimo 2, Gunn, Hood-Schifino, R.Thompson). Steals: 2 (Hood-Schifino 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Comments / 0