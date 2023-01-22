ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police, FBI Investigate Missing Vancouver Boy

Vancouver Police and the FBI are working to find a child who's been missing since June. People concerned about the whereabouts of eight-year-old Breadson John alerted police. Detectives checked with relatives who didn't know where he is or who he was living with. His grandparents were his last known guardians...
VANCOUVER, WA

