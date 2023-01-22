For those who have asked, Mark Briscoe appearing on AEW is not a one-time thing. He is cleared to be used going forward. Willow Nightingale is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette. Willow discusses how she got into professional wrestling as a kid, her decision to become a professional wrestler, her connection with the audience, and the difference between her persona and the person. She also discusses going to Japan, signing with AEW, reactions to the Street Fight on Rampage recently, her thoughts on why some fans don't like women bleeding, how she deals with negative reactions and much much more.

1 DAY AGO