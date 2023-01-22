Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROH RELEASES JAY BRISCOES MEMORIAL T-SHIRT, ALL PROCEEDS GOING TO THE BRISCOE FAMILY
On January 17th, the wrestling world lost one of its most beloved family members when Jamin Pugh, known professionally as Jay Briscoe, tragically lost his life in an automobile accident. A member of the Ring of Honor family from the very beginning, Jay became a multi-time ROH World Champion, a 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, and a first-ballot ROH Hall of Famer with his brother Mark. Together, The Briscoe Brothers were a part of ROH's foundation, the heart and soul, and were essential in building that company into the most influential wrestling promotion of the last twenty years.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRST LOOK AT HOUSTON ROCKETS x UNDERTAKER CROSSOVER MERCHANDISE, BOBBLEHEAD BEFORE TOMORROW'S WWE NIGHT EVENT
The Houston Rockets issued the following in advance of tomorrow's WWE Night:. The Houston Rockets are excited to host their first-ever WWE Night tomorrow night! (January 26) Get a ticket to the game and 2 beverages (beer, soda or water) starting at just $29. The first 3,000 fans will also receive an Undertaker bobblehead!
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT'S LATEST SIGNING TALKS NEW DEAL AND MORE NEWS & NOTES
PWInsider.com has two new interviews up with Impact Wrestling personalities for Elite subscribers. Big Kon sat down with me this morning to discuss signing a new, multi-year deal with the company, The Design, working to perfect the chemistry of the group, Deaner, training under the late Rusty Brooks, Dusty Rhodes memories, the decision to step away from the business in the past to focus on family, Tommy Dreamer's importance to his career, the idea of Viktor coming to Impact down the line, wanting to work with Kazarian and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THREE MAIN EVENTS ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK'S AEW DYNAMITE
*AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe for the TNT title - No Holds Barred. *Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page. *Bryan Danielson vs. the debuting Timothy Thatcher. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed with Billy Gunn in action. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR ON SALE THIS WEEK, AEW NOTES
The 2023 Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor event will go on sale Friday 1/27. There will be an online pre-sale on Thursday 1/26. The show will be held on Friday 3/31 at the Galen Center (3400 S Figueroa Street) in Los Angeles, California. Super Mario Bros Speed Run in...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
For those who have asked, Mark Briscoe appearing on AEW is not a one-time thing. He is cleared to be used going forward. Willow Nightingale is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette. Willow discusses how she got into professional wrestling as a kid, her decision to become a professional wrestler, her connection with the audience, and the difference between her persona and the person. She also discusses going to Japan, signing with AEW, reactions to the Street Fight on Rampage recently, her thoughts on why some fans don't like women bleeding, how she deals with negative reactions and much much more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
HEALTH UPDATE ON FORMER WWWF CHAMPION SUPERSTAR GRAHAM
Valerie Coleman, the wife of former WWWF Champion Superstar Graham (Wayne Coleman), provided the following update on Graham's health on his Facebook page:. "Wayne is on day 19 in the hospital but will soon be moved to a skilled nursing facility to continue rehab and physical therapy. He will continue his IV antibiotics for a long time…possibly 6 months….
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE HEADING TO LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY THIS WEDNESDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from Lexington, Kentucky:. *Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti & Ricky Starks. *Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage. *Jungle Boy & Hook vs. Ethan Page & Matt Hardy with Stokely Hathaway. *AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews. *Britt...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION EPISODE 100 SPOILERS FROM KENTUCKY
AEW Dark - Elevation Spoilers from Lexington, Kentucky:. *Paul Wight, Matt Menard and Ian Riccaboni are the ring announcers. *Dasha is the ring announcer. *The Dark Order defeated The Workhorse Men. *Rush pinned Brian Pillman Jr. (using the Flyin' Brian name on the video screen). *Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS, PRE-SHOW NOTES FROM RAW 30 IN PHILLY
*The show live in Philadelphia looks to be sold out. *WWE are selling a special "I Was Here" Raw 30 t-shirt as well as a t-shirt with the Raw XXX logo. They are also selling a Philly 3:16 shirt. *WWE are selling limited edition replica WWE Championship belts with the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHARLOTTE FLAIR ON WHY SHE WAS OUT OF ACTION FOR SO LONG, ST. LOUIS CARDINALS HOSTING WWE NIGHT, KOFI TALKS AND MORE NOTES
WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair was interviewed by The New York Post today and noted one of the reasons she was gone from WWE so long over the last year was that she needed several dental surgeries done after having a tooth knocked out during a WWE European tour last year.
Pro Wrestling Insider
KHAN TALKS, JERICHO MEETS MARON, BOBBY CRUISE AT DYNAMITE AND MORE
Maron, who appeared on the Netflix series Glow, has stated that many other AEW stars will be on future chats about professional wrestling. Tony Khan on The Briscoe's, AEW Dynamite, World Cup of Wrestling | Interview 2023. The Nightmare Factory Student Showcase #8. John Morrison On AEW, Bad Bunny's WrestleMania...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIG SPOILER FOR RAW 30
As PWInsider.com reported this morning in the Elite section, Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia for tonight's Raw 30. Lesnar arrived a short time ago at the Wells Fargo Center. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
PRODUCERS FOR WWE RAW 30 WERE...
PWInsider.com has confirmed the following Producers took part in last night's WWE Raw 30 in Philadelphia:. -Michael Hayes produced The Bloodline Tribal Court. -Chris "Abyss" Park produced the Bray Wyatt-LA Knight-Undertaker segment. -TJ Wilson aka Tyson Kidd Produced the steel cage match. -Shane Helms produced the DX segment and Imperium...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY PPV LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 2/4 WWE NXT Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte, NC features:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin. *WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Dijak. *WWE NXT...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE TOUTS LAST NIGHT'S RAW 30 WAS SERIES' BIGGEST DOMESTIC GATE IN HISTORY
Raw XXX delivers highest domestic gate in history of Monday Night Raw. Raw XXX was a defining night for the red brand and delivered the highest domestic gate in the history of Monday Night Raw. A sell-out crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia witnessed Sami Zayn's Tribal Court,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOUSTON ROCKETS PRESENTING WWE NIGHT THIS THURSDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS
The Houston Rockets will be hosting a WWE Night this Thursday 1/26 when they play Cleveland Cavaliers at the Houston Toyota Center. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Undertaker Bobblehead. There will also be special Undertaker/Rockets crossover merchandise available. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THIS SEASON'S WWE RIVALS PANELISTS REVEALED, GUESTS FOR THE BUMP ON RUMBLE SATURDAY & MORE
LA Knight and Paul Heyman will be guests on Saturdays special Royal Rumble edition of The Bump. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT, WWE NXT LEVEL UP LINEUPS FOR THIS WEEK - FORMER BELLATOR FIGHTER TO DEBUT
*Bronson Reed vs. Akira Tozawa. *Dana Brooke vs. Nikki Cross. Scheduled for Friday's WWE Level Up on the WWE Network and Peacock:. *Dante Chen vs. Kale Dixon. *Dani Palmer vs. the debuting Lola Vice (former BELLATOR fighter Valerie Loureda). *Scrypts vs. Oro Mensah. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHARLOTTE DISCUSSES THE ROYAL RUMBLE AND MORE ON THE TODAY SHOW
WWE's Charlotte appeared on the Today Show this morning promoting the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble. During the appearance, she discussed her father, marriage and more. Craig Melvin name dropped the Rock N' Roll Express and Dusty Rhodes during the segment as well, which you can see below:. Thanks to Kevin...
