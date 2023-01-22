Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
dailybruin.com
Defying gravity: UCLA gymnastics’ Margzetta Frazier hits 100th routine without fall
Low bar to high bar and back and forth again. Check one in the hit routine column for Margzetta Frazier. A punch off the springboard, a full twist in the air and right back down to earth. Check two. Two hit routines for the redshirt senior, just like clockwork. It...
dailybruin.com
UCLA gymnastics cultivates connections, resilience ahead of 1st home meet
Three meets into the season, the Bruins have yet to compete on their home floor. But while they’ve been deprived of their home fans, they’ve also had a chance to bond on the road. After arriving in Seattle, No. 6 UCLA gymnastics made its way over to tourist...
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s tennis to bring young roster against LMU in 1st regular season match
The Bruins will look to debut their younger roster with a win in their home opener. No. 16 UCLA women’s tennis will host Loyola Marymount (0-2) for its first match of the regular season Wednesday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The Bruins lost to the Lions for the first time in school history last season after entering with a perfect 26-0 record in the all-time matchup.
dailybruin.com
UCLA track and field wins close contests against rival USC at MLK Invitational
The Bruins’ crosstown rivalry moved to New Mexico for the weekend. UCLA track and field won five events while competing in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday. The Bruins beat the Trojans in several closely contested events and were neck and neck throughout the weekend.
dailybruin.com
Billy Martin marks Bruin milestone with 40th year of legendary coaching career
Billy Martin long resisted the idea of coaching. The thought of spending his days in an office was unappealing in and of itself. “I’m not a coat-and-tie guy, never have been,” Martin said. Even when his playing days came to a close, those thoughts remained unchanged. It took...
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s basketball looks to beat USC to break Galen Center losing streak
For the first time in more than two months, the Bruins are heading into their next game coming off a loss. On Saturday, UCLA stumbled through its worst offensive performance of the year – setting season lows in scoring and efficiency with 52 points on 31.3% shooting – as its 14-game win streak came to an end against Arizona.
dailybruin.com
Q&A: Daily Trojan Sports editor discusses men’s basketball crosstown rivalry rematch
This post was updated Jan. 24 at 10:50 p.m. No. 8 UCLA men’s basketball (17-3, 8-1 Pac-12) will make the short journey to the Galen Center on Thursday evening to take on USC (14-6, 6-3) after the Bruins took the first matchup between the two teams earlier in January. Prior to this season’s second edition of the crosstown rivalry, Daily Bruin Sports Editor Sam Settleman and senior staff writer Jon Christon sat down with Daily Trojan Sports Editor Stefano Fendrich to discuss the matchup.
We asked a pro golfer to share her favorite courses in the Valley. Here's what she said
PHOENIX — With high-profile events like the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl LVII making their way to the Valley this year, people across the world will be descending on Arizona. While there will be a number of various activities for visitors and tourists to participate in, one of...
'Quite a freak accident': Valley sports fan, author recovering after being hit in head with puck at Coyotes game
PHOENIX — Valley author and sports fan Zachary Hall is recovering after being hit in the head with a puck at a Coyotes game Sunday night. Hall, the author of "Don’t Sleep on Planes" and President of the State Forty-Eight Foundation, tweeted from his hospital bed Tuesday morning, expressing his gratitude to first responders and Scottsdale Honor Health for taking good care of him.
NASDAQ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
azbigmedia.com
3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list
Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
azbigmedia.com
Vi at Silverstone ranks No. 1 out of 139 care centers in Arizona
Vi at Silverstone, a Vi and Plaza Companies Community in North Scottsdale, has ranked No. 1 out of 139 senior care centers in Arizona in terms of survey score, by the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) Q4 2022 Top-Line Report. The community was ranked five out of five stars across all categories, including Survey Rating, Staffing Rating, and Quality Measure Rating.
Underground construction is happening now on massive Arizona Fresh project in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A brand new project is taking shape in Phoenix, and it's set to make a big impact on the city’s food desert problem. Construction is happening underground and the city said it'll start looking like a more traditional construction site by late summer. It’s tough for...
thearizona100.com
All eyes to the sky for the Arizona Balloon Classic
Hot air balloon lovers are welcome to rise to the (literal) occasion at the 12th Annual Arizona Balloon Classic, Feb. 3-5 at Goodyear Ballpark near Phoenix. The event takes flight Friday evening with the first of two Desert Glow & Laser Shows, featuring a field filled with illuminated, tethered hot-air balloons glowing and swaying to the music. Early-morning ascensions begin on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. – considered peak flying time – followed by hot air balloon rides (both tethered and untethered) until 10:00 a.m., weather permitting.
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day for another Freeze Warning in Phoenix; windy night ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -First Alert: It’s another cold morning across Arizona, with a Freeze Warning in effect until 9am. Valley temperatures are in the 30s this morning under clear skies with light winds. Later today, look for sunshine and temperatures to climb to the low 60s. Up next, a...
roselawgroupreporter.com
$12 Million Dollar Estate Home Sells in Paradise Valley
(PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz.) – Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the $12 million sale of 6659 East Indian Bend Road in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Luxury Agents Frank Aazami and Jean-Michel Edery of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller of this extraordinary estate that offered the highest level of luxury, security and privacy in the guard-gated Judson Estates of Paradise Valley, Arizona.
travelawaits.com
Why This Scottsdale Resort Is Perfect For A Winter Getaway
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Perched high on a ridgeline of McDowell Mountain in Scottsdale, Arizona, ADERO Scottsdale Resort is perfect for a winter getaway. The weather is pleasant and you can’t beat the restorative powers of exercise, massage, fine dining, craft cocktails, and relaxation.
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix
Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
Monday was coldest day in the Valley since 2019
The official high at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Monday was 50 degrees, making it the coldest daytime high since Feb. 22, 2019, when Phoenix only warmed up to 47 degrees.
