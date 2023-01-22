Church Hill Medical Mission requests $150K from opioid lawsuit to expand clinic

The Church Hill Medical Mission (CHMM), which provides healthcare to uninsured patients, has requested $150,000 from Hawkins County’s opioid lawsuit settlement to help expand their medical offices and pharmacy.

HCMM administrator Kathy Christian addressed the county commission Budget Committee last Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Mayor Mark DeWitte noted that the CHMM requested $88,000 in ARPA funding, but this $150,000 request was for a different project.

The CHMM was opened in 2000 by area medical providers who recognized the need for what started as a free clinic, and now provides health care for a small fee per visit.

The clinic has been at the Church Hill Shopping Center for 22 years under Of One Accord’s non-profit status. It is located near the ministry’s Church Hill food pantry.

Although the 2022 statistics haven’t been finalized, in 2021 the Medical Clinic in Church Hill saw 500 patients, provided 4,198 prescriptions and 856 free labs and other services.

“What we do is provide quality medical care for uninsured and underinsured patients, primarily in Hawkins County, but we take Hancock County, and we do have a couple of patients in Scott County,” Christian told the Budget Committee. “For a fee of $10, which by the way if you don’t have you don’t have to pay, you see our medical director, who is Dr. David Schilling, or we have several other doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician’s assistants also.”

That $10 fee includes medication from their in-house pharmacy, although Christian described it as “minuscule”.

“One of the major things we need to do, and what we’re asking from you, is $150,000 of Baby Doe (opioid lawsuit) funding to be able to expand the clinic,” Christian said. “We’re in suite 107 at the Church Hill Shopping Center. Suite 106, which is 1585 square feet, has become available. We need to expand the clinic to make a much bigger pharmacy … where our people can work and be able to get those medications to our patients.”

Although the county can use opioid lawsuit funding any way it sees fit, commissioners have attempted to address drug addiction issues with the $1.6 million that was awarded to Hawkins County.

Christian said this requests fits in with the opioid lawsuit funding because addicts and recovering addicts suffer long term health problems which the CHMM deals with regularly.

“I think you guys have done an extremely good job of distributing that funding,” Christian told the Budget Committee. “You gave it too EMTs, so there’s the crisis aspect of the addiction. You’ve given to rehabilitation, so there’s that rehab aspect. You’ve given to Isaiah 117, so you’re taking care of those kids.”

Christian added, “What we want to do is pick up those who have been in recovery. We want to take care of the cardiac issues, and the lung issues, and the liver issues. Just this last quarter we picked up three former drug users who have Hepatitis C.”

Healthcare providers are volunteers but their support staff is paid, Christina told the committee.

Christian added, “We are financially solvent. Our operational expenses we get from numerous grants — TCCN, Safety Net, Disparities Grant, and Community Worker Healthcare Grants. We also get funded from local churches and individuals.”

The Budget Committee took no action on the CHMM request.