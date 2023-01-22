Read full article on original website
Minnesota electric vehicle legislation would allow Xcel Energy to corner charging market, retailers warn
Minnesota lawmakers are considering legislation to establish a $2,500 rebate for electric vehicle purchases, require utilities to file transportation electrification plans every three years beginning in 2024 and authorize utilities to own and operate public charging stations. Retailers and other businesses represented by the Charge Ahead Partnership say allowing ratepayer-supported...
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
Minnesota should resist pressure from North Dakota coal lobby to weaken climate legislation
Innovation breeds resistance, and as Minnesota’s Legislature works to set our state on a new ambitious course towards 100% clean energy our neighbors in North Dakota are doing their best to muddy the waters. The so-called “Coalition for a Secure Energy Future” has jumped into action with the start...
Details on Governor Walz’s $270 million broadband budget
According to the official One Minnesota Budget released by Governor Walz…. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan are investing in Minnesota’s economic future by recruiting and retaining workers, empowering employers to grow their businesses, and making sure Minnesota is creating the jobs of the future right here at home. The One Minnesota Budget invests in everything from agriculture to workforce training to clean energy jobs to make sure Minnesota continues to be competitive in a global economy. The Governor and Lieutenant Governor’s plan will ensure that.
EVENT Jan 26: MN House Agriculture Finance and Policy Committee Meeting
The Minnesota House will be talking about the Governor’s broadband budget request tomorrow (Jan 26). Here’s more info from the House…. ***ADDED: Overview of the Governor’s Budget Request for broadband.***. AGENDA*. Overview of the Governor’s Budget Request for broadband. Overview by Department of Agriculture, Plant Protection...
Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans
ST. PAUL, MN -- Democratic Governor Tim Walz announced the final part of his budget proposal Tuesday, which includes tax rebate checks for millions of Minnesotans. “This is a fair budget that will continue to create growth and reduce taxes on Minnesotans while improving all aspects of their life. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve done,” said Walz.
What Do You Need to Do to Get a Permit to Carry in Minnesota?
This coming weekend my dad and I are going to do our MN Permit to Carry class. This is something I've been wanting to do for a long time, and my schedule is finally allowing for it. As an avid hunter, I am a firm believer in safe and responsible...
How wage theft drains millions of dollars from Minnesota families – and what's being done to stop it.
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The dream is to get a job you love so much that it doesn't matter the pay, but dreams by themselves don't often cover the rent, buy groceries, or pay for car insurance.Jose Diaz Escobar learned that lesson as a teenager after moving to Minnesota from Guatemala to live with his father."The first thing was to pay all my bills," Escobar told CBS News Minnesota. "I got a job washing dishes at a restaurant."Escobar would work 40 hours a week for a wage of $8.25 an hour – all while simultaneously attending Northfield High School."That was...
Midwest grid operator’s proposed changes would penalize solar
Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) is not offering a soft landing for solar on the transmission grid. MISO is going out of its way to penalize solar by reducing the capacity value to zero, insisting developers pay more for non-firm transmission access to go along with continued delays in processing interconnection studies.
New Minnesota DNR tool provides health information for thousands of lakes
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 23, 2023. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has created a new online tool, called the Watershed Health Assessment Framework for Lakes (WHAF for Lakes), providing easy access to water quality and health information for thousands of Minnesota lakes. WHAF for...
Scientist Julia Steenberg Discusses the Meteor Crash Site Uncovered in the Twin Cities
Globally, scientists have confirmed the existence of about 190 meteor impact sites. Now, thanks to a discovery announced last fall, teams of researchers from the University of Minnesota may be able to add one more to that list. These scientists—part of the University’s Minnesota Geological Survey (MGS) unit—have uncovered what they believe to be an impact crater roughly 350 feet beneath the Twin Cities suburb of Inver Grove Heights. According to a research brief from the university, this crater appears to be at least 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) across, which would give it an area “11 times the size of Meteor Crater, the iconic surface crater in Arizona, which measures 0.74 miles across.”
Budget plan includes checks to Minnesotans, legalizing adult-use cannabis
Gov. Tim Walz has released his budget plan, and it includes sending direct checks to Minnesotans along with legalizing adult-use cannabis. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan recommend funding for the safe and responsible legalization of cannabis for adult use in Minnesota. A new Office of Cannabis Management would be responsible for the implementation of the regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis and hemp-derived products, along with the medical cannabis program.
Bill to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain Minnesota Drivers License advances...Lang concerned
(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver's license awaits a vote in the Minnesota House after clearing its final committee late Monday afternoon on a voice vote. Backers say immigrants, regardless of their legal status, could then learn the rules of the road and carry insurance -- much safer for all Minnesotans than the current situation. Republicans in an earlier committee unsuccessfully pushed for a specific marking on undocumented immigrant driver's licenses that they cannot be used to vote. It's a reasonable bet that a similar amendment could be proposed during the upcoming House floor debate.
It’s About To Get A Lot Easier To Raise A Child In Minnesota
American parents and experts have been calling on the federal government to prioritize families. But despite the Biden Administration push for a comprehensive plan that would include provisions for sick leave, child tax credits, and affordable childcare, at each turn Republicans and Democrat Joe Manchin roadblocked those plans. Now, in one lucky state, parents may finally receive a safety net package that prioritizes families’ needs.
Gov. Tim Walz budget plan calls for direct payments; tax cuts for seniors
Gov. Tim Walz on Oct. 6, 2022. Courtesy of the Office of Governor Tim Walz & Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. Gov. Tim Walz unveiled his full budget and tax proposal Tuesday, calling for direct payments to more than 2.5 million households and a tax reduction on Social Security benefits. The...
‘Driver’s License for All’ Bill Clears Final Minnesota House Committee
(St. Paul, MN) — A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license awaits a vote in the Minnesota House after clearing its final committee late Monday afternoon on a voice vote. Backers say immigrants, regardless of their legal status, could then learn the rules of the road and carry insurance — much safer for all Minnesotans than the current situation. Republicans in an earlier committee unsuccessfully pushed for a specific marking on undocumented immigrant driver’s licenses that they cannot be used to vote. It’s a reasonable bet that a similar amendment could be proposed during the upcoming House floor debate.
New Grant Available to Help Improve Minnesota’s Soil Health
Applications are now open for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) new Soil Health Financial Assistance Pilot Program soil health equipment grants. These grants are available to individual producers, producer groups, and local governments to purchase or retrofit soil health equipment. Grant awards will provide up to 50% cost-share, with a minimum award of $500 and a maximum award of $50,000. A total of $475,000 is available for the Soil Health Financial Assistance Pilot Program soil health equipment grants.
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them
If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
Gov. Walz's budget proposal calls for direct checks, legalized cannabis, clean transportation
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz has released the parameters of his budget proposal for the 2023 session. With the DFL trifecta and a massive state surplus, the governor has the opportunity to push for some big investments."With the largest tax cut in state history, the One Minnesota Budget invests directly in the people that made our state strong in the first place. For a middle-class family of four, the One Minnesota Budget could put $10,000 back in their pocket. We are delivering a transformational budget for Minnesotans, and I look forward to getting this done," Walz said.The budget...
Troubled Minnesota provider of disability services accused of Medicaid fraud
State investigators searched the offices of a troubled organization that serves Minnesotans with disabilities, after finding evidence it had bilked the state's publicly funded health insurance program by more than $4 million. A search warrant application alleges that Bridges MN, which at one point had about 400 clients and 90...
