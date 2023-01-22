Read full article on original website
Elephants Protect Babies From Wild Dogs
As you’ve probably seen many times on our playlist, mothers in the wild will go to all ends to protect their young. Elephants are the epitome of this phenomenon. This is the moment a herd of elephants come together to form a shield around the babies of the herd to protect them from a pack of wild dogs.
World's 'Rarest' Chimp Born at U.K. Zoo, Offering 'Hope' for 'Critically Endangered' Animal
Conservationists at the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, are celebrating the birth of a chimp belonging to the world's rarest chimpanzee subspecies — the critically endangered Western chimpanzee. Mom ZeeZee safely delivered the chimp on Dec. 9 after an eight-month pregnancy. The newborn offers "real optimism" for primate conservation,...
Ancient Egyptian Burial Site Reveals Remains of a Child and 142 Dogs
In a stunning discovery, archaeologists from the Center for Egyptological Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences have uncovered the remains of an eight-year-old child and 142 dogs buried together near Cairo. The discovery, which dates back to the time when the Romans controlled Egypt between the 1st century BC and the 1st century AD, has left researchers scratching their heads why the boy and the dogs were buried together.
Canadian man captures rare wildlife footage: moose shedding its antlers
‘This is like the lottery when it comes to wildlife photography,’ says Derek Burgoyne after capturing the moment
Alaskan wolves have eaten so many deers they’re now hunting sea otters
Scientists say sea otters have recently become the main prey of wolves. The post Alaskan wolves have eaten so many deers they’re now hunting sea otters appeared first on Talker.
Orphaned Polar Bear Cub Captured and Brought to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision
A wild polar bear cub was captured and moved to Alaska Zoo in a rare decision that officials said was the best course of action. Wildlife officials saw the cub roaming around the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska alone and witnessed how comfortable the bear was around humans. According to a press release from U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the decision to move the cub to a zoo was made by polar bear program biologists and an Alaska Zoo veterinarian who feared for the welfare of the cub.
Watch this adorable baby rhino run around her zoo enclosure
"At a week old now, her personality is starting to show through." The post Watch this adorable baby rhino run around her zoo enclosure appeared first on Talker.
Dallas Zoo forced to close after clouded leopard goes missing from enclosure
Dallas Zoo was closed as a search was launched to find a leopard that went missing from its enclosure, officials say.The zoo announced that when keepers arrived at the clouded leopard’s habitat on Friday, one of the animals was nowhere to be found.A “Code Blue” situation was activated and Dallas police are now helping to search the zoo for the “non-dangerous” animal, whose name is Nova.Zoo officials took to Twitter and called the incident a “serious situation”, but say they believe the small cat is still on the grounds.“We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a...
Adorable giant panda excitedly somersaults around enclosure in south China zoo
Adorable footage shows a giant panda excitedly doing somersaults around its enclosure in a south China zoo.The video shows the animal rolling around the edge of its pen whilst clutching multiple bamboo shoots.Visitors watch on as the bear leaves a trail of leaves and branches behind it.The footage was shot at a zoo in Guangzhou, China, where giant pandas serve as the national animal.The species, listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, is native to southwest China.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionMore than 40 endangered sea turtles rescued from poachers in BaliAmazon to ‘cut ties’ with Jeremy Clarkson after his email apology to Harry and Meghan
Don’t kill the curl grubs in your garden – they could be native beetle babies
Have you ever been in the garden and found a large, white, C-shaped grub with a distinctive brown head and six legs clustered near the head? If so, you’ve had an encounter with the larva of a scarab beetle (family: Scarabaeidae) also known as a “curl grub”. Many gardeners worry these large larvae might damage plants. So what are curl grubs? And should you be concerned if you discover them in your garden? What are curl grubs? Curl grubs turn into scarab beetles. There are more than 30,000 species of scarab beetles worldwide. Australia is home to at least 2,300 of these species,...
The Abandoned Village That’s Been Taken Over By Polar Bears – Kolyuchin Island
When Photographer Dmitry Kokh set off to make the 1,200-mile journey to Russia’s remote Wrangel Island, he hoped to come face to face with the polar bears of the Arctic. Although he never reached Wrangel Island, he stumbled upon an even greater opportunity – an abandoned Soviet village taken over by 20 polar bears. Despite their aggressive nature, Kokh managed to capture surreal images of the bears rummaging through run-down buildings as if it was their own home.
Country diary 1948: a flock of waders vanishes into thin air
LANCASTER: This northern tip of Lancashire has close touch with sea and tide. True, low water empties the bay and leaves vast horizons of marsh and sands – those formidable Lancaster sands that were the only route for coaches, people on foot, or carts making their way to Furness in pre-railway days. But the incoming tide has such a headlong course, dangerous and vastly impressive if you are out on the sands, and the sea-filled Morecambe Bay looks so different that the waters are more in evidence than on coasts where the sea never goes far from land. The mudflats, saltings, and sands attract all kinds of birds, especially in winter, and as the tide turns and starts to ebb vast flocks of waders excitedly mass and fly in clouds close to the margin of the sea. Their light undersides gleam as they bank together, but when they change direction their sombre upper parts merge into the colour of the sea or sky and as you watch the whole flock vanishes into thin air.
Lost Seal Pup Finally Rescued After Discovered Wandering Over Shops in Norfolk
An unusual sight happened in Norfolk after concerned people discovered a stranded and wandering seal pup around a shop and amusement arcade. As flood warnings and cold weather warnings alerted Brits in the United Kingdom, the weather forecasts said that motorists and residents would expect heavy snow this week. While...
Cougar And Wolves Seen On Trail Camera Hunting A Herd Of Elk
Nothing like some awesome trail cam footage. Wolves and cougars are two of the fiercest predators in all of North America. Both are apex predators that are capable of hunting and taking down large prey, such as deer or elk. Cougars are generally larger than wolves, with adult males weighing...
These Lions Are Completely Unimpressed by a Threatening Crocodile
These Lions Are Completely Unimpressed by a Threatening Crocodile. Crocodiles are both feared and revered as one of the most formidable predators in the animal kingdom. With powerful jaws and sharp teeth, they can easily take down their prey with remarkable precision and swiftness. However, this video shows us that even a crocodile is no match for a pride of powerful lions.
Wolves eliminate deer on Alaskan Island then quickly shift to eating sea otters, research finds
Wolves on an Alaskan island caused a deer population to plumet and switched to primarily eating sea otters in just a few years, a finding scientists at Oregon State University and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game believe is the first case of sea otters becoming the primary food source for a land-based predator.
Alaskan sea otters were brought back from the brink of extinction. Now wolves are hunting them.
The wolves appear to be snatching otters from shallow waters and rocks along the shore.
Drusillas Park chooses 'endangered' name Nigel for rare monkey
A zoo has given its latest arrival, an endangered monkey, a name which is dying out among humans - Nigel. Staff at Drusillas Park in East Sussex said they chose the name for the cotton-top tamarin monkey because it was "disappearing". The name Nigel has become increasingly rare in the...
An echidna is rescued after floating in a lake 70metres from the shore at Bonnie Doon near Melbourne
Wakeboarder Brendan Paterson found an exhausted echidna while the surfer was out with his family on Lake Eildon in Bonnie Doon, north-east of Melbourne.
WATCH: Mama Lynx, Two Kittens Wander Through Montana Ski Area
Known as the Ghost Cats of the North, Canadian lynx are exceptionally difficult to track. Not only are there only a few hundred left in the wilds of the contiguous United States, but the medium-sized cat can tread six-foot snowpack and scale mountainous terrain with ease. For those of us...
