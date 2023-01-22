ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lin Brehmer death: Legendary WXRT Chicago radio personality dies after battle with cancer

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hWQEn_0kNZ0ZoL00

Legendary Chicago radio host, Lin Brehmer, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

Brehmer was a morning, and then midday host, for WXRT FM for decades.

WXRT confirmed Brehmer's death in a social media post, saying in part:

"It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we all lost our best friend. Lin Brehmer fought cancer as long as he could. He passed early this morning, peacefully, with his wife and son by his side."

He fought prostate cancer for years. Last July, he announced that the cancer had spread and took a leave of absence from the airwaves. He returned briefly in November and December.

Bremer called himself "your best friend in the whole world," and listeners agreed!

The sign outside Chicago's Wrigley Field paid tribute to the well-known radio personality, who was also a longtime Cubs fan.

"Tomorrow at 10am, his XRT family will celebrate the incredible life of our best friend in the whole world. We'll hold each other up through this heart-breaking time. Lin would want that. Take nothing for granted," WXRT also said.

Brehmer was 68 years old.

Comments / 27

rj
3d ago

He was a encyclopedia mind in music he made music exciting fun and joyful to listen to. There is no one who could do it better keeping there listeners entertained with his range and love of music he will be missed may he rest in peace🙏🏻

Reply
7
Pamela Nalon
3d ago

Awwww... I am so sorry to hear this. He was one of my favourite radio personalities. Len, you will truly be missed. I know you'll be rockin' it from that big radio station in the sky. ✌🏼😢💔 A tremendously sad loss. RIP Len

Reply
3
Region Voices
3d ago

Best tribute I can write:"Take nothing for granted!""It's great to be alive!"Advice from "You're best friend in the whole world!"Lin Brehmer 1954/2023

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Chicago

Chicago luminaries remember WXRT's Lin Brehmer

Veteran WXRT host Lin Brehmer died Sunday at age 68 after a long battle with cancer. Monday at 10am, WXRT will host a tribute to the beloved radio personality who worked at the station for nearly four decades. The backstory: Last summer Brehmer revealed he had been battling prostate cancer for several years and would take time off for treatment. Taking a break from chemo, he returned to the airwaves in November, telling Axios, "I'm very happy to be back where I belong, warning people to stay away from the studio — because it's gonna get loud in there."The big...
CHICAGO, IL
Looper

The Chicago Fire Character Death That Hit Fans The Hardest

Death on NBC's action-drama "Chicago Fire" comes in a variety of shapes and forms and, as Chi-Hards know all too well, can strike down even the most beloved characters with virtually no warning. Formulated as the opening volley in producer Dick Wolf's One Chicago slate of high-intensity procedurals, the hit series dishes up a slice-of-first-responder-life that is often harrowing, occasionally funny and warmhearted, but always engaging for its loyal army of weekly viewers.
Looper

Chicago Fire Just Went After Cindy Herrmann And Fans Are Not Happy

Like most shows of its length, "Chicago Fire" — which totals more than 225 episodes across 11 seasons and counting — shakes up its main cast of characters from time to time. Most notably, Lieutenant Matthew Casey actor Jesse Spencer left "Chicago Fire" partway through Season 10 in late 2021. Prior to his exit, Spencer acted in a grand total of 200 "Chicago Fire" episodes as one of the series' principal characters.
CBS Chicago

Chicago remembers late radio icon Lin Brehmer, "your best friend in the whole world"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family, friends, colleagues, and listeners are paying tribute to beloved 93XRT radio host Lin Brehmer, who died Sunday morning at the age of 68, after a tough battle with cancer."Lin was such an incredible presence; and when Lin entered a room, he filled that room," WXRT host Marty Lennartz said as Brehmer's colleagues remembered him on air Monday morning through a radio tribute celebrating his life. "He made every person that he met in that room feel special."The host of 93XRT's morning show from 1991 to 2020, and midday host from 2020 until taking a leave of...
CHICAGO, IL
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL
Looper

Why Jason Beghe Was Never The Same After Chicago PD

The One Chicago universe on NBC remains a fan-favorite group of shows. The franchise, which includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," also features "Chicago P.D.," which focuses on the day-to-day lives of a group of police officers in the 21st District in Chicago. One of the key characters of "Chicago...
The Independent

Millionaire Chicago mayor candidate Willie Wilson says police should ‘hunt’ people like a ‘rabbit’ if they flee

A controversial Chicago candidate called for police faced with fleeing suspects to “hunt them down like a rabbit” during the first mayoral debate ahead of February city elections.“Somebody run, chase somebody by foot or car, that police officer should be able to chase them down and hunt them down like a rabbit,” Willie Wilson said on Thursday during the debate.Mr Wilson, a two-time failed mayoral candidate, prominent local businessman and philanthropist, previously attracted headlines for giving away over $1m worth of gasoline to Chicago residents.During the debate, he hammered incumbent Lori Lightfoot, urging the Democrat to “take the handcuffs...
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

‘American Idol’ alum CJ Harris dies suddenly at 31

CJ Harris, a former “American Idol” semifinalist who appeared on Season 13, has died suddenly at 31. The pop star had reportedly had a heart attack in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama, on Sunday, sources told TMZ. He was subsequently rushed to the hospital, but perished shortly thereafter. Harris had memorably auditioned for the Fox talent show in 2014, bringing the house down with an electrifying performance of the Allman Brothers Band’s hit “Soulshine.” Judge Keith Urban told the aspiring vocalist: “You sing because you have to sing, not ’cause you want to sing. “And I mean that in the deepest way,”...
JASPER, AL
Looper

Chicago Fire Fans Are Tearing Up About Severide's Struggles

Taylor Kinney has portrayed Firehouse 51 Lieutenant Kelly Severide since the "Chicago Fire" series premiere, appearing in more than 225 episodes and counting (via IMDb). Naturally, then, Severide has gone through his fair share of character development over the course of his lengthy story arc. Some fans, for instance, think Severide hasn't been the same since Season 2, arguing that the death of his colleague Leslie Shay (Lauren German) made him more emotionally distant than he was when he debuted.
Looper

Kara Killmer Believes Her Time Driving The Ambulance On Chicago Fire Should Qualify Her As A Stunt Driver

As Paramedic in Charge Sylvie Brett on NBC's "Chicago Fire," Kara Killmer has spent eight seasons with the hit series — proving that her character has what it takes to serve as an elite first responder dealing with every crisis, disaster and major emergency the city can throw at her. As the lead paramedic heading up the crew on Ambulance 61 (generally referred to simply as 'the ambo') Brett has shown herself to be a highly competent medical professional as well as a dependable colleague and sympathetic presence for the rest of the team at Firehouse 51. Her generally sunny disposition and appealing sense of humor also make her a favorite with fans of this hugely popular One Chicago series.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return

Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
Deadline

Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69

Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE Eddie Award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died January 7 of a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Mike Hill Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of Ron Howard Movies Was 73 Related Story Hollywood Mourns 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach make out like teenagers on Miami vacation

They’re (making out) in Miami, bitch. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were photographed kissing like teenagers while vacationing in sunny Florida on Wednesday. The embattled “Good Morning America” co-hosts — who are still technically married to other people — threw caution to the wind as they packed on the PDA in front of plenty of bystanders. When they weren’t smooching in broad daylight, Robach, 49, hung on to 45-year-old Holmes’ arm during a stroll on a pier. Holmes, wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, and Robach, sporting a black halter top and leopard-print skirt, also sat down to enjoy cocktails, light bites and...
MIAMI, FL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
123K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy