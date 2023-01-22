Lin Brehmer death: Legendary WXRT Chicago radio personality dies after battle with cancer

Legendary Chicago radio host, Lin Brehmer, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

Brehmer was a morning, and then midday host, for WXRT FM for decades.

WXRT confirmed Brehmer's death in a social media post, saying in part:

"It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we all lost our best friend. Lin Brehmer fought cancer as long as he could. He passed early this morning, peacefully, with his wife and son by his side."

He fought prostate cancer for years. Last July, he announced that the cancer had spread and took a leave of absence from the airwaves. He returned briefly in November and December.

Bremer called himself "your best friend in the whole world," and listeners agreed!

The sign outside Chicago's Wrigley Field paid tribute to the well-known radio personality, who was also a longtime Cubs fan.

"Tomorrow at 10am, his XRT family will celebrate the incredible life of our best friend in the whole world. We'll hold each other up through this heart-breaking time. Lin would want that. Take nothing for granted," WXRT also said.

Brehmer was 68 years old.