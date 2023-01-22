ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

100, 103-year-olds celebrate birthdays in CSRA

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgis4_0kNYwaV200

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — We have a few centenarians celebrating birthdays in the CSRA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yejeY_0kNYwaV200
Ms. Hattie Murcier

Ms. Hattie Murcier lives in McCormick. She was born on January 22, 1923. Her secret to a long life is loving everyone. She drinks a cup of coffee every day and is on no meds. The family held a drive-thru parade at Mack Hardy Field on Saturday, January 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0rrm_0kNYwaV200
Ms. Gynell Sapp

Ms. Gynell Sapp was born and raised in Augusta. She was born on January 17, 1920. She celebrated 103 with a drive-thru parade Saturday, January 21. She never met a stranger. Her secret to a long life honoring her mother and father.

Happy Birthday!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

