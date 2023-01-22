ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Main Line Media News

Former Villanova coach Jay Wright feeling his successor’s pain

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Jay Wright may have traded in his designer suits for a network blazer as a television analyst, but the former Villanova coach still bleeds blue and white. Wright feels for the Wildcats, especially head coach Kyle Neptune, as they struggle through a season in which...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
Main Line Media News

Rozzi announces second stop on listening tour [Updated]

House Speaker Mark Rozzi announced Tuesday that the second stop of his planned listening tour will be held Friday in Montgomery County. The session will take place at 6 p.m. in the Cardinal John P. Foley Campus Center at St. Joseph’s University. The Muhlenberg Township Democrat said he will...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Village View: Dezzi family reports on Gov. Shapiro’s inauguration

Eleanor Dezzi, of Gladwyne, and her son Chris Dezzi, of Mequon, decided they really wanted to attend Governor Josh Shapiro’s inauguration in Harrisburg, as well as the celebration later that night at Rock Lititz. So they and their company, The Dezzi Group LTD, signed on as sponsors of the inauguration. They had to leave Al Dezzi, Eleanor’s husband, at home, however. Lobbying and government relations are the firm’s business.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Main Line Media News

Episcopal Academy’s Chase Bearley is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23-29)

A junior at EA, Chase Bearley posted a time of 21.41 in the boys 50 free (.2 seconds off the school record) in a recent meet against Germantown Academy, then jumped into the boys 100 free with a blistering time of 47.23. As a sophomore, Bearley was selected to the All-Main Line boys swimming second team last winter, and he was chosen to the second team All-Inter-Ac water polo squad this past fall. “We are fortunate to have an athlete like Chase competing for our team,” said EA swimming head coach Brian Kline. “Week after week, Chase puts in the hours to improve in and out of the water. He is one of the most versatile swimmers we have – he can be counted on in any event here at EA — yet thrives in the 50 and 100 freestyle. We are fortunate to have him here at EA, in and out of the water.”
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
Main Line Media News

Manor College students in need to benefit from ‘life-changing’ $1.27 million federal grant

JENKINTOWN — Manor College received $1.27 million in federal funding on Monday to provide financial assistance to students in need. The monies allocated through community project funding in the fiscal year 2023 budget aim to bolster the Jenkintown-based higher education institution’s Refugee, Immigrant and First-Generation College Student Support Fund.
JENKINTOWN, PA

