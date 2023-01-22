Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Former Villanova coach Jay Wright feeling his successor’s pain
CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Jay Wright may have traded in his designer suits for a network blazer as a television analyst, but the former Villanova coach still bleeds blue and white. Wright feels for the Wildcats, especially head coach Kyle Neptune, as they struggle through a season in which...
Gun store burglaries in Montgomery and Bucks counties lead to 13 arrests
NORRISTOWN — Two adults and 11 juveniles from Philadelphia are facing charges related to three burglaries and an attempted burglary at gun stores in Montgomery and Bucks counties during which nearly 100 firearms were stolen. The three burglaries, which resulted in 93 stolen guns, and the attempted burglary occurred...
Brown: Dr. Khalid Mumin’s LMSD Legacy, The Paideia Institute’s Latin curriculum for grades 5 and 6
First, heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Khalid Mumin who has recently been tapped by Governor Josh Shapiro to serve as incoming Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Among the many solid and conscientious efforts contributed by Dr. Mumin during his 15-month tenure as Superintendent of Lower Merion School District was...
Rozzi announces second stop on listening tour [Updated]
House Speaker Mark Rozzi announced Tuesday that the second stop of his planned listening tour will be held Friday in Montgomery County. The session will take place at 6 p.m. in the Cardinal John P. Foley Campus Center at St. Joseph’s University. The Muhlenberg Township Democrat said he will...
Village View: Dezzi family reports on Gov. Shapiro’s inauguration
Eleanor Dezzi, of Gladwyne, and her son Chris Dezzi, of Mequon, decided they really wanted to attend Governor Josh Shapiro’s inauguration in Harrisburg, as well as the celebration later that night at Rock Lititz. So they and their company, The Dezzi Group LTD, signed on as sponsors of the inauguration. They had to leave Al Dezzi, Eleanor’s husband, at home, however. Lobbying and government relations are the firm’s business.
Episcopal Academy’s Chase Bearley is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23-29)
A junior at EA, Chase Bearley posted a time of 21.41 in the boys 50 free (.2 seconds off the school record) in a recent meet against Germantown Academy, then jumped into the boys 100 free with a blistering time of 47.23. As a sophomore, Bearley was selected to the All-Main Line boys swimming second team last winter, and he was chosen to the second team All-Inter-Ac water polo squad this past fall. “We are fortunate to have an athlete like Chase competing for our team,” said EA swimming head coach Brian Kline. “Week after week, Chase puts in the hours to improve in and out of the water. He is one of the most versatile swimmers we have – he can be counted on in any event here at EA — yet thrives in the 50 and 100 freestyle. We are fortunate to have him here at EA, in and out of the water.”
Lower Providence contractor accused of stealing nearly $500,000 from customers in 6 counties
NORRISTOWN — A Lower Providence business owner is accused of home improvement fraud during which he allegedly stole nearly $500,000 from 64 homeowners in six counties, including taking payments from homeowners for the purchase of home backup generators that were never installed. Joseph Ford, 53, of the 3400 block...
‘Middleman’ in multi-county gun trafficking network sent to prison
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man will spend at least six years behind bars after admitting to his role as a “middleman” for a multi-county gun trafficking network that was dismantled by Montgomery County’s Violent Crime Unit. Tymir Kaseim Allen, 24, was sentenced to 6 to 16...
North Penn one of 12 school districts cited by PA auditor general over tax increases
HARRISBURG — Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor released an audit on Wednesday of 12 school districts, including North Penn and two others in Montgomery County, for a legal standard practice where districts are raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. “These districts represent...
Woman sent to prison for fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison after she admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, was sentenced...
Abington woman accused of killing, dismembering parents to get competency evaluation
NORRISTOWN — The Abington Township woman accused of fatally shooting her elderly parents and using a chainsaw to dismember them will undergo a mental health competency evaluation before she has her initial court hearing on homicide charges. Verity A. Beck will be admitted to Norristown State Hospital for up...
Manor College students in need to benefit from ‘life-changing’ $1.27 million federal grant
JENKINTOWN — Manor College received $1.27 million in federal funding on Monday to provide financial assistance to students in need. The monies allocated through community project funding in the fiscal year 2023 budget aim to bolster the Jenkintown-based higher education institution’s Refugee, Immigrant and First-Generation College Student Support Fund.
