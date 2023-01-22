ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anime News And Facts

Tomo-Chan is a Girl Release Schedule (Episode 1-13), Number of Episodes, Next Episode Release Date and Time

By Shubham
Anime News And Facts
Anime News And Facts
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Anime News And Facts

My Hero Academia Chapter 378 Spoilers and Raw Delayed, Reddit Leaks, and Release Date

Due to the overwhelming difference in numbers and power between the Heroes and the Villains, the only chance of the former’s success would be to divide the enemies to claim the advantage making fans excited for the next chapter of My Hero Academia manga. So without any more delay let’s take a look at everything you need to know about chapter 378 of My Hero Academia including its release date, Raws, leaks and spoilers. First, let’s get started with the breakdown of the previous chapter.
Anime News And Facts

The Eminence in Shadow Release Date, How many Episodes, Release Schedule, English Dub and Streaming Details

The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers.
Anime News And Facts

Ayakashi Triangle Uncensored Version Release Date, Release Schedule, How many Episodes and Where to watch Uncensored Version

Winter 2023 anime season has begin and for a certain section of the anime community, Ayakashi Triangle might be their most anticipated anime of this year. For those who won’t don’t know Ayakashi Triangle is an adaptation of Kentaro Yubuki’s genderbend, ecchi manga which began serialization in June 2022 in Weekly Shonen Jump and was moved to Jump+ digital service allowing fewer restrictions for the author.
Anime News And Facts

The Great Mage Returns After 4000 Years Chapter 154 Release Date, Raw, Countdown, Spoilers

Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of The Great Mage Returns After 4000 Years just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about The Great Mage Returns After 4000 Years Chapter 154. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Top 10 Manga/Manhwa Like SSS Class Suicide Hunter.
Anime News And Facts

The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute) Chapter 49: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online

The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers. The term was popularized by Chunibyo & Other Delusions anime series and one of its recent popular examples is the character Fischl from the Genshin Impact Gacha game.
Anime News And Facts

Top 25 Manga/ Manhwa Like Skeleton Soldier Couldn’t Protect the Dungeon [2023 Best Recommendations]

Just finished reading Skeleton Soldier Failed to Defend the Dungeon and looking for something similar to read then you have reached the right place. The Skeleton Soldier Failed to Defend the Dungeon (also known as “The Skeleton Soldier Couldn’t Protect the Dungeon”) is a web novel series written by Sosori which has been adapted into a manhwa by Ant Studio.
Anime News And Facts

15+ Best Manga/ Manhwa Like Trash of Count’s Family

If you are looking for something similar to Trash of Count’s Family, then you have reached the right place. Trash of Count’s Family also known as Lout of Count’s Family or Trash Count is a Koreon Manhwa (Koreon Comics also called webtoon). In the novel “Birth of a Hero” our kind protagonist, Choi Han, loses everyone he loves and falls deep into desperation. In order to get revenge, he leaves his home and heads to a nearby city where he beats up a low-life, drunken noble who was getting on his nerves, a barely relevant moment for this soon-to-be hero’s journey.
Anime News And Facts

Studio Ghibli Films to Watch with Your Kids

Studio Ghibli is a popular animation studio founded by Hayao Miyazaki in 1985. Known for its hand-drawn and computer animation and exceptional storylines, the studio has created some of the most beloved animated films in history. Moreover, many of these movies were made with families in mind and can be enjoyed by both adults and children alike.
Anime News And Facts

Anime News And Facts

605
Followers
1K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Anime News And Facts brings you latest updates from your favorite anime, manga and Webtoon and their Release date along with juicy facts about your favourite series.

 https://animenewsandfacts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy