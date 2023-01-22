ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Pauls, NC

AOL Corp

South Carolina signee, local standout picked for McDonald’s All-American game

MiLaysia Fulwiley added another honor to her accomplished career — McDonald’s All-American. The Keenan High standout and South Carolina signee was one of the 24 girls picked for the nation’s top all-star game. The announcement was made during Tuesday’s edition of the “NBA Today” on ESPN. The game will be held in Houston on March 28 and televised on one of ESPN’s family of networks.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRAL News

Stackhouse, Barnes, Strange highlight 2023 NC Sports HOF class

A pair of current SEC basketball coaches highlight the 2023 class of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. Jerry Stackhouse, a Kinston native and an All-America player for North Carolina in 1995, headlines the class. He has been the head coach at Vanderbilt since 2019 following an 18-year NBA career where he made two all-star games.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBTW News13

SCBCA state basketball rankings, January 24

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association state rankings are out. Below are the boys & girls Top 10 across the state with our local teams in BOLD. 5A Boys Top 10 1. Dorman 2. Conway 3. Lexington 4. Summerville 5. Goose Creek 6. Woodmont 7. TL Hanna 8. Cane Bay 9. […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
247Sports

BREAKING: Michigan lands Ohio DL Ted Hammond

Cincinnati St. Xavier defensive lineman Ted Hammond has given a commitment to Michigan. This comes following a Junior Day visit with the Wolverines over the weekend. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound Hammond is a top ten recruit in the state of Ohio per 247Sports and a Top 25 defensive lineman nationally. He chooses the Wolverines over offers from Iowa, Oklahoma, Northwestern, Washington, Kentucky and more.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WBTW News13

SCBCA high school baseball preseason rankings released

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) released their preseason high school baseball rankings on Monday. A number of our Grand Strand and Pee Dee squads find themselves in the top 10. Below is the statewide list. SCBCA Class 5A: 1. Berkeley2. Summerville3. River Bluff4. Fort Mill5. Lexington6. Clover7. Blythewood8. Carolina Forest9. Boiling SpringsT10. JL Mann/West Ashley SCBCA Class 4A: […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
247Sports

Details emerge regarding arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas

Details have emerged regarding the incident that led to Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas’ arrest early Monday morning. According to the report provided to Dawgs247 by UGA police, two officers were dispatched to McWhorter Hall at 11:58 p.m. on Sunday night due to a possible verbal altercation. One of the officers contacted a UGA employee, who informed the officer there was a loud argument coming from one of the rooms that had spilled out into the hallway before those involved in the argument returned to the room.
GEORGIA STATE
power98fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
DURHAM, NC
WYFF4.com

Big lottery wins in Anderson, Bennettsville in Powerball drawing

ANDERSON, S.C. — In Saturday’s Powerball drawing, two players in South Carolina came within one number of winning the jackpot. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) A Powerball with PowerPlay ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the V Go Mart at 1508 E. River St. in...
ANDERSON, SC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
TARBORO, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
nsjonline.com

Lt Gov appoints Charter School Advisory Board designee

RALEIGH — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has appointed Stephen Gay, the executive director of Bradford Preparatory School, to the Charter Schools Advisory Board (CSAB). Bradford Preparatory School is located in Charlotte. “Stephen Gay will make an excellent addition to the board, and I am grateful for his willingness to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kristen Walters

Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South Carolina

A famous restaurant chain recently opened another new location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain McDonald's will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest South Carolina restaurant location in Summerville, according to local reports. However, the location is currently open to customers.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

