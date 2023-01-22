Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFayetteville, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
North Carolina embraces a budding restaurant & professional chef named The GovernorStephy SaysPembroke, NC
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
She May Have Been Murdered For Rejecting A DateStill UnsolvedFayetteville, NC
AOL Corp
South Carolina signee, local standout picked for McDonald’s All-American game
MiLaysia Fulwiley added another honor to her accomplished career — McDonald’s All-American. The Keenan High standout and South Carolina signee was one of the 24 girls picked for the nation’s top all-star game. The announcement was made during Tuesday’s edition of the “NBA Today” on ESPN. The game will be held in Houston on March 28 and televised on one of ESPN’s family of networks.
wach.com
Keenan standout and Gamecock commit Fulwiley named McDonald's All-American
(WACH) — Keenan girls basketball standout and South Carolina commit MiLaysia Fulwiley's spotlight keeps growing as she was named a McDonald's All-American on Tuesday. She is one of 24 girls named to the roster for the nation's top high school basketball all-star game. Fulwiley is the sixth player all...
Stackhouse, Barnes, Strange highlight 2023 NC Sports HOF class
A pair of current SEC basketball coaches highlight the 2023 class of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. Jerry Stackhouse, a Kinston native and an All-America player for North Carolina in 1995, headlines the class. He has been the head coach at Vanderbilt since 2019 following an 18-year NBA career where he made two all-star games.
blufftontoday.com
Two South Carolina women's basketball 2023 signees named to McDonald's All-American team
COLUMBIA — Two of three South Carolina women's basketball 2023 signees were named McDonald's All-Americans on Tuesday. Milaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson will face off on either side of the prestigious game that brings together the top high school basketball talent in the country. Fulwiley, a Columbia native, is...
SCBCA state basketball rankings, January 24
COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association state rankings are out. Below are the boys & girls Top 10 across the state with our local teams in BOLD. 5A Boys Top 10 1. Dorman 2. Conway 3. Lexington 4. Summerville 5. Goose Creek 6. Woodmont 7. TL Hanna 8. Cane Bay 9. […]
BREAKING: Michigan lands Ohio DL Ted Hammond
Cincinnati St. Xavier defensive lineman Ted Hammond has given a commitment to Michigan. This comes following a Junior Day visit with the Wolverines over the weekend. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound Hammond is a top ten recruit in the state of Ohio per 247Sports and a Top 25 defensive lineman nationally. He chooses the Wolverines over offers from Iowa, Oklahoma, Northwestern, Washington, Kentucky and more.
Oklahoma Lands Another Bixby Prospect
Cale Fugate was a safety on the Spartans' last two state championship teams and even won District Player of the Year.
SCBCA high school baseball preseason rankings released
COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) released their preseason high school baseball rankings on Monday. A number of our Grand Strand and Pee Dee squads find themselves in the top 10. Below is the statewide list. SCBCA Class 5A: 1. Berkeley2. Summerville3. River Bluff4. Fort Mill5. Lexington6. Clover7. Blythewood8. Carolina Forest9. Boiling SpringsT10. JL Mann/West Ashley SCBCA Class 4A: […]
Details emerge regarding arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas
Details have emerged regarding the incident that led to Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas’ arrest early Monday morning. According to the report provided to Dawgs247 by UGA police, two officers were dispatched to McWhorter Hall at 11:58 p.m. on Sunday night due to a possible verbal altercation. One of the officers contacted a UGA employee, who informed the officer there was a loud argument coming from one of the rooms that had spilled out into the hallway before those involved in the argument returned to the room.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
WYFF4.com
Big lottery wins in Anderson, Bennettsville in Powerball drawing
ANDERSON, S.C. — In Saturday’s Powerball drawing, two players in South Carolina came within one number of winning the jackpot. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) A Powerball with PowerPlay ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the V Go Mart at 1508 E. River St. in...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?
Tim Sweeney is a businessman and entrepreneur from North Carolina, known for his success in the video game industry. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, a leading video game development and digital distribution company based in Cary, North Carolina.
nsjonline.com
Lt Gov appoints Charter School Advisory Board designee
RALEIGH — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has appointed Stephen Gay, the executive director of Bradford Preparatory School, to the Charter Schools Advisory Board (CSAB). Bradford Preparatory School is located in Charlotte. “Stephen Gay will make an excellent addition to the board, and I am grateful for his willingness to...
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Leading store chain opening new location in South Carolina
A leading retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 17, 2023, REI will be opening its newest South Carolina store location in Mount Pleasant, according to the company's website.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
11 men sentenced for their roles in $3 million Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme
Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A famous restaurant chain recently opened another new location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain McDonald's will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest South Carolina restaurant location in Summerville, according to local reports. However, the location is currently open to customers.
