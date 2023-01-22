ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13newsnow.com

Hampton's Harris in tune on and off the court

HAMPTON, Va. — Earning last year’s Peninsula District Player of the Year honors, Kennedy Harris is one of the premier girls' basketball players in Hampton Roads but there’s more to her identity than being an athlete. “I know I play basketball, but I want you to get...
HAMPTON, VA
13newsnow.com

Reamon, Sr. returns to be the head coach at Denbigh High School

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's an old saying that applies to Tommy Reamon, Sr.; you never know who's watching. The former Landstown High head football coach stepped down a little over a year ago after 34 years on the sidelines and then teamed up with his son, Tommy Jr., and worked with his City On My Chest Academy to help guide area players to college.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Triplets share the court at Princess Anne High School

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Darnell Dozier has coached the girls basketball program at Princess Anne High School for nearly three decades. He’s led the Cavaliers to 12 state championships, and has mentored several elite prospects, like Elizabeth Williams who has since shined in the WNBA. Never has he seen triple. Amaya Olds, a forward for […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County game vs. Lancaster cancelled due to non-related altercation

This past weekend, the Greensville County Eagles boys’ varsity basketball squad took a long bus trip which turned out to be wasted. Their scheduled game against Lancaster High School on Saturday, part of the Virginia Hoopfest Showcase hosted by Westmoreland High School, was cancelled just before tip-off due to circumstances beyond the control of either team.
EMPORIA, VA
WHEC TV-10

A farewell to News10NBC’s Raven Brown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday was the last day for News10NBC anchor and reporter Raven Brown. She has been with us for three years and has told so many stories that made an impact. She is starting a new role as an anchor and reporter at NBC12 in Richmond, Virginia....
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach school earns national distinguished school award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Bayside Sixth Grade Campus was named a 2022-2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School. Only two schools from each state receive this award every year. Bayside is being acknowledged for showing exceptional performance for two years in a row. This recognition...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk mother of Amore mourns loss of daughter

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Amore Wiggins’ body was found more than 10 years ago in Opelika, Alabama, but until last week, she had been known by a different name as investigators worked to find out her identity, what happened to her and deliver justice. It was last week...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
HAMPTON, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools

Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR

Chesapeake man wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A Chesapeake man who won $1 million playing the Mega Million wants to use some of his winnings to give back. Bill Pickens bought his ticket online, according to Virginia Lottery officials. "That ticket matched the first five numbers in the July 22, 2022, drawing...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy