FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safeEdy ZooNewport News, VA
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonNorthville HeraldNewport News, VA
Highland Springs ATH Jakyre Henley returns to Virginia Tech
Highland Springs (VA) has been one of the most dominant programs in the state of Virginia over the past few years, winning multiple state championships and sending a pile of former players to Power Five programs. In the 2024 class, the Springers already have a few players on college radars,...
2024 WR Keylen Adams at Battle Miami 7v7 Tournament
Watch Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run 2024 wide receiver Keylen Adams with the Bootleggers at the Battle Miami 7v7 Tournament.
13newsnow.com
Hampton's Harris in tune on and off the court
HAMPTON, Va. — Earning last year’s Peninsula District Player of the Year honors, Kennedy Harris is one of the premier girls' basketball players in Hampton Roads but there’s more to her identity than being an athlete. “I know I play basketball, but I want you to get...
13newsnow.com
Reamon, Sr. returns to be the head coach at Denbigh High School
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's an old saying that applies to Tommy Reamon, Sr.; you never know who's watching. The former Landstown High head football coach stepped down a little over a year ago after 34 years on the sidelines and then teamed up with his son, Tommy Jr., and worked with his City On My Chest Academy to help guide area players to college.
Triplets share the court at Princess Anne High School
VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Darnell Dozier has coached the girls basketball program at Princess Anne High School for nearly three decades. He’s led the Cavaliers to 12 state championships, and has mentored several elite prospects, like Elizabeth Williams who has since shined in the WNBA. Never has he seen triple. Amaya Olds, a forward for […]
Lake Taylor tops Booker T., while Cape Henry downs Norfolk Academy in HS hoops
(WAVY) – The high school basketball season is in full swing and on Tuesday night, the Sportswrap paid a visit to two high profile games. In public school action, Lake Taylor improved to 10-4 after defeating its crosstown rivals Booker T. Washington 59-50. The loss dropped the Bookers to 8-4. Lake Taylor is back at […]
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County game vs. Lancaster cancelled due to non-related altercation
This past weekend, the Greensville County Eagles boys’ varsity basketball squad took a long bus trip which turned out to be wasted. Their scheduled game against Lancaster High School on Saturday, part of the Virginia Hoopfest Showcase hosted by Westmoreland High School, was cancelled just before tip-off due to circumstances beyond the control of either team.
Norfolk State Spartan Legion Marching Band voted HBCU Sports Band of the Year
The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion Marching Band has been voted the 2022 HBCU Sports Band of the Year.
commonwealthtimes.org
‘Harrowing and disturbing’: President Rao addresses MCV’s historical ties to slavery
“MCV was built and operated using the labor of enslaved people,” stated VCU President Michael Rao in a university address last month. “Their work supported the lives of physicians, and their bodies were used without permission for medical research.”. VCU commissioned a 75-page report to “fully understand the...
WHEC TV-10
A farewell to News10NBC’s Raven Brown
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday was the last day for News10NBC anchor and reporter Raven Brown. She has been with us for three years and has told so many stories that made an impact. She is starting a new role as an anchor and reporter at NBC12 in Richmond, Virginia....
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach school earns national distinguished school award
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Bayside Sixth Grade Campus was named a 2022-2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School. Only two schools from each state receive this award every year. Bayside is being acknowledged for showing exceptional performance for two years in a row. This recognition...
Thousands turn out for opening day of Rivers Casino Portsmouth
A grand opening ceremony that included a performance by Norfolk State University's band and a ribbon cutting ceremony, kicked off just after 10 a.m. The casino opened to the public immediately after.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk mother of Amore mourns loss of daughter
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Amore Wiggins’ body was found more than 10 years ago in Opelika, Alabama, but until last week, she had been known by a different name as investigators worked to find out her identity, what happened to her and deliver justice. It was last week...
Smoking inside Rivers Casino Portsmouth raises concerns for some
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The casino hosted a soft opening charity event Thursday night ahead of its public grand opening on Monday.
WAVY News 10
Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
rvahub.com
“Dude, where’s my car?” City of Richmond’s new online towing portal will let you know
It’s the stuff of stress dreams: You walk outside to find that your car is no longer where you left it. Was it towed or stolen? If it was in the city of Richmond, you can now go online to determine whether it was towed and where it is located.
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools
Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
Check your tickets! Virginia Lottery says someone’s holding onto $1 million
The Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought in Alexandria.
WTKR
Chesapeake man wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A Chesapeake man who won $1 million playing the Mega Million wants to use some of his winnings to give back. Bill Pickens bought his ticket online, according to Virginia Lottery officials. "That ticket matched the first five numbers in the July 22, 2022, drawing...
