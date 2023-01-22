Read full article on original website
Historic McKittrick Farmers Mercantile of Montgomery County, Missouri surpassed turning 100 years oldCJ CoombsMontgomery County, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in MissouriKristen WaltersUnion, MO
High Hill, Missouri's historic general store constructed in 1904 has supported community for over 100 yearsCJ CoombsHigh Hill, MO
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
West Newsmagazine
Ballwin Board of Aldermen unanimously passes pair of marijuana bills
There were a handful of comments but no points of contention on Jan. 23 as the Ballwin Board of Aldermen passed Bills 4157 and 4158 regarding recreational marijuana use. The marijuana smoking restrictions are as follows:. 1. Marijuana shall not be smoked in any public area in the city, including...
Washington Missourian
ARPA Committee agrees to award $595K to homeless shelter in Washington
A Franklin County committee recommended awarding more than a half million dollars in federal stimulus money Tuesday for a planned Washington homeless shelter. Life’s River requested $595,000 from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee to build out and furnish the building it recently acquired on Highway A. Work will be needed to update fire sprinklers, plumbing, the HVAC system, electricity and other areas, while security cameras, furniture, bedding, appliances and kitchen and bathroom accessories need to be added, according to an application filed with the county.
Washington Missourian
Voters select name for new Union park
Grant Station Park edged out two other names in a poll for the name of Union’s newest park. The Union Parks and Recreation Department held an online survey to name the new park that will host model train rides held by the group that has been known as the St. Louis Live Steamers, though that name is expected to change before it gets to Union.
Washington Missourian
Fair’s economic boost
For many, the Washington Town & Country Fair is the best part of summer. It is a whole lot of fun packed into five entertaining days in early August. But in addition to a good time, the Fair provides a significant economic stimulus to our community. It’s big fun and big business – generating tourism, jobs and tax revenue. In many ways, our Fair has grown into an economic juggernaut.
Possible Manchester annexation vote happening today
The St. Louis County Boundary Commission could vote Tuesday, January 24, on an annexation plan.
Washington Missourian
Washington Public Library to partially close due to $1.2 million HVAC project
Beginning on Friday, sections of the Washington Public Library will become closed to the public as contractors begin to remove and install the library’s new heating and cooling system. “That means they will actually be getting up into the ceiling of the library to remove the old ventilation and...
Washington Missourian
Op-Ed: Operating funds needed for domestic violence shelt
Earlier this month, a woman from Leslie was shot and killed by her estranged husband in the parking lot of the Best Western hotel in Washington. She had gone there to hide from him. Unfortunately, this tragedy is not uncommon. Domestic violence is an enormous problem in Franklin County. In...
Washington Missourian
U.S. Bank officials confirm downtown branch will close in April
U.S. Bank’s Downtown Washington branch is closing this spring. It will be the first time a bank has not operated at 114 Oak St. since November 1909, according to Missourian archives.
KRMS Radio
STL Lawmaker Pushing Red Flag Bill In Missouri House
A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file a...
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
ST. LOUIS — Missouri has many famous natural features, including the Ozark Mountains, the Missouri River, and the Mark Twain National Forest. World Atlas has compiled a list of the six towns they are calling the “best hidden gems” in the Show Me State. Bonne Terre. The...
WISH-TV
Concrete contractor facing lawsuits for allegedly scamming people out of thousands
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A Missouri concrete contractor has been working under the radar for years and taking on new jobs despite a trail of lawsuits, a police investigation, and court orders to pay back tens of thousands of dollars. Dan Carbone is based out of Franklin County....
Map of St. Louis area snowfall totals shows Farmington with ten inches of snow
ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service has released the snowfall totals from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Areas south of St. Louis, like Farmington, are reporting six to ten inches of snow. The region was bracing to be hit with a lot of snow. A “Memphis Low” path...
Washington Missourian
Documentary on German heritage, culture to be screened in Washington
A documentary chronicling the history of Missouri’s German heritage is heading to the big screen — and it will make its debut in Washington. According to officials with Missouri Life Media, the 90-minute film, “Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage” will be the focus of a dinner party event held on Feb. 23, at the John B. Busch Brewery in Washington. Tickets are required for the event and can be purchased online at MissouriLife.com/germandocumentary.
Tensions ahead of vote on possible Manchester annexation
Tensions are rising ahead of an important vote by the St. Louis County Boundary Commission.
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year. And they’ll be searching for a way to make that challenge constitutional.
Washington Missourian
Conservation officials confirm sighting of mountain lion near Washington
Conservation officials confirmed Tuesday that a mountain lion had been spotted east of Washington near Straatmann Feed & Transfer, Inc. Conservation Agent Ben Pursley said the mountain lion was first spotted Monday evening after being hit by a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driving on Old Highway 100.
KMOV
Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
KMOV
‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of schools and a few different community groups have began announcing either closures or delayed starts for Wednesday, ahead of the winter weather heading for Mid-Missouri. Columbia Public Schools announced that it will be closed Wednesday. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said it is the district's first snow day of the The post Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
General Motors Wentzville Assembly rolls out next-gen midsize trucks
With a honk of the horn and a push on the gas, the next generation of midsize trucks rolled off the assembly line at GM’s Wentzville plant.
