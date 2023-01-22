ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Laurel, NJ

TAPinto Mount Laurel's Weekly Recap

By Kristin Antonello
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — With lots happening in Mount Laurel you may have missed some of TAPinto Mount Laurel's top stories this past week. Here is your chance to catch up on what you've missed before the week ahead begins!

Lenape Business Students Celebrate Successful Regional Competition, Advance to States: One of Lenape High School's business clubs is celebrating a recent successful weekend of competition with other schools in the region, which saw several students take home top prizes. Students in Lenape's DECA Club, a business competition club in which students compete against other students at the District, State and National levels, recently competed in New Jersey DECA's Southeast District Conference on January 9 at the Doubletree in Cherry Hill.

Mt. Laurel Fire Department Urges Drivers to Slow Down and Move Over: The Mount Laurel Fire Department is reminding motorists about the importance of New Jersey's "Move Over Law" after a recent scary situation on Route 295 in nearby Cherry Hill.

MLPD Details Recent Burglary, Theft, Eluding and Narcotics Investigations: The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is detailing its investigations into several incidents that took place around the Township last week which involve theft, eluding, narcotics and burglary.

RCBC to Offer Free Kids' Dental Care at Annual Event: Rowan College at Burlington County (RCBC) is giving parents and kids something to smile about next month. RCBC will be hosting the 18th annual Give Kids a Smile Day on Friday, February 3. Children ages 13 and under will be eligible to receive free dental care as part of the annual event, which will offer screenings, fillings, extractions, restorative treatments, fluoride treatments and sealants to protect permanent teeth, orthodontic evaluations and referrals for braces, and x-rays.

Levittown Man Stole $866K From Employer Radwell International: Prosecutor's Office: A 31-year-old Levittown, PA man has been charged with stealing more than $866,000 from his Burlington County-based employer, Radwell International. The investigation found that the man used more than $120,000 of the money to cover sports gambling debts, and also spent $50,000 on a 1974 Dodge Charger classic car, $20,000 on another vehicle, funded a vacation to Jamaica, and bought Gucci and Louis Vuitton handbags and purses, among other high-end items.

Lenape H.S. Students Have Successful Run at Future Business Leaders of America Competition: Lenape Regional High School is celebrating a successful run at the recent New Jersey Future Business Leaders of America Southern Regional Competition. Many Lenape students placed in the Top 10 of each of the competition's topic areas, which included Accounting II, Advertising, Agribusiness, Business Communications, Computer Problem Solving, Insurance and Risk Management, Introduction to Business Communication, Introduction to Business Concepts, Introduction to Business Procedures, Introduction to Information Technology, Introduction to Marketing Concepts, Journalism, Marketing, Personal Finance, Political Science and Supply Chain Management.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19oTsg_0kNXY0mq00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School Ranks Among Best Public High Schools in New Jersey

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ – Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School ranks No. 66 among 425 public high schools in the state of New Jersey and No. 9 in Union County, according to the 2023 Best Public High Schools in New Jersey rankings released annually by Niche.com.  The 2023 Best Public High Schools ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings. Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School Niche Report Card Overall grade: A Academics grade: A Diversity grade: B+ Teachers grade: A- College Prep grade:...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Deptford Police commemorate officer’s retirement

Detective Corporal Odess Myers Jr., 5168, started his career with the Deptford Police Department in March of 1998 after graduating from the Gloucester County Police Academy Basic Class 14. He was first assigned to the “backbone of the department,” the Patrol Division. That was a time when we had to...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Registration to Open for Hamilton PAL's 2023 Safety Town

HAMILTON, NJ -- The popular Hamilton P.A.L Safety Town summer program will soon open for registration for the 2023 program.  Open to children in Hamilton Township who are entering kindergarten in the fall or are over five-years-old, the annual program teaches kids pedestrian, playground and home safety.  There will be four, two-week sessions during the summer that children can participate in: June 26 through July 7; July 10 through July 21; July 24 through August 4; and August 7 through August 18.  There is a fee of $100 per child for each session. Two sessions will be held each day in the mornings between 8:30a.m. and 10:30a.m. or in the afternoons between 12:30p.m. and 2:30p.m. in the basement of the Hamilton Township Public Library Registration opens on January 28 at 10:00 a.m. and closed on April 1. Spots are limited. To register online go to www.hamiltonnjpal.org/safetytown.html. Check or cash are not accepted. For more information on the Hamilton PAL, visit them online.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Girl Scouts Team Up with River Road Rescue Squad for Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Members of the River Road Rescue Squad teamed up with Girl Scouts from the Piscataway Service Unit to host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday. The goal was to reconnect with the community with proceeds benefiting AttachAvi, a local charity that supports children with Autism and other special needs. “The Girl Scouts are doing all the cooking, all the preparation,” said Elaine Kennedy, troop leader for Troop 80070, a multi-level Girl Scout troop. “They set up the room and got it all situated,” said Kennedy. “The girls are earning community service hours, the only benefit that we get out...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Coughlin Pushes to Raise NJ’s Minimum SNAP Benefit

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19th Dist.) wants to raise New Jersey’s monthly “SNAP” benefit from $50 to $95, helping the state’s neediest families put food on their tables. Coughlin’s bill (A5086) would nearly double minimum monthly payments for lower-income recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), part of the Assembly Speaker’s ongoing anti-hunger initiatives. “This is an opportunity for New Jersey to make a strong statement that we will to continue to lead the nation in fighting food insecurity, and make a difference in so many lives,” Coughlin said. His bill is scheduled for a full Assembly vote...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

Police Charge 2 Adults, 11 Juveniles With Gun Store Robberies in Bucks, Montco

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Two adults and 11 juveniles have been charged in the “brazen” robberies of three gun stores, including one that took place in New Britain Township in November of last year. The District Attorney offices from Bucks and Montgomery counties worked with the Philadelphia ATF office and the Springfield Township Police to apprehend the suspects. In all, they are charged with stealing 93 firearms. Authorities have been able to recover only 33, meaning 60 are still on the streets. The suspects are all from Philadelphia and range in age from 14 to 40 years old. Authorities say that several of the juveniles were...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

The Chicken or the Egg prepares to open Marlton location

Fans of a beloved Jersey Shore breakfast and wings joint will soon be able to visit its highly-anticipated second location. The Chicken or the Egg, affectionately known as Chegg, is preparing to open its new Marlton restaurant in the Renaissance Square shopping center. While a date has not officially been set, it could open by the end of January, according to owner Rob LaScala.
MARLTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mt. Laurel Police Looking for Chronic Costco Shoplifter

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual who is suspected of shoplifting from Costco on Centerton Road over the weekend — and it's not the first time the person is accused of stealing.  The incident occurred on Saturday, January 21, when the suspect (pictured) entered Costco at about 9:26AM and loaded two Dyson vacuums and eight Roomba vacuums into a shopping cart. The individual passed all points of sale without paying for the items before they were confronted by Costco's loss prevention team, but was able to make off with two Roomba vacuums. According to the MLPD, the suspect then got into a black Lincoln MKX (pictured) and left the scene.  This is not the first time the individual in question is accused of stealing, as the person is a suspect in numerous other shoplifting incidents at Costcos in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.  Anyone who knows the identity of this suspect or has any information about the incident is asked to contact the Mount Laurel Police Department at (856) 234-8300 or the Confidential Tip Line at (856) 234-1414, Ext. 1599.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
TAPinto.net

High School Senior Helps Write Law to Protect Sibling Relationships

TRENTON, NJ - Jack Auzinger, 17, a high school senior from Hillsborough, helped write and advocate for the passage of legislation recently signed into law to protect sibling relationships for children and teens in New Jersey’s child welfare system. Gov. Phil Murphy signed the “Sibling Bill of Rights” law earlier this month to codify the right of foster youth to remain actively involved in the lives of their siblings, and, where appropriate, to have their voice heard in the permanency planning process for their siblings. Auzinger, along with about 20 other youth involved with New Jersey's child welfare system, participates in the Department...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy