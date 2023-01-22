TAPinto Mount Laurel's Weekly Recap

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — With lots happening in Mount Laurel you may have missed some of TAPinto Mount Laurel's top stories this past week. Here is your chance to catch up on what you've missed before the week ahead begins!

Lenape Business Students Celebrate Successful Regional Competition, Advance to States: One of Lenape High School's business clubs is celebrating a recent successful weekend of competition with other schools in the region, which saw several students take home top prizes. Students in Lenape's DECA Club, a business competition club in which students compete against other students at the District, State and National levels, recently competed in New Jersey DECA's Southeast District Conference on January 9 at the Doubletree in Cherry Hill.

Mt. Laurel Fire Department Urges Drivers to Slow Down and Move Over: The Mount Laurel Fire Department is reminding motorists about the importance of New Jersey's "Move Over Law" after a recent scary situation on Route 295 in nearby Cherry Hill.

MLPD Details Recent Burglary, Theft, Eluding and Narcotics Investigations: The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is detailing its investigations into several incidents that took place around the Township last week which involve theft, eluding, narcotics and burglary.

RCBC to Offer Free Kids' Dental Care at Annual Event: Rowan College at Burlington County (RCBC) is giving parents and kids something to smile about next month. RCBC will be hosting the 18th annual Give Kids a Smile Day on Friday, February 3. Children ages 13 and under will be eligible to receive free dental care as part of the annual event, which will offer screenings, fillings, extractions, restorative treatments, fluoride treatments and sealants to protect permanent teeth, orthodontic evaluations and referrals for braces, and x-rays.

Levittown Man Stole $866K From Employer Radwell International: Prosecutor's Office: A 31-year-old Levittown, PA man has been charged with stealing more than $866,000 from his Burlington County-based employer, Radwell International. The investigation found that the man used more than $120,000 of the money to cover sports gambling debts, and also spent $50,000 on a 1974 Dodge Charger classic car, $20,000 on another vehicle, funded a vacation to Jamaica, and bought Gucci and Louis Vuitton handbags and purses, among other high-end items.

Lenape H.S. Students Have Successful Run at Future Business Leaders of America Competition: Lenape Regional High School is celebrating a successful run at the recent New Jersey Future Business Leaders of America Southern Regional Competition. Many Lenape students placed in the Top 10 of each of the competition's topic areas, which included Accounting II, Advertising, Agribusiness, Business Communications, Computer Problem Solving, Insurance and Risk Management, Introduction to Business Communication, Introduction to Business Concepts, Introduction to Business Procedures, Introduction to Information Technology, Introduction to Marketing Concepts, Journalism, Marketing, Personal Finance, Political Science and Supply Chain Management.



