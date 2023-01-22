Read full article on original website
kdmanews.com
Darius Zieske
Darius “Beaner” Zieske, of Granite Falls, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital at the age of 79. Arrangements are pending with Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home of Granite Falls. www.andersontebeest.com.
kdmanews.com
Roger D Wiesner
Roger D. Wiesner, age 86, of rural Clear Lake, SD passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Sanford Clear Lake Medical Center in Clear Lake. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00p.m. on Saturday, January 28th at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in the spring at the Highland Lutheran Cemetery near Brandt, SD. Houseman Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
kdmanews.com
Patricia A. Jacobsen (Strand)
Patricia A. (Strand) Jacobsen, 71, of Willmar, died Tuesday, January 24th at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Her memorial service will be 11:00 am, Friday, January 27th at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar with interment in Sunset Cemetery in Montevideo. Visitation will be 5-7:00 pm, Thursday, January 26th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. www.hafh.org.
kdmanews.com
Arthur “Art” Winters
Arthur ”Art” Winters, age 82 of Clear Lake, SD passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Avantara Nursing Home in Milbank, SD. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00p.m. on Saturday, January 28th at St. John’s Catholic Church in Castlewood, SD. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Military Honors will be provided by the Olson-Reid American Legion Post #250 of Castlewood. Burial will be held at a later date at the Hamlin Reform Cemetery. Houseman Funeral Home of Clear Lake, SD is entrusted with the arrangements.
