Arthur ”Art” Winters, age 82 of Clear Lake, SD passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Avantara Nursing Home in Milbank, SD. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00p.m. on Saturday, January 28th at St. John’s Catholic Church in Castlewood, SD. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Military Honors will be provided by the Olson-Reid American Legion Post #250 of Castlewood. Burial will be held at a later date at the Hamlin Reform Cemetery. Houseman Funeral Home of Clear Lake, SD is entrusted with the arrangements.

