3 dead in crash on Monte Cristo Road north of Edcouch; Victims identified
EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Agencies are reporting three people are dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash along Monte Christo Road north of Edcouch. The accident involved a Peterbilt truck tractor-trailer traveling west-southwest on FM 1015, and a white Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by one female driver and three male passengers, traveling east-northeast on FM 1015. Sgt. […]
Light pole falls on vehicle due to strong winds, police say
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Strong winds caused a light pole to fall and land on top of a parked car, police said. The incident occurred early Tuesday afternoon at the Walmart parking lot in Port Isabel. Chief Meteorologist Bryan Hale from the Valley Storm Team said, during the time of the incident wind speeds […]
Island Metro to add bus shelters, bus stop changes
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of South Padre Island announced improvements for the Island Metro’s Shelter will begin Tuesday. The improvements will include 17 new bus trailers throughout South Padre Island and Port Isabel. City officials indicate the Island Metro will temporarily move bus stops...
One in custody following pursuit in Brownsville, DPS says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is in custody following a pursuit in Brownsville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. ValleyCentral spoke with DPS who said that a trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle evaded. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Cameron County. Brownsville police provided assistance, saying […]
Migrants hid under houses during pursuit in Cameron County, DPS says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol apprehended several groups of migrants found hiding underneath houses and in the brush. A video from Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s, posted on Twitter showed a brush and human smuggling pursuit early Wednesday morning in Cameron County. The video shows agents following shoe prints […]
Family mourning loss of Harlingen mother following fatal four-vehicle crash
A Harlingen family is mourning the loss of their loved one following a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred last week. Angela Galicia, 28, was one of two people killed in the Friday crash. Her family told Channel 5 News that Galicia — a mother of six — had so much life left to give.
CCRMA continues temporary ramp closures
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority announced they will be closing the northbound and southbound ramps at Paredes Line Road/FM 1847. SH 550 road will be temporarily closed at these locations: Location Start Date Start Time End Date End Time Northbound & Southbound Paredes Line Road/FM 1847 Ramps Wednesday, Jan. 25, […]
Proposed annexation prompts game room concerns in Elsa
The city of Elsa is looking to expand by annexing four properties into their city limits. City leaders met with residents Tuesday to discuss the annexation and heard from residents concerned on what the new properties could bring. While city leaders said Tuesday the annexed properties would become neighborhoods, residents...
Witness of deadly crash in Harlingen speaks out
A Harlingen resident tried to help several people involved in a deadly crash Friday night. Two people died, and now a Mexican truck driver is in jail. Three days after witnessing a deadly crash, a Harlingen resident is still recovering from it. "I'm still, like, dealing with it,” Harlingen resident...
Semi driver arrested after fatal Harlingen crash
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The driver of a commercial tractor-trailer involved in a crash that left two dead Friday has been arrested, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, 25, on Monday was identified by police as the driver of the semi-truck. Bazaldua-Sanchez was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and transported to […]
Highway 107 widening project facing more delays
The Texas State Highway 107 widening project in La Blanca is facing more delays. The project, which started in May 2021, aims to expand the section of the highway between U.S. 281 and FM 493 from two lanes to three. The Texas Department of Transportation scheduling utility relocations is causing...
Credit card skimmers found at Harlingen gas stations
Harlingen police are noticing an increase in credit card skimmers at local gas stations. While the devices may not look like much, they are capable of stealing debit or credit card information with just one swipe. Two skimmers were found already found at Harlingen gas stations, one on West Tyler...
Driver charged with manslaughter in connection to fatal Harlingen crash
Police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to a collision that killed two people and injured others on Friday, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, a Mexican national, was arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter, according to a news release. Harlingen police were dispatched to...
NWS issues fire watch for portions of Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The National Weather Service issued a fire watch for residents in Willacy, Starr and Hidalgo counties. “The combination of low relative humidity values and gusty winds behind a cold front will lead to the potential for critical fire weather conditions,” the NWS stated in a tweet. The fire watch is predicted […]
Deputies ask teen if he had reason for reckless driving; he says ‘no’
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year-old driver has been taken into custody after driving recklessly and without insurance or a license, deputies said. Juan Emilio Galindo, 17, was arrested Monday on charges of reckless driving, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy noticed a orange Chevrolet Sonic driving at a high speed on […]
Rancho Viejo police seek tips after trailer stolen
RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rancho Viejo Police Department is seeking information from the public about vehicles allegedly involved in a theft of a trailer. The alleged theft happened between Jan. 18-19 at the Rancho Nuevo area, police stated. “These vehicles have been linked to the theft of a trailer and attempted theft of […]
Officer spots truck spinning circles in a parking lot, arrests 27-year-old mom
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been taken into custody after police alleged she was driving in circles at a parking lot and then hit an officer with a car door as she got out of the truck, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Ashley Nicole Pompa, 27, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Jan. […]
Man sentenced for crashing into Cameron County constable
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of crashing into a constable who was conducting a traffic stop was sentenced to state jail. Francisco Delarosa was sentenced to 10 years in state jail after pleading guilty to charges of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury to a peace officer and driving while intoxicated third […]
Sheriff’s Office cites death of missing man as ‘accidental drowning’
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police on Monday confirmed a body found near Donna was that of a missing Weslaco man and revealed that his death was determined to be an accidental drowning. Jesus Angel Romo, 30, was found dead at about 6:17 p.m. Wednesday just north of Mile 9 North and Goolie Road, outside the […]
Cameron County Sheriff's Office searching for aggravated robbery suspect
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a robbery suspect who attempted to steal money from a convenience store at knife point last week. Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the La Mexico convenience store, located at 14737 US Expressway 83 on Sunday, Jan. 15 and were told a male subject entered the business and was brandishing a knife, according to a news release.
