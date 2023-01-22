ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Isabel, TX

ValleyCentral

3 dead in crash on Monte Cristo Road north of Edcouch; Victims identified

EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Agencies are reporting three people are dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash along Monte Christo Road north of Edcouch. The accident involved a Peterbilt truck tractor-trailer traveling west-southwest on FM 1015, and a white Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by one female driver and three male passengers, traveling east-northeast on FM 1015. Sgt. […]
EDCOUCH, TX
ValleyCentral

Light pole falls on vehicle due to strong winds, police say

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Strong winds caused a light pole to fall and land on top of a parked car, police said. The incident occurred early Tuesday afternoon at the Walmart parking lot in Port Isabel. Chief Meteorologist Bryan Hale from the Valley Storm Team said, during the time of the incident wind speeds […]
PORT ISABEL, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Island Metro to add bus shelters, bus stop changes

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of South Padre Island announced improvements for the Island Metro’s Shelter will begin Tuesday. The improvements will include 17 new bus trailers throughout South Padre Island and Port Isabel. City officials indicate the Island Metro will temporarily move bus stops...
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
ValleyCentral

One in custody following pursuit in Brownsville, DPS says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is in custody following a pursuit in Brownsville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. ValleyCentral spoke with DPS who said that a trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle evaded. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Cameron County. Brownsville police provided assistance, saying […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Migrants hid under houses during pursuit in Cameron County, DPS says

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol apprehended several groups of migrants found hiding underneath houses and in the brush. A video from Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s, posted on Twitter showed a brush and human smuggling pursuit early Wednesday morning in Cameron County. The video shows agents following shoe prints […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CCRMA continues temporary ramp closures

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority announced they will be closing the northbound and southbound ramps at Paredes Line Road/FM 1847. SH 550 road will be temporarily closed at these locations: Location Start Date Start Time End Date End Time Northbound & Southbound Paredes Line Road/FM 1847 Ramps Wednesday, Jan. 25, […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Proposed annexation prompts game room concerns in Elsa

The city of Elsa is looking to expand by annexing four properties into their city limits. City leaders met with residents Tuesday to discuss the annexation and heard from residents concerned on what the new properties could bring. While city leaders said Tuesday the annexed properties would become neighborhoods, residents...
ELSA, TX
KRGV

Witness of deadly crash in Harlingen speaks out

A Harlingen resident tried to help several people involved in a deadly crash Friday night. Two people died, and now a Mexican truck driver is in jail. Three days after witnessing a deadly crash, a Harlingen resident is still recovering from it. "I'm still, like, dealing with it,” Harlingen resident...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Semi driver arrested after fatal Harlingen crash

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The driver of a commercial tractor-trailer involved in a crash that left two dead Friday has been arrested, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, 25, on Monday was identified by police as the driver of the semi-truck. Bazaldua-Sanchez was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and transported to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Highway 107 widening project facing more delays

The Texas State Highway 107 widening project in La Blanca is facing more delays. The project, which started in May 2021, aims to expand the section of the highway between U.S. 281 and FM 493 from two lanes to three. The Texas Department of Transportation scheduling utility relocations is causing...
LA BLANCA, TX
KRGV

Credit card skimmers found at Harlingen gas stations

Harlingen police are noticing an increase in credit card skimmers at local gas stations. While the devices may not look like much, they are capable of stealing debit or credit card information with just one swipe. Two skimmers were found already found at Harlingen gas stations, one on West Tyler...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Driver charged with manslaughter in connection to fatal Harlingen crash

Police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to a collision that killed two people and injured others on Friday, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, a Mexican national, was arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter, according to a news release. Harlingen police were dispatched to...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

NWS issues fire watch for portions of Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The National Weather Service issued a fire watch for residents in Willacy, Starr and Hidalgo counties. “The combination of low relative humidity values and gusty winds behind a cold front will lead to the potential for critical fire weather conditions,” the NWS stated in a tweet. The fire watch is predicted […]
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Rancho Viejo police seek tips after trailer stolen

RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rancho Viejo Police Department is seeking information from the public about vehicles allegedly involved in a theft of a trailer. The alleged theft happened between Jan. 18-19 at the Rancho Nuevo area, police stated. “These vehicles have been linked to the theft of a trailer and attempted theft of […]
RANCHO VIEJO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man sentenced for crashing into Cameron County constable

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of crashing into a constable who was conducting a traffic stop was sentenced to state jail. Francisco Delarosa was sentenced to 10 years in state jail after pleading guilty to charges of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury to a peace officer and driving while intoxicated third […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Cameron County Sheriff's Office searching for aggravated robbery suspect

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a robbery suspect who attempted to steal money from a convenience store at knife point last week. Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the La Mexico convenience store, located at 14737 US Expressway 83 on Sunday, Jan. 15 and were told a male subject entered the business and was brandishing a knife, according to a news release.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

