Read full article on original website
Related
How the White House plans to target 18 House Republicans from districts Biden won
In parts of the West Wing and Capitol Hill, they're known as "The 18" -- the 18 House Republicans elected in districts where voters supported President Joe Biden over Donald Trump. His aides are putting together plans to squeeze and shame them in the hopes of peeling off a few key votes over the next two years.
abovethelaw.com
'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade
For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
Steve Bannon Claims 'Judas Pence' Is Covering for Biden
The "War Room" podcast host responded to news that classified documents were found at Mike Pence's Indiana home.
Big winners from Biden's climate law: Republicans who voted against it
GOP lawmakers voted en masse against Biden’s signature bill. But roughly two-thirds of green-energy projects announced since it became law are going to Republican-held congressional districts, a POLITICO analysis found.
George Santos ‘saddened’ after Republican senator calls him ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’
Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments on Tuesday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said.“Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” he added.“He’s nutty as a fruitcake. That’s why I called him a bunny boiler. I don’t...
Senate Republican leaders introduce bills restricting Biden's SPR authority as WH threatens veto
The top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee introduced bills Tuesday that would curb President Biden's authority over the nation's oil stockpiles.
Freshman congresswoman boycotts Biden's White House reception for 118th Congress
A freshman congresswoman will not attend President Biden’s reception Tuesday for the new Congress, citing lack of action from the White House on the border.
Russian Analyst: Tucker Carlson Is 'One American' Who Shouldn't Be Killed
During the Russian TV segment, a panelist pushed for "nuclear confrontation" with the U.S. while another said Ukraine is a "prelude" to World War III.
Josh Hawley introduces PELOSI Act to bar lawmakers from trading stocks and profiting while in office
Sen. Josh Hawley has introduced a bill specifically named after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would prevent congressional insider trading by members or their families.
Washington Examiner
Ted Cruz wants to remove ‘entrenched politicians,’ proposes term limits for Congress
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has introduced legislation to impose term limits on members of Congress with the hope of removing “entrenched politicians who prey upon the brokenness of Washington.”. Joined by Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) in the House, Cruz’s proposed constitutional amendment seeks to limit senators to two six-year...
South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a ban on abortion after six weeks, ruling the restriction enacted by the Deep South state violates a state constitutional right to privacy. The decision marked a significant victory for abortion rights’ advocates suddenly forced to...
Democratic win in Virginia special election stymies Gov. Youngkin's push for 15-week abortion ban
Democrat Aaron Rouse has won a special election for a state Senate seat in Virginia after his Republican opponent conceded in a race that was widely viewed as a proxy fight over abortion. Rouse, a former NFL player who has served on the Virginia Beach City Council for the past...
George Santos Voters Are Asking Him to Follow Through on Promise to Resign
A poll has found the majority of New York voters want the Republican to resign, with the congressman vowing to do so if his "142,000 voters" called for it.
US News and World Report
The GOP’s Post-Roe Abortion Problem
When abortion opponents gather in Washington on Friday for the annual March for Life to mark 50 years since the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, their sights will be set on the Capitol – a departure from their decades-long route to the Supreme Court, which just months ago gutted the decision that established a right to an abortion.
White House tells House Republicans probing Biden documents that it will cooperate with 'legitimate oversight'
WASHINGTON — The White House Counsel's Office said it is reviewing recent requests from a GOP committee chair related to President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents and signaled it plans to cooperate to an extent. In a letter sent to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and...
JESSE WATTERS: Hunter Biden is starting to look like the smart one
Fox News host Jesse Watters called out President Joe Biden's multiple classified documents mishaps on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Georgia's Former Lt. Gov. Says There's Enough Evidence to Indict Trump
Geoff Duncan came to the conclusion after District Attorney Fani Willis requested to keep a special report private until potential charges were filed.
Washington Examiner
Manchin claims McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare cuts are off the table
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) privately agreed that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table when it comes to raising the debt ceiling, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters Wednesday. Manchin and McCarthy held a private meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss raising the debt ceiling, which needs...
Democrats name Schiff and Swalwell to Intelligence panel despite McCarthy's threats
WASHINGTON — Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries tapped Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell to continue serving on the House Intelligence Committee on Monday, teeing up a long-anticipated fight with Speaker Kevin McCarthy who has vowed to block the pair from keeping their seats on the powerful panel. The move...
'We will not back down': Harris spotlights abortion, challenges GOP in Florida speech
Vice President Kamala Harris, who has emerged as the face of the White House fight for abortion rights, said Biden will take steps to protect abortion pill access.
NBC News
577K+
Followers
66K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1