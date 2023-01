Cincinnati already got the class team of the American Athletic Conference, Houston, once this season. The Bearcats fell 72-59 on Jan. 8 to the visiting Cougars. This time, Cincinnati gets six days to prepare for a nationally televised meeting on the road with Houston. For coach Wes Miller, he's treating the game like a test no bigger than others. But for the Bearcats, it could be their final chance for a marquee NCAA Tournament resume-building win this season.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO