FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
bodyslam.net
WWE Make Big Money Offer To Stone Cold Steve Austin For Match With Roman Reigns
Stone Cold Steve Austin has been offered big money for a big match. Fightful Select now reports that WWE offered a big match to Steve Austin against Roman Reigns. This was also said to be for ridiculous money. Fightful Select has learned that a pitch was made internally for a...
bodyslam.net
WarnerBros Discovery Will Continue To Prevent Mark Briscoe From Appearing In AEW
UPDATE: Mark Briscoe has been booked to face Jay Lethal on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. WarnerBros Discovery look like they won’t be allowing Mark Briscoe on AEW TV anytime soon. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WarnerBros Discovery won’t even allow Mark Briscoe on AEW...
bodyslam.net
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Kurt Angle’s Neck In 3 Places With A Steel Chair
Angle failed to inform Brock Lesnar that, due to a previous neck injury, he should not be hit with a chair on the top of his head, during a night in the latter half of 2003. Chris Benoit, aware of his own history of neck injury, ensured to caution Brock Lesnar against striking him on the top of the head with a steel chair during the same night. As a result, Lesnar swung the chair sideways.
bodyslam.net
Pitch For RAW 30 Spot Involving Bray Wyatt And The Undertaker
Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker met in the ring before. Since WWE is going into Wyatt’s history, Taker’s return for one night only could provide WWE with a golden opportunity. Per Fightful Select, it looks like two old foes will clash. While it was not confirmed that this...
bodyslam.net
Jeff Cobb Would Be Interested In A Possible Royal Rumble Appearance
There are rumors of several stars that are not currently signed to WWE possibly showing up during the Men’s Royal Rumble match. NJPW stars Jay White and Jeff Cobb are among names that many fans speculate might appear as surprise entrants. NJPW star Jeff Cobb was recently asked about...
bodyslam.net
Mark Briscoe Maintains His Faith In First Comments After Jay Briscoe’s Passing
The Briscoe Brothers dominated the pro wrestling world, being heralded as one of the greatest tag teams of all time and winning tag team told in every company they were in. Jay Briscoe’s loss left a huge hole in not only tag team wrestling, but the entire landscape as a whole.
bodyslam.net
RAW 30 Pulls In Most Viewers In Almost 3 Years, Key Demo Also Sees Significant Rise
The numbers are in for this weeks edition of RAW. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 23 averaged 2.344 million viewers. This number is up 44% from the 1.489 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the largest viewership number that WWE Raw has recorded since February 17, 2020. The show averaged a massive 0.70 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from 0.42 demo rating that the show recorded last week. This is the highest demo rating that WWE Raw has recorded since April 6, 2020.
bodyslam.net
Chris Jericho Calls Action Andretti Defeating Him One Of The Greatest Moments In AEW History
Chris Jericho took a shocking loss to Action Andretti in the backend of 2022. That win over a veteran like Chris Jericho made Action Andretti an overnight sensation. The Ayatollah of Rock n Rolla recently revealed certain details about how the plan to push the younger star came to fruition. He spoke about this during an interview with WTF with Marc Maron.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Card Revealed For 2/1/23
Some big matches are set for next weeks Dynamite. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, they revealed the card for next week’s show. The program will feature the third installment of Adam Page versus Jon Moxley, the Tag Team Champions will be in action, an No Holds Barred TNT Title match and Bryan Danielson has his toughest challenge yet as he battles the debuting Timothy Thatcher.
bodyslam.net
GCW vs. New South Results (1/22/23)
Game Changer Wrestling and New South Pro Wrestling held the GCW vs. New South event on January 22 from Singin’ River Brewing Company in Florence, Alabama. The event aired on FITE Plus. You can read the full results for the show below. GCW World Champion Nick Gage comes to...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Live Results – 1/25/23 – Mark Briscoe’s AEW Debut, TNT Title Match, JAS vs Starks And Andretti And More!
As ever tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite looks like an action packed card. Darby Allin will defend his TNT Championship against Buddy Matthews in a marquee championship bout. Mark Briscoe will make his AEW debut as he will take on Jay Lethal. This article will be updated as the...
bodyslam.net
PROGRESS Chapter 148 Results (1/22/23)
PROGRESS Wrestling held its PROGRESS Chapter 148: Start Spreading The News… event on January 22 from Electric Ballroom in London, England. You can read the full results of the show below. – Leon Slater def. Tate Mayfairs. – Big Damo & Warren Banks def. The 0121 (Dan Moloney &...
bodyslam.net
AEW Drops Back Below 500,000 Viewers This Week, Key Demo Holds Steady
The viewership numbers are in for AEW Rampage. According to Wrestlenomics, January 20th’s episode of AEW Rampage brought in a viewership of 464,000 with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The January 13th episode of AEW Rampage brought in an average viewership of 513,000 viewers, with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net
Ricochet Addresses Braun Strowman’s Rumored Backstage Heat
In a match between two of WWE’s biggest performers, Braun Strowman defeated Omos in November. Following the widely appreciated match, he tweeted that fans care more about monsters and giants than high-flying “floppy floppers.”. Ricochet formed an on-screen alliance with Strowman soon after Crown Jewel. He was asked...
bodyslam.net
Charlotte Flair Requested Entrance Music Change Before Her Return
Charlotte wanted to return with flair. The 14-time World champion returned to the tune of new entrance music. Charlotte Flair asked for the change before her return and felt the time was right to embrace a new theme song, despite warning the WWE officials that she was not okay with change.
bodyslam.net
John Cena Comments On Being The WWE 2K23 Cover Star
John Cena will be on the cover of WWE 2K23. John Cena is currently reigning as an A-List star in Hollywood but likes to step back into the world of professional wrestling with sporadic appearances and most recently being featured in a WWE 2K commercial after being revealed as the cover star of WWE 2K23. The Champ responded to the announcement on Twitter expressing his gratitude for this honor.
bodyslam.net
Penelope Ford And Kip Sabian Want Feud With Sammy Guevara And Tay Melo
Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo tied the knot on August 8, 2022. The two became part of the Jericho Appreciation Society as well. Now, they are getting called out for copying the gimmick of another AEW couple. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford are another real-life couple that has been regularly...
bodyslam.net
Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results (1/21/23)
Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling held night eight of its Open The New Year Gate tour on January 21 from Kobe Sambo Hall in Kobe, Japan. The event aired on Dragon Gate Network. You can read the full results for the show below. – Dragon Dia, Dragon Kid, Naruki Doi &...
bodyslam.net
Prestige Wrestling Vendetta Results (1/21/23)
Prestige Wrestling held its Vendetta event on January 21 from The Glass House in Pomona, California. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the event below. – Davey Richards def. Tyler Bateman. – Jordan Cruz def. B-Boy – The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson...
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Apologized To Becky Lynch Backstage At RAW 30 Over “The Man” Feud
Ric Flair apologizes to The Man. Flair opened up about apologizing to Becky Lynch over the heat between them and meeting her husband Seth Rollins backstage on RAW XXX. He spoke about this during the latest episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast. “It started out with...
