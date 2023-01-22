Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Grasslands institute gets $495K grant for Cumberland Plateau
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Southeastern Grasslands Institute is developing a grasslands conservation plan for the Cumberland Plateau in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee, thanks to a $495,000 federal grant. According to a news release from the institute at Austin Peay State University, the money will help SGI prioritize habitat...
‘Big Blue Slam’ blood drive competition underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 15th annual ‘Big Blue Slam’ blood drive is underway. The Kentucky Blood Center is competing against the LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Florida. It’s a friendly rivalry between UK and Florida fans to help fill shelves during the winter months. “Winter is...
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than $3.8 million for clean water, non-profits in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $3.8 million to expand clean water and support non-profits in Pike County. “Clean water is a basic human right,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Governor, and also as a dad, I want to make sure all of our families can turn on their faucets and know that water is safe to give their children. I was proud to visit Pike County today, where we are going to provide water service to some homes for the very first time. We are also supporting six local nonprofits that make such a difference in this community.”
Gas prices spiking higher again
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Gas prices are on the climb. Prices are now more than $3 a gallon at many Kentucky stations, and the price increases might not stop anytime soon. GasBuddy.com reports gas in the Lexington area jumped 27 and a half cents last week alone, and prices are now more than 43 cents higher than a month ago and 21 cents more than a year ago.
Ky. gov touts program to strengthen drug epidemic fight
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky communities can apply for certification through a program that evaluates the services being offered to residents seeking help for drug or alcohol addiction. The governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program last year. Since then, a certification program...
Ky. cannabis groups see surge in predatory practices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear’s executive order on medical cannabis was seen as a positive step towards legalization by many of its proponents. However, a group pushing for legislative reform has noticed a concerning trend since its implementation. Since the turn of the year, Kentuckians have been seeking...
Issues & Answers: Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky CEO Gerry Roll talks need for legislative support in flood recovery
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s Issues & Answers, Steve Hensley is joined by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky CEO Gerry Roll. In 2022, the foundation provided nearly seven and a half million dollars in grants to flood survivors, and gave out four million dollars in checks immediately following the flood.
Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of shooting victims at dance club
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at all state office buildings until sunset on Thursday, January 26. This is accordance with a proclamation from the White House in honor and remembrance of the shooting victims at a Monterey Park, California ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations on Saturday.
Student Advisory Council meets with Ky. lawmakers about school safety
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of high school students was in the state capital Tuesday to share their ideas to make Kentucky schools safer. The Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council presented its school safety recommendations to the commissioner and members of the Kentucky General Assembly.
