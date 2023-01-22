ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Harper's Bazaar

All the Best Looks from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival

After two long years, the Sundance Film Festival has finally returned in person to Utah to celebrate independent cinema. From January 19 to 29, celebrities, screenwriters, and filmmakers are heading to Park City and Salt Lake City to honor this year's best in indie films. As a result, celebs are bringing their winter fashion A game to the state's awe-inspiring natural landscape and snowy mountain terrain. Expect shearling, puffers, knits, and so many snow boots.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Hungry at Sundance? Here are the best bites for lunch in Park City and beyond

With four days of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival left, here are five spots to grab a meal before or after a movie screening.1. Don GoyoThis new Mexican restaurant is on Park City's Main Street near the Egyptian Theatre. Its menu features tacos and mango guacamole.Tip: I highly recommend their fajita combo, served with black beans, rice and warm tortillas.Address: 412 Main St. Hours: Open daily from noon-9pm2. Pretty BirdPretty Bird is a Nashville-style hot chicken chain based in Salt Lake City and owned by celebrity chef Viet Pham. The Park City outpost opened last year and is the chain's...
PARK CITY, UT
Complex

Everything We Experienced at the Sundance Film Festival 2023

The man, a fellow painfully unfamous guest to this private Park City house party, was rightfully proud of his concoction as he displayed it to a loose circle of us that had formed directly in a perma-busy walkway. We talked too loud, often to the point of distortion, to hear ourselves over A-Trak DJing in the corner next to a man in all black pouring tall glasses of a sediment-boasting red wine I could otherwise not even dream of affording.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Sundance Film Festival crowds spark high school parking questions

For the last decade, Park City High School students have had to sign waivers when they purchase parking permits. The rules and conditions of permits include a warning about Sundance, namely that parking passes do not insure parking spots during the 10 days of the film festival. That’s because the...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Catch the inside scoop on this year’s Sundance Festival

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) –The Sundance Film Festival is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year in Utah, and for good reason. The festival brings some of the biggest names in Hollywood to Park City for a week of film screenings, celebrity sightings, and exclusive parties. And who better to give you the inside scoop on all the celebrity happenings than Sundance Lisa?
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Red Card Roberts: Sundance subsidies

When it comes to Sundance, Parkites tend to fall decidedly into one of two camps: Love it or hate it. You’d be hard pressed to find a local who shrugs their shoulders and convincingly says, “Sundance? I don’t really have an opinion on the matter.”. Over the...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Way We Were: The mystery of Park City’s first ore discovery￼

Park City was known, of course, for our rich silver deposits long before we could co-lay claim to the best powder on earth. But one unanswered question remains unsolved: who first discovered ore in what would become Park City?. Since we don’t truly know the answer to this question, the...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City’s Sara Wall dominates her competition

As usual, nobody could catch Park City senior Sara Wall during Friday’s meet against Murray. Wall won the 50-yard freestyle by nearly half a second and was back in the pool just two events later for the 100 fly. The senior was well ahead of the pack in that one, too, beating teammate Gretchen Lane by more than a second. Both of her relay teams won by wide margins as well.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City Town Series returns Friday

The annual Park City Town Series returns to Utah Olympic Park on Friday at 6 p.m. The four-race series will continue on Feb. 17, March 10 and March 24. Each race will start at 6 p.m. at the UOP, with check-in beginning at 5 p.m. The traditional downhill format will be offered alongside a ski mountaineering option, also known as skimo. All ages and skill levels are welcome.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Sundance traffic overwhelms Main Street in ‘a self-perpetuating loop of doom’

Eli Weingarten, driving a sport utility vehicle for a limousine service, is working in the transportation industry for approximately the eighth time during the Sundance Film Festival, normally a lucrative time for taxis, shuttles and other options that can take festival-goers from screenings to parties, to Main Street, and back to their lodging.
PARK CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

January 2023 Report: Temple Square Renovation

SALT LAKE CITY-Wednesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave a renovation update for Temple Square for January 2023. This is the first renovation update the Salt Lake City-based faith has given concerning its headquarters for the calendar year. During 2022, Main Street Plaza in downtown Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy